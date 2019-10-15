Hovanian Enterprises: Time To Take Profits

Homebuilders (XHB) have put up a strong performance thus far in the back half of 2019, with names like TopBuild Corp. (BLD) up 20% and LGI Homes (LGIH) up 18%. However, none have come near the performance Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) has enjoyed. The stock is up an incredible 230% since the end of June and an even more impressive 390% in the past 40 trading days. This parabolic run has come on the back of the company's first positive year-over-year change in sales since FY-2016 and renewed earnings estimates calling for positive annual EPS in FY-2020. While some of this run is certainly justified given the decisive turn in Hovnanian's fundamentals, this rally has left the stock the most extended it's been in years. The stock is more than 100% above its 50-day moving average, an area where stocks rarely can continue their momentum. There is certainly a possibility that the company's fundamentals continue to improve, but I believe this rally has now priced much of this in for the next six months. Based on this, I think this is an opportune time to sell out the majority of one's position.

Hovnanian Enterprises reported its Q3 results in early September, and the stock has taken off like a rocket since. It is up 140% since the report, and this is thanks to the first quarter in over three years with positive revenue growth. Besides, growth in new orders has led to a 12% growth in consolidated contract backlog. Consolidated backlog dollars are also up double digits, from $947 million in Q3 2018 to $1,055 million in the most recent quarter. This backlog should provide a tailwind for the next few quarters, and suggests that are likely further profits and more revenue growth to come. This is encouraging, as the first half of the year is typically the most challenging for Hovnanian, with the fourth quarter being its strongest.

When it comes to wholly owned contracts, the company posted a 23% increase year over year, from 1236 to 1515 in Q3 of this year. This is a significant jump and shows further follow-through sequentially from the 10% growth year over year in Q2. From a monthly standpoint, contracts grew 20% in every single quarter during Q3. Also, August, which is the company's first month of its fiscal Q4, saw an even further jump to 38% year over year. This represents the fourth sequential monthly bump in a row, with 20%, 22%, 26%, and 38% for May, June, July, and August, respectively.

To summarize, the company is clearly benefiting from the downtrend in mortgage rates over the past few months. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged 3.49% for the week ending September 5th, 2019, the lowest level since October 2016. Hovnanian Enterprises has not only seen growth in wholly owned contracts and backlog, but it has finally been able to see this seep over to its top line. As we can see in the below chart I've built, revenue growth rates have flipped from negative over the past ten quarters to a positive quarter finally for fiscal Q3.

As we can see above, quarterly revenue growth rates were tracking at an average of negative 19% year over year in fiscal 2018, but have made a resurgence in the past two quarters. Q2 2019 posted a low-single digit year-over-year decline of 12%, with Q3 2019 posting a 6% increase year over year. The blue line in the above chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates, as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, the two-quarter average still remains in negative territory at negative 3%, but will likely also flip back to positive in fiscal Q4. This is because I would expect a strong quarter from Hovnanian when it reports in December based on its current backlog and the exceptional August monthly contract numbers.

Let's take a look at earnings per share below.

As we can see from Hovnanian's chart of annual EPS, the company has seen no real growth in its bottom line over the past eight years. While this isn't surprising given the cyclical nature of the Homebuilders group, there are home builders who can grow EPS despite the group's cyclicality, like NVR Inc. (NVR). There is certainly an argument that despite the Homebuilders group being cyclical, NVR is a name to tuck away. However, we can't make the same case for Hovnanian Enterprises. Hovnanian Enterprises' swings in annual EPS have been much more volatile, with annual EPS still below its 2013 highs. Meanwhile, NVR Inc. has managed to grow annual EPS over 250% in the same period. To better illustrate what I mean, we can compare the charts of each company's annual EPS below.

The above chart for Hovnanian Enterprises shows wild swings, with intermittent cyclical rallies in annual EPS. Meanwhile, NVR Inc. has seen a strong uptrend in annual EPS, with earnings per share growing every single year in the past seven years. Based on FY-2020 estimates, this growth is expected to continue to another new high next year as well.

The one piece of good news for Hovnanian Enterprises is that FY-2020 earnings estimates have been climbing the past few months and are currently sitting at $2.06 in FY-2020. If the company can hit these estimates, this will be a new six-year high for annual EPS, above the $0.75 reported in FY-2018.

While it's a positive sign that revenue growth is ramping up and the company has a strong backlog, I do not see Hovnanian Enterprises as a buy-and-hold within the Homebuilders group. There are too many companies like TopBuild and NVR Inc. that are growing earnings per share regardless of the sector's cyclicality. Meanwhile, Hovnanian Enterprises has been unable to achieve this. For this reason, it is more of a trading vehicle than an investment stock.

So, why would we consider taking profits now on Hovnanian after what's been a blow-out quarter and expectations for this strength to continue? Let's take a look at the technical picture:

Beginning with the monthly chart, Hovnanian Enterprises has staged this massive rally over the past three months, but it has occurred below the stock's 20-month moving average. While there's no question this has been an impressive move for the stock, rallies that occur below key monthly moving averages don't improve a stock's technical picture. In addition to this, the stock has strong resistance at the $29.00 level, where prior support used to sit. When multi-year support levels break, these levels often become new resistance levels in the future. For this reason, I believe the $29.00 level will likely be a brick wall if this rally does persist.

Moving over to a weekly chart, we can see that Hovnanian Enterprises is no stranger to these behemoth rallies like the one we've just seen. The first leg of the stock's rallies has generated triple-digit returns in short periods of time on three occasions over the past decade. The first rally off of the 2009 bottom put up a 580% return, the second one off of the 2011 bottom saw a 280% rally, and the 2016 bounce saw a 150% rally. While some will say that the stock eventually headed higher short term, it saw a 40% drop before heading to higher prices. For tactical investors, this was a time to cash in some chips and reposition later on. In the 2016 rally, the first leg of the rally ended up being the last of it.

If we average out these three strong rallies, we get an average move off of the lows of 337%. The current rally over the past 40 trading days has generated a return of 398%, and this suggests it's likely already running on borrowed time. The fact that strong resistance lies overhead has made this rally even more susceptible to fizzling out soon.

Finally, looking at a daily chart, the stock is extremely extended based on a couple of different metrics. Hovnanian Enterprises is now more than 100% above its 50-day moving average, which sits near $12.70 - a feat that very few stocks ever accomplish outside of a bubble-like scenario. While this doesn't mean the stock has to crash, the potential is certainly in place for a 20% or larger correction to allow the its moving averages to play catch-up.

Based on the fact that Hovnanian Enterprises is extended across all time frames as it heads into a strong resistance level at $29.00, I see the reward-to-risk as very poor for investors here. For this reason, I believe this is an opportune time for investors to sell out at least 1/2 of their position and book some profits. There is always the possibility that a stock goes higher, but being greedy after a 390% run in 40 trading days is not a way to make money long term in the market.

Hovnanian Enterprises finally looks like it might be turning things around, but I believe that the stock has priced in all of the fundamentals and more for the next six months. A near-400% rally in the share price has left the stock close to fully valued here short term, and I would be shocked if it did not come back down to life in Q4. While the rally has made immense progress on the daily chart, it has not cleaned up any technical damage on the long-term charts. Based on this, it looks like a violent bear market rally and a wise spot to ring the register for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.