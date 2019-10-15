Lyft Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon

While we're no fans of Lyft (LYFT), the negativity surrounding the stock seems pretty ridiculous currently. While we do believe that Lyft is overvalued, we think ridesharing is more sustainable than most people think. Lyft's strong balance sheet and focus on profitability should help protect against downside, as will improving industry dynamics.

A fundamental misunderstanding about ridesharing

According to Goldman Sachs, the ridesharing market is poised to grow to $375 billion within 10 years, which is a 15% CAGR.

On-demand ridesharing fundamentally evolved from the humble taxicab. The taxicab system in many major cities could be compared to a monopoly, with a driver needing medallions to drive a taxi. A limited supply of medallions in NYC meant that drivers were forced to pay high prices for medallions and had to adhere to strict regulation. The companies with medallions had massive power over the drivers.

On-demand ridesharing took the flaws of the taxicab - strict regulation and low flexibility on the driver side, longer wait times and questionable service on the consumer side - and turned them into positives.

On the driver side, while taxi drivers need to work full time and get a license to drive, pretty much anyone can become a driver for a ride-hailing company after passing some basic background checks. Drivers have great flexibility - they can work whenever they want, wherever they want.

On the consumer side, taxi riders may need to wait for over 30 minutes to catch a taxi due to the low supply of taxis in many cities, while most Lyft riders can get service within 15 minutes. Poor Lyft drivers are weeded out through Lyft’s rating system, so most consumers will enjoy a driver with near-5 star ratings.

As technology became more advanced, it became more feasible to match drivers to riders through an app. This sped up the adoption of on-demand ridesharing. It also helped that many in the younger generation are more technologically savvy and don’t own a car, which makes on-demand ridesharing one of the best options they can choose to get from point A to B.

That’s not to say on-demand ridesharing doesn’t have its flaws. In fact, there are many skeptics who believe on-demand ridesharing is unviable in the long run.

Many drivers can make below minimum wage, and since most ridesharing companies treat drivers as contractors, they don’t get benefits. Churn is incredibly high, with only 4% of drivers remaining after 1 year.

After gas, added monthly rideshare insurance, wear-and-tear, constant oil changes and taxes that $300 for 30 hours of work I thought I made in a week actually averages down to about $90 after expenses



- A rideshare driver

Ridesharing companies themselves have been reporting massive losses, despite the fact that they take a huge percentage of a driver’s income.

Despite the low driver pay, most consumers get prices only slightly cheaper or equal to a taxi. There is no major incentive to adopt ridesharing other than convenience.

Overall though, we do believe that ridesharing has significant room to grow in the future. In many ways, it is superior to legacy transport systems, despite many who claim that ridesharing doesn't provide any improvements to transportation.

Q2 was a decent quarter

Lyft showed strong growth and profitability improvements in Q2, mostly due to an improving competitive landscape.

We are increasingly confident in the market outlook for U.S. ridesharing as the competitive environment continues to show signs of improvement.



- Q2 earnings call

Sales and marketing was the main driver of improved profitability, with these expenses declining from 35% of revenue to just 19% of revenue.

As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing was 19% in the second quarter, almost half of the 35% from the same period a year ago, and the 19% is down 10 full points from the 29% in the first quarter. Note that as a percentage of revenue, incentives classified as sales and marketing declined nearly 40% in Q2 relative to Q1.



- Q2 earnings call

We suspect that the ridesharing industry continues to be oversaturated and that as regulation pushes out some of the weaker players, profitability should continue to improve for the top players. These improving industry dynamics could help Lyft improve profitability significantly in the quarters to come.

Lyft also continues to be really innovative in the ridesharing space, especially with some of its driver reward programs. While Uber (UBER) rewarded its drivers mostly by paying them in Uber stock, Lyft has found far more innovative and efficient ways to reward drivers, like with this Geico deal.

For drivers on the Lyft platform, navigating between personal auto insurance and Lyft insurance can be complicated. We've rolled out a partnership with GEICO that helps reduce this friction. With GEICO's rideshare policy, Lyft drivers can buy coverage through GEICO that covers them whether the Lyft app is on or off. In addition to giving drivers more peace of mind, drivers who sign up with this rideshare policy may receive an additional $0.25 per ride on eligible rides. This program is a win-win. Both drivers and Lyft save money.



- Q2 earnings call

We believe Lyft's focus on the driver should lead to lower churn and allow the company to take share from competitors in the future.

Valuation

Although Lyft's valuation of over 4x sales may seem high given that it is losing money, the valuation isn't as high as it looks. The company has over $3 billion in cash and over $1 billion of restricted investments, most of which probably are growing much faster than the core Lyft business due to their smaller size. For example, Lyft has invested in several bike sharing businesses, many of which are leading in their markets.

That being said, the company still has a lot to prove. It needs to demonstrate that it can reach profitability, though recent margin improvements are definitely encouraging.

Takeaway

Overall, we wouldn't recommend an investment in Lyft currently, as we think there are better ways to play the ridesharing trend, but we don't think it is an attractive short either, given that ridesharing isn't going to go away anytime soon and given that industry dynamics are improving.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.