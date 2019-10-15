Gladstone Investment Is Way Too Expensive

Image source

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) has been on a tear this year. The stock bottomed at just over $8 during the malaise that occurred in last year’s Q4 among a wide variety of stocks, but trades more than 50% higher than that today. While $8 was too low for Gladstone, the current valuation prices in more than what Gladstone can deliver. Its distribution is also low by its own historical standards, so I think Gladstone is a sell today.

A BDC like just about any other BDC

Business development companies, or BDCs, are popular choices among income-oriented investors. These companies make high-yield loans to small and medium businesses, but tend to have at least some equity interests as well. They are also required to pay out nearly all of their earnings as distributions to shareholders, so they tend to trade with very high yields. This is why they are attractive to income investors; grabbing a yield that is three or four times that of the broader market appeals to a lot of people.

Gladstone is a little different from many other BDCs in that its portfolio is roughly one-third equity. Granted, some of that is in preferred equity, which behaves more like debt than true equity, but still, Gladstone sets itself apart somewhat by having such a large non-debt component to its balance sheet. As you can see, over half of the company’s portfolio is in secured first lien debt, which is typical of a BDC.

Gladstone’s portfolio contains a wide variety of companies from many different industries in order to diversify against recession and single-sector downturns. This is typical of any lender, be it a bank, BDC, or some other type of lender, so this isn’t necessarily an advantage for Gladstone.

The company’s portfolio was just $631 million as of the end of June, so it isn’t exactly huge. Given the relatively small nature of the company’s lending power and its portfolio composition, Gladstone is much like any other BDC in the market.

A soaring valuation for no discernable reason

Why is this important? Because Gladstone’s valuation has soared of late as though it has some sort of competitive advantage that I don’t believe it possesses. BDCs tend to trade relatively flat over time because the fact that the companies have to distribute most of their earnings means that incremental investment is generally from debt or equity issuances. Over time, this means that BDCs' share counts tend to rise over time, so on a per-share basis, earnings generally stay around the same area. Indeed, Gladstone’s net investment income was $0.62 in 2009, and 2018’s NII was just $0.77. Over that same time frame, Gladstone’s share count rose by about half. On a dollar basis, Gladstone has continued to grow, but the ever-rising share count from nearly-constant equity issuances means per-share growth is difficult to come by. In addition, BDCs like Gladstone are very interest-rate sensitive, and since they make loans to companies that are willing to borrow at mid-teens interest rates, credit quality tends to suffer immensely during downturns. Risk, therefore, is high with BDCs, which is certainly part of the reason why their yields are so high.

With this backdrop, soaring valuations make no sense. However, this year, Gladstone has done just that.

Gladstone trades for 13.8 times this year’s NII estimate of 90 cents, which I've based on the company's first quarter NII of 25 cents. This is well in excess of the company’s five-year and ten-year PE averages, both of which are around 12. While ~14 times earnings against ~12 times earnings doesn’t sound like much, keep in mind that BDCs generally don’t move a great deal because of the factors discussed above.

Further, if the valuation isn’t high enough to deter you, Gladstone’s dividend yield is as low as it has been in the past decade. As many investors own BDCs for the yield, this may be a better proxy for how expensive the stock is. The yield is still excellent against the broad market at 6.6%, but if you look at the chart above, you can see the yield was more than 10% a few years ago. Even a couple of years ago, the yield was closer to 8%. I see the combination of the relatively low yield and relatively high valuation as enough to make a pretty compelling case for selling Gladstone. BDCs, as I said, tend not to have any sort of sustainable advantages, so Gladstone's tremendous performance this year is a bit perplexing.

Final thoughts

While there is nothing fundamentally wrong with Gladstone’s business, this is a valuation call. Gladstone shares are far too expensive given their ~50% rally in 2019, and the decade-low yield is a problem from my perspective. Gladstone is worth owning at 11 to 12 times earnings and/or a yield of 7.5% or above. The stock is nowhere near those levels today, and it is well outside the range where new investors should buy the stock. Gladstone is a buy around $10, but at $12.41, it is way too expensive and should be sold at current levels because I see sizable downside risk from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.