Fair Winds And Following Seas

The latest news in the US-China trade war is we appear to have phase one of a deal involving China purchasing $40-50 billion of agricultural products. The media is sceptical given past false starts, but Seeking Alpha analyst Jeff Miller makes a good case for why this time might be different. Such orders would be filled via drybulk Panamax, Ultramax and Supramax ships from names such as Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) or Eagle Bulk (EGLE); however, success there could lead to a phase two involving energy products such as oil and LNG.

Meanwhile, as previously suggested in my short blog post from 6 weeks ago, "Ship Lease Rates Are Entering An Attractive Window Of Opportunity," almost all shipping lease rates are now being carried upward on an end-of-year rising tide.

Part of the reason for this is seasonal. We are entering the winter season when weather effects - fog, etc. - make the typical transit longer than normal. This increases demand.

Part of the reason for the surge in rates is related to new year regulation. In preparation for IMO 2020, ships of various types are entering dry dock in order to install scrubbers. This both reduces the shipping supply and is taking longer than planned. Thus scrubber retrofits are likely to continue affecting lease rates for at least the next six months. That rates are so high now that owners are canceling retrofits rather than take ships off spot serves to support and extend the spike. If rates start going back down, they will start rescheduling those retrofits, thereby taking back out supply.

Part of the reason for higher rates is due to what I will group together and call increased inefficiency effects. As explained in, "Will Tariffs Increase Or Decrease Shipping Ton Mile Demand?" pretty much any inefficiency in the market - Saudi / Iran oil attacks, tariffs and trade wars, deploying and getting IMO 2020 compliant fuel, etc. - tends to results in more time and ton miles being traveled. This reduces available supply, thus supporting or even increasing rates.

Part of the reason for MUCH higher rates specifically for crude carriers (and to a lesser indirect effect LNG) is because of the COSCO sanction. COSCO is a big crude carrier so their sanctioning affects up to 7% of all crude shipping. In this industry a 7% reduction in available supply is huge. As a result, spot rates for VLCCs have spiked to $300k per day or more.

To understand the significance of this last factor, maybe some back of the napkin math will help.

Vessel Values.com (VV) currently indicates the price to buy a VLCC is up roughly 5% in the last two weeks, highlighting "the need for reactive algorithmic driven valuations." What that means in English is ship prices are going up quickly so they may need to adjust their NAV valuations for shipping companies suddenly and drastically.

To understand why, say you sign a 60-day contract for a VLCC at $300k (this is realistic currently, but I'm rounding the numbers to keep it simple). An average operating cost including interest might be $16k per day netting the lucky VLCC owner $284k/day or $17 million on just one 60-day contract.

However, for now the price of a 10-year old VLCC is still listed as being $40 million. Subtract out say $18 million scrap value in year 20, and this means intrinsic net cost is only $22 million.

Thus you have one 60-day contract netting you $17 million in operating profit on a ship with a net listed intrinsic cost of only $22 million. 75% of the net cost of the entire ship is theoretically being paid for in 60 days. That's not sustainable. Something has to give. If current lease prices hold, many firms will have earned the entire net value of their ships in just 4 short months.

What is really going on is a VLCC is still being counted as worth $40 million in NAV models, but nobody in their right mind is going to actually sell a vessel for that price right now. Again two trips to China and back and you've more than paid for your entire ship. Heck, I'm not sure a firm would even be willing to let their 10-year old VLCC go for a 50% increase in price, $60 million. The fact is we just don't know what the true clearing price is until an actual transaction takes place. Something that's not likely to occur quickly when you have a bid (say $40 million based off last transaction) and ask (say $60 million or more based on current earnings), so wide a deal is unlikely to be reached. Thus NAVs in Vessel Values, analyst models, and across the tanker investment space are too low right now and will need to be adjusted. Sector analysts should be aware of this, but don't know what to change them to? $60 million? $80 million? They just don't know. What's probably going to happen is one day a ship purchase transaction or two will go through, services like vessel values will update their valuations, Wall Street analyst models will get changed in earnest, and new round of tanker sector buy reports will go out. But that may only be after we get those ship purchase transactions.

In the meantime your Seeking Alpha analyst isn't restricted by the same need to CYA and other forces that a Wall Street analyst is. Thus he can provide a gut call that true firm NAVs in the space could be as much as 50% higher than what they are currently listed. That .95 P/NAV you are seeing for International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) might really be .63. That 1.1 P/NAV you are seeing for Euronav NV (EURN) might really be .73. Thus, despite 40%+ price increases in some oil tanker firms over the last couple months, this ship hasn't sailed. That is provided the COSCO situation continues for a while.

However, I also have a caveat that with the fact that we don't know how long the COSCO sanction will stay in effect. It may be a short-lived negotiating point. China might be able to convince the US to drop sanctions as part of phase 1a of its trade deal. It may already be a part of phase 1, and we just don't know it yet. Lease rates could go back to something more normal for this time of year tomorrow, or still be at $300k+ 6 months from now. It is a significant and real risk. You need good, accurate, and quickly updated information if you are going to participate successfully in this opportunity. Say the type of information one might get in a chat room populated with a bunch of highly cooperative shipping nuts all working together to contribute what they can, where they can.

J Mintzmyer offers such a chat service and has written a number of articles for Value Investor's Edge (VIE) which can help the potential shipping investor navigate the shoals of investment opportunity in the space.

What I do know is this industry is highly volatile with few if any common equity investments that make good long-term buy and holds. You need access to good information both quickly and in a easily understandable format so you can make a good decision not only when to buy, but also when to sell. Reading the winds, knowing when to tack and take profit, is every bit as important as knowing what to invest in.

Alternately, if you insist on going the free route, Joeri van der Sman, one of the best shipping investors I know of, occasionally writes a free blog which many find helpful (including myself). His more recent posts include:

But Joeri isn't a native English writer and he rarely tells people publicly when he has gotten out and why. Also Joeri doesn't have any service to hock, so you'll just have to forgive his occasional misspellings and word choice errors. Frankly, I don't care in the slightest whether he uses the correct form of their or there. I just want good thoughtful analysis backed by solid data and linked references.

To these excellent sources, I would add my own somewhat more conservative picks of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited PERP PFD SER E (TNP.PE) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited CUM PFD SER F (TNP.PF). I wouldn't call these preferreds safe, but they are two preferreds with a good risk vs. reward trade off that income investors should consider. Both are cumulative and offer a sprightly 10%+ simple yield. While Tsakos carries a quite high level of debt, >80% when including preferred, I think they now have enough wind in their sails to successfully service that debt. This makes the preferreds particularly attractive. Here's a quick overview of the reasons why.

As seen above, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited's (TNP) crude tanker lease rates should be doing very well and I expect their product tankers to soon follow (there's usually a trickle-down effect). Plus, TNP has a lot of ships on profit sharing, so they almost immediately benefit from rate changes. Interest rates have dropped a lot over the last few months, making it easier for TNP to refinance and service its high debt. This makes the preferred more secure and attractive. TNP issued convertible preferred before the COSCO sanction which will now be "in the money." Conversion results in unfortunate dilution for the common (13%), but it is a positive for other preferreds like TNP.PE and TNP.PF. Conversion of other preferreds into common reduces total dividend and interest expense, making funding of the remaining preferreds easier. More importantly, it takes people who used to have a position equal to yours (other preferred holders), and moves them below you in pecking order (common shares). You get paid before they do.

There's also a pretty decent chance here that a significant amount of funds raised from 1-3 above will be almost wholly used to help refinance debt and/or pay off the preferred C*. In my opinion, an increase in the common dividend payout is much less likely. Again TNP's debt including preferred is already quite high. Upping the dividend with new found cash instead of paying off preferred and debt seems, well, irresponsible. Frankly, management issuing preferreds with very favorable conversion terms indicates they recognize they have a debt issue. It's essentially a closet issuance of common shares to pay down debt preferred (either of which reduces risk for the remaining preferred).

Conclusion:

The shipping sector is finally on a beam reach, running fast and smooth. Last time this happened we saw multi-bagger type returns throughout the sector. If the COSCO situation lasts for even a few months and IMO 2020 plays out as expected, many names in the sector will likely see these kinds of returns again. Even without COSCO, various other structural factors - IMO 2020, seasonality, trade war resolution phase X, the Persian Gulf potentially becoming a no sail zone, etc. - offer promise of trailing winds and fair seas for those with the right knowledge. In order to correctly navigate the rocks and shoals here, however, I think you need a solid source of good information not only to decide whether to get on board, but also when to get the heck off. This ship hasn't sailed quite yet, but you've got to decide expediently or by default you will be waving bon voyage from the docks. You want to be the salty mate with a good captain and cooperative crew; else you may find yourself alone, tied to an anchor, and paddling like crazy in panic just trying to get back to the surface.

"May the investment winds be always at your back as you sail safely over turbulent waters. May you weather the inevitable waves, dips and crests of the market with aplomb and salty style. May the sun shine golden upon your face as you seek treasure in Earth's infinite bounty, beauty and surprise. May you enjoy the journey, your boat filled with insight, laughter, love and generosity as you explore the wide expanse of exchanges and discover new riches. Fair Winds And Following Seas." -Grandpa McCammon

*TNP.PC has a failure to redeem clause that will increase in payout if they are not paid off in October 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNP.PF, TNP.PE, GLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses risky investments including volatile and thinly traded shipping investments. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.