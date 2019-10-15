Rigel Makes Progress, But Doesn't Make A Big Deal About It

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) has had a tough 12 months. The market is perhaps unsatisfied with sales thus far of the company's drug Tavalisse (fostamatinib), which launched in late May 2018. It seems important that the company reassures the market that revenue growth can still be expected, from one source or another. A press release this October noted some additional revenues and the potential for more, but RIGL didn't bother to make a big deal about it, leaving that news out of the title. Perhaps for that reason the developments haven't been discussed much, which is the aim of this article.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1: Past 12 months of RIGL trading. Source: YCharts.

RIGL secures funds

Simply put, RIGL has got itself some funding via a loan from MidCap Financial, and has drawn upon an initial $10M tranche from that facility. Taking on debt is part of how commercial-stage biotechs end up in hot water, so news that a company has secured a loan isn't necessarily positive. On the other hand, I am not currently heavily bullish on my outlook for the biotech sector. As such, I think it is important for companies to either raise funds via an offering or secure funds via a loan while conditions are favorable.

Figure 2: Screenshots of the October 2 press release at SA and RIGL's website. Note that RIGL received $9M is noted below the heading when you open the press release on the company website. Source: RIGL website.

RIGL's situation isn't dire at the moment, so I am unconcerned about the company being short on funds. Notably, the company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $112.4M as of June 30, 2019, but net cash used in operating activities was $17.2M in the first six months of 2019. Costs are expected to be higher in the second half of 2019, although revenues should be too, especially with the recent collaboration milestones. RIGL's Q2'19 earnings call noted runway was expected to extend into H2'20.

The collaboration milestones

Reading the title of RIGL's October PR, one might think; that's not really great news, the company is taking a loan. Reading the third paragraph we find there is something that is great news.

In addition, the company announced collaboration payments totaling $9 million from the newly signed agreements for fostamatinib commercialization in Canada and Israel with Medison Pharma, and a development milestone payment from Aclaris Therapeutics related to a JAK inhibitor licensed from Rigel. - October 2, 2019, press release from RIGL.

Firstly, RIGL has again licensed Tavalisse to a pharmaceutical company ex-US, this time Medison Pharma (which will commercialize Tavalisse in Israel and Canada). This adds to previous agreements RIGL was able to set up with Grifols (GRFS) in Europe and Kissei Pharmaceutical Co in Asia.

Secondly, the company has brought in $4M from Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) and $5M via an upfront payment (including an advanced royalty payment) from Medison Pharma. The Medison Pharma deal comes with potentially $35M more in regulatory and commercial milestones. One likely commercial milestone would be regulatory approval of Tavalisse in Canada/Israel.

A note on Aclaris

ACRS recently reported it would divest from its drug Rhofade, which has brought in some much-needed money for ACRS ($35M upfront). The more funds ACRS brings in, and the more success ACRS has in restructuring its operations, the more likely it can move forward with development of partnered products from RIGL.

An opportunity

When a company makes progress like this but doesn't make a big deal about it, that presents an opportunity as down the road, the broader market might become aware of the progress the company is making. RIGL has now signed deals in Europe, East Asia, and Israel/Canada. RIGL also has four/five quarters of sales growth with Tavalisse, continued milestone payments and pending milestone payments. ACRS's ability to deal with its financial situation so rapidly increases the odds that it might be a source of future milestone payments to RIGL.

Figure 3: Sales of Tavalisse have continued to increase. Source: RIGL corporate presentation.

EMA approval of Tavalisse remains a possibility in 2019 with a $20M milestone payment from GRFS attached to that event, and approval would also signal that Grifols would not be terminating the agreement, meaning that RIGL won't be paying back $25M. As such, I believe EMA approval represents a bigger swing in RIGL's favor than is expressed by the $20M milestone payment. The same can be said even considering royalties from that deal, which could come in as soon as 2020.

In the event that, in 2021, after the second anniversary of the agreement, fostamatinib has not been approved by the EMA for the treatment of ITP in Europe, Grifols will have the option during a six-month time-frame to terminate the entire agreement which would terminate all their rights to ITP, AIHA, and all other indications. In this limited circumstance, Rigel will pay Grifols $25 million and regain all rights to fostamatinib in Europe and other territories. - Jan 23, 2019, press release discussing GRFS agreement.

I remain bullish on RIGL here and see it as a potential long at these prices. If Q3'19 earnings or EMA approval fails to turn the share price around, however, it makes sense to sell. The risks of any long are several, two of which I will mention here. Firstly, failure to obtain approval for fostamatinib in Europe would hit the stock hard. Secondly, if Q3'19 earnings show reduced growth or a decrease in sales of Tavalisse, the market could take RIGL down further. Such an occurrence can happen even due to seasonality with a drug still in the growth phase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.