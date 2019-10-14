Barring surprises, the market is leaning positive for next week, with new highs leading new lows 167 to 86, and with an S&P 500 outlook ratio of 1.159.

This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model, his trailing stop-loss approach, and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts in the references below.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks for Week 42 of 2019—10/14-10/18

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are within the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Because they are often well into their momentum cycle, it is necessary to watch them closely for sudden reversals. Stop-loss orders may be useful for this purpose. On average, however, these stocks continue to show upward momentum. It is also useful to enhance bounce/lag ratio scores with money-flow index scores to sharpen timing of purchases and sales.

This past week BLM stock picks showed an average estimated gain of 1.60%. Leveraged Dow 30 stocks gained 2.01% versus a gain of 0.62% for the S&P 500 Index. Select ETFs and ETNs lost an average of 1.18%, making that the least profitable of the trading categories I follow.

In these updates I explore opportunities in three areas: individual high-momentum stocks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stocks, and leveraged exchange-traded funds and notes. This is analogous to fishing for the largest fish in three adjacent ponds simultaneously.

Performance of Picks from Last Week

Last week momentum stocks were still in recovery mode. In that period, the seven BLM stock picks gained an estimated overall average of 1.60%. However, as the table below indicates, this performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a loss of 1.18%. This outcome shows the practical advantage of trailing stop-loss orders. During the same period, the S&P 500 Index gained 0.62%.

Stock Symbols - Last Week Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain (Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) (1.64%) 2.44% Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) (1.44%) (0.71%) Zynex, Inc. (OTC:ZYXI) (6.55%) 5.42% FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) (1.43%) (0.29%) Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) 3.24% 1.94% The Medicines Company (MDCO) 1.68% 5.13% Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) (2.10%) (1.75%) Average (1.18%) 1.60%

*Use of 2% trailing stop-loss orders is a personal trading-style decision with the advantage of preventing large losses and the disadvantages of triggering premature sales and increased portfolio turnover. In my personal trading style, I tend to err on the side of caution by preferring to suffer a small loss and to repurchase the same stock later, rather than to suffer a large loss if the stock falls and does not return. Note that this is just a matter of personal trading style, and it does not work well at all times with all stocks for all persons.

Another reason for considering stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat “long in the tooth.” The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and then capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using some other trading strategies. High-momentum stocks are subject to more volatile price swings than low-momentum stocks. The Dow 30 and FANG stocks, as reported below, due to large capitalization, tend to be less volatile than the high-momentum picks. Thus, there is often less need to use trailing stop-loss orders with them, and consequently they involve less portfolio turnover. However, I am now reporting trailing stop-loss results for Dow 30 stocks and for leveraged ETFs as well. Therefore, estimated results tend to be conservative because I am reporting a sale of stocks at 2% below their period highs, even if the stock did not drop that much.

Please bear in mind that I do not hold positions in all of these BLM-identified stocks. Therefore, although weekly performance of the stocks from Friday close to Friday close is a matter of record, performance with trailing stops must necessarily be estimated. This is a difficult process because of two facts of life. One of these facts is “slippage”; i.e., the fact that the price at which an order is placed is not necessarily the price at which it will be executed. The other fact is that we have to deal with after-hours and pre-market trading, and intra-day volatility. News events and block trades with low liquidity can move stock prices massively between sessions. Because of this, it is not always possible to make a suitable entry purchase on Monday mornings. Therefore, in calculating the estimated gains with stop-losses, I have gone to using the mid-range trading point on Mondays as the point of entry and the point which is 2% below the weekly trading high on any subsequent day as the point of exit, provided that the stop-loss is triggered. These prices can be found as part of the historical record presented at Yahoo finance.

Remember also that the picks offered here represent a weekly snapshot of stock opportunities in motion. Because I perform analyses and trade daily, I often find picks that run their course during the week and are no longer viable at the weekly report time. Trading stocks is analogous to shooting at a moving target. Also, because I frequently enter trading positions not viable at the time of this weekly report, my personal trading results tend to exceed the recorded performances of these weekly picks.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 41 Weeks of 2019

Bounce/Lag Momentum +147.45% YTD

As you can see in the above chart, where the blue lines represent cumulative BLM weekly percentage gains, and the orange lines represent cumulative S&P 500 Index weekly gains, the estimated average performance of the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks is greater than seven times the performance of the S&P 500 Index. BLM 41-week estimated composite gains of 147.45% compare favorably with S&P 500 composite gains of 19.60%, and have exceeded my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain optimistic going forward.

Year-to-date gains of 147% may seem impressive by comparison with the results of most hedge funds, but those gains are really not remarkable. Year-to-date gains of 168% would have been realized by simply holding Apple (AAPL) stock fully margined. Holding BLM picks on margin would have likely had gains exceeding 300% where marginable. However, these stocks tend to be highly volatile and too risky for me.

Equity Market Conditions

For this coming week, five stocks were found to reach or exceed the critical BLM value of 30 from among more than 5000 stocks surveyed, all seven of which are reported below. In addition to noting the number of qualifying BLM stock picks, another way to gauge market conditions is to examine the ratio of the relative strength index - RSI - to the money flow index - MFI - for a major index of interest. Values above one suggest a positive outlook; whereas, values below one imply negativity. I call this ratio an “outlook ratio.” It is a very short-term indicator that often changes direction within the week. As you can see in the following chart for the S&P 500 Index, the RSI Index now stands at a value of 53.51, and the MFI Index is at a lower value of 46.17. The ratio 49.21/31.50 is 1.159, which is above 1.00 and implies a positive bias for the coming week.

More significantly, the Fed has adopted an accommodative stance, with billions of dollars of quantitative easing this past week and more promised ahead. Added to this, President Trump has completed an astoundingly positive “phase one” of a China trade deal. These are extremely positive developments. Note also that on Friday there were 5639 advancing stocks compared to only 1796 decliners. There were 167 new highs and only 86 new lows. I now believe we have rounded a corner and are headed into a more bullish trend ahead. Bear in mind, however, that the most recent trend has been downward and major news events can swiftly affect market trends.

I will be fully invested on Monday.

A Look at Next Week’s BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified five stocks with qualifying BLM scores above 30, from among over 5,000 stocks examined. Recall that a BLM score at or above 30 is normally required to qualify as a weekly pick. Because timing is critical, these scores are often best weighted by money-flow-index scores. In the table below the top five qualifying stocks are reported along with each stock’s BLM score and relative ranking. In this case, the BLM scores are heavily weighted by MFI scores. In bearish market conditions, it is especially useful to give preference to stocks with low MFI scores in order to add value to momentum.

Pick BLM Score Relative Ranking

Stock Pick - Week 42 B/LM Score Combined Ranking Natera, Inc. (NTRA) 46.5 1 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) 43.6 2 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) 41.3 3 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) 39.7 4 Saia, Inc. (SAIA) 30.5 5

Charts of each of these picks are available below. The live tracking spreadsheet for the Bounce/Lag Momentum selections is available under the Tools pull-down menu for members, although it does not as yet reflect the benefits of trailing stop-loss orders.

You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for these same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case. It is also useful to apply the fore-mentioned outlook ratio for individual stocks. In the case of next week’s picks, you can also see that MFI scores are often below RSI scores in order to enhance opportunity for gain under bearish market conditions.

NTRA

Natera, Inc. is a diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic testing services. It offers Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon Carrier Screening to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Screening and Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle to select embryos with the probability of becoming healthy children; Anora Products of Conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage, and Non-Invasive Paternity Testing, to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father’s.

SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The company's products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management. The company's power optimizers provide module-level maximum power point (MPP) tracking and real-time adjustments of current and voltage to the optimal working point of each individual PV module. The company's solution consists of a direct current (DC) power optimizer, an inverter and a cloud-based monitoring platform that operates as a single integrated system.

KOD

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company’s Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate (ABC) platform focuses on merging the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies. The company in addition to its lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a molecule for age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. The company has leveraged its ABC platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, a dual inhibitor ABC for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases, such as wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy.

COUP

Coupa Software Incorporated provides a cloud-based spend management (BSM) platform solution that connects organizations with suppliers globally. The company offers spend management cloud applications, which are pre-integrated. The platform offers consumerized financial applications. Its spend management suite includes procurement, invoicing, expenses, sourcing, inventory, contract lifecycle management, budgeting, analytics, open business network, supplier information management and storefront. The platform offers features, such as Procurement, Invoicing and Expense Management. Procurement module enables customers to strategically establish spend policies and approval rules to govern company spending. Invoicing module enables customers to improve cash management through the effective management of supplier invoices via embedded dashboards. Expense management module enables customers to gain control of the expenses incurred by employees.

SAIA

Saia, Inc. is a transportation company. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The company's subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is an LTL carrier. As of December 31, 2016, Saia LTL Freight had served 34 states in the South, Southwest, Midwest, Pacific Northwest and West. Saia LTL Freight specializes in offering its customers a range of regional and interregional LTL services, including time-definite and expedited options. As of December 31, 2016, Saia LTL Freight operated a network consisting of 151 owned and leased locations. The company's other subsidiaries include Saia TL Plus, LLC, Saia Logistics Services, LLC, Saia Sales, LLC, Saia Metrogo, LLC, LinkEx, Inc. and Saia Motor Freight Mexico, S. DE R.L. DE C.V.

DOW 30 and FANG Picks

Many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk DOW 30 and FANG stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. These stocks also tend to be fully marginable, which means that it is possible to leverage gains by a factor of approximately 3.3. Dow 30 and FANG stocks also offer opportunities for options traders. However, because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth, I tend to leverage gains by purchasing them only on margin.

For last week the five best picks in this category were as follows: 1 – Apple, 2 – Procter & Gamble (PG), 3 – Nike (NKE), 4 – Microsoft (MSFT), and 5 – Walmart (WMT). The average gain for these stocks overall was 0.60%. Using margin as intended, the average gain was 2.01%.

For next week, the best picks in this category, followed by their combined-ranks scores, are as follows:

1 – Apple, 5

2 – Home Depot (HD), 20

3 – Microsoft, 32

4 – Nike, 34

5 – Walmart, 34

Leveraged ETF and ETN Picks

For last week, the five best leveraged ETF and ETN picks from among all listed ETFs and ETNs were as follows: 1 - UBS ETRACS Monthly Reset 2X Leveraged Homebuilders ETN (HOML), 2 - Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies (NAIL), 3 - UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X leveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (LRET), 4 – Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL), and 5 - ProShares Ultra Real Estate ETF (URE). Average performance of these picks overall was a loss of 1.85%.

For next week, the five best ETF and ETN picks along with their combined-ranks scores are as follows:

1 - UBS ETRACS Monthly Reset 2X Leveraged Homebuilders ETN, 7

2 – Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares (PALL), 8

3 - Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies, 9

4 - ProShares Ultra Real Estate ETF, 14

5 – Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN), 19

Although ultra ETFs and ETNs may already be fully leveraged, it may be possible to augment their gains (or losses) an additional 10% or more by purchasing them on margin.

Weekly Comparative Performance

It is important to compare results of various strategies regularly, including individual B/L momentum stock picks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stock picks, and leveraged ETF and ETN picks. Comparative performances using estimated 2% tailing stop-loss procedure are reported in the following table.

Strategy Percentage Gain (Loss) Performance Rank Leveraged Dow 30 / FANG 2.01% 1 B/L Momentum Stocks 1.60% 2 Leveraged ETFs / ETNs (1.85%) 3

You can see that Leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stocks outperformed the other strategies over the past week.

Procedural Disclosures

Although the BLM algorithm is a proprietary analytical procedure that is the end result of years of statistical analysis, much of its conceptual design is described in my books listed below. However, it currently involves the maintaining of a 100-column spreadsheet with daily updates including inputs from an AI expert system and a regression residual analysis. Use is made of rank statistics in the belief that a trader should not only find good stocks, but should also have a means for comparative ranking of those stocks. Computations proceed throughout each trading day, but these results are posted weekly through this medium.

An illustrative difference between these Weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum stock selections and the Weekly Momentum Breakout stocks is shown below. While both models typically have some overlap in the strong momentum growth selections, the B/LM model is looking for the strongest momentum stocks in closer proximity to 52-week highs as shown in the blue area. The Momentum Breakout model tends to look for early positive price reversals that are attracting high investor inflows for strong breakout gains as illustrated by the red area. It is not uncommon for Momentum Breakout stock selections to move into strong Bounce/Lag Momentum scores with sustaining positive momentum conditions from prior weeks.

For comparison between the two different types of momentum approaches, you can find the Week 42 MDA Breakout Stock selections available here. If you have any further questions about the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock selection procedure, you can probably find the answers in my books referenced below.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

My last article is available at the link below, and each set of weekly stock selections is updated on the live tracking spreadsheets and V&M Dashboard available to members under the Tools section.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 41 Of 2019

References:

The Value and Momentum Trader: Dynamic Stock Selection Models to Beat the Market (2010)

Trading Stocks by the Numbers; Financial Engineering for Profit (2015)

