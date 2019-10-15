Where Can Stock Prices Go From Current Levels

Furthermore, measures like Robert Shiller's CAPE indicate that the stock market is overvalued, thereby suggesting it would be a strain for the market to go much higher.

Economic growth has been mediocre, price inflation is tepid, and not much is expected in terms of governmental stimulus.

Earnings season is upon us again, and analysts are not giving us much to look forward to.

I have been staying with the economic projections of the Federal Reserve System, basically because I think that they are as good as any other forecasts at the present time and because they catch the general malaise that exists within the US economy.

The current projections of the Federal Reserve System suggest that the rate of growth of the US economy will be 2.2 percent in 2019, 2.0 percent in 2020, 1.9 percent in 2021, and 1.8 percent in 2022.

Projections for inflation follow this pattern: for Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), inflation is projected to be 1.5 percent in 2019, followed by 1.9 percent in 2020, and 2.0 percent in 2021 and 2022.

Core inflation follows pretty much the same path, with the one exception coming in 2019, when Fed officials expect inflation to come in at 1.8 percent. Given projections like this, how can anyone expect that the projections for the performance of the stock market to be any better?

Yes, it appears that the Federal Reserve “put” is in place and will be honored by the Fed over the coming months.

Federal Reserve officials have pretty well let it be known that they do not want to be held responsible for a decline in stock prices. But there is no indication that the attempt to protect the stock market on the “down side” or any effort to step up efforts to produce faster economic growth will have any ability to get the economy growing at a faster pace.

Over the past few years, I have written many times about the fact that it seems as if the economy is under the control of supply-side forces, and without some major increase in the growth of productivity from labor or without any major increases in the labor force participation rate, economic growth will not appreciate over time much more rapidly than it has during this economic recovery.

Therefore, it seems that further Federal Reserve stimulus will have little or no impact on raising economic growth in the near future. And the Fed doesn’t seem to expect this in its forecasts.

Furthermore, even with some step up in Federal Reserve activity, it is highly unlikely that the inflation rate will rise appreciably. The Fed’s target for the inflation rate is 2.0 percent, and, as is seen in the expectations for price inflation shown above, the Fed has no intention to see its target exceeded.

One could also go to the bond market and calculate the expected inflation that is built into bond yields these days and see that traders in the bond market are expecting inflation to be around an annual rate of 1.6 percent for the next ten years. Because of some “current” economic conditions, some analysts argue that this rate is a little low, and most believe that the rate will stay below the 2.0 percent target for some time. This just does not seem to be an environment for much appreciation in stock prices.

Consistent with this, it seems as if the current economic environment is not very encouraging for corporate earnings. With the earnings season beginning in earnest tomorrow, analysts are talking in a very pessimistic way. “Disappointing” is one word that is frequently heard with respect to third-quarter earnings reports. “Underwhelming” is another.

And one has the major commercial banks reporting early on. One concern about the upcoming announcements of these major banks is the impact that the cuts in the Federal Reserve’s policy rate of interest will have on bank earnings.

“Large banks’ earnings are decent proxies for the economy, so they are closely watched. Like the economy, they are sensitive to moves in baseline interest rates, which the Fed has cut twice since July to combat a worried-about slowdown in hiring and production.”

In addition, the current slowdown in the economy and manufacturing activity along with the trade tensions that have arisen between the US and China could result in “an end to the years-long boom in credit, where banks churned out steady, low-risk profits from lending to consumers and businesses.”

And there is the possibility that loan losses could rise: “Already some are packing sandbags: U.S. banks set aside $12.8 billion to cover expected loan losses during the second quarter, 9% higher than a year earlier, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data.”

So, the results of the commercial banks can reflect more than just what is happening to the banking industry. “Underwhelming” performance of the banking industry could just be a prelude to the “disappointing” results coming from elsewhere. At least, this is what some analysts are suggesting. The analysts seem to be preparing investors for a possible shock.

Then, you look at the figures calculated by the economist Bob Shiller, his Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings (CAPE) ratio, and you see that the original measure of CAPE for September is at 28.95, down from a near-term peak of 33.31 reached in January 2018.

According to this measure, the stock market is still overpriced by a goodly amount, but it still says nothing about the timing of when the CAPE measure will return to its historical average, which is below 20.0. All we can say is that the stock market continues to be overpriced relative to historical performance.

If earnings don’t grow by much in the third quarter or beyond and are “underwhelming” and “disappointing,” stock prices cannot go much higher. Can the market maintain the current CAPE level?

If the stock market maintains the current CAPE level, even with disappointing third-quarter earnings, then I think that we can argue that the Federal Reserve has accomplished what it has been attempting to achieve. And investors should be very happy.

Right now, much higher stock prices seem a dream. The economy is just not there for much more bounce. But if the world economy does not fall apart because of trade wars, and a no-deal Brexit dies not set off a collapse and the Middle East conflict does not blow up, the stock market might eke out some more growth.

Whether or not it will do so is just a part of the massive cloud of uncertainty that rests over the world today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.