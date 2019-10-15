Saba Loses Initial Bid For Change At 9%+ Yielding NHS: Assessing What's Next

The results of the recent shareholder meeting show Saba failed to reach the super-majority needed in order to win their proposals.

We think you could rotate your capital into other high yield funds like PGIM High Yield (ISD) or New America High Income (HYB). But waiting for spreads to widen out may be more prudent.

As such, and given that investors have already realized ~6 points of discount closure from the long-term average and more since Christmas, the shares are a sell here.

We think the proxy battle will be tough and Saba will have a hard time getting the majority votes to liquidate the fund, merge it, or change the management team.

NHS has seen significant tightening in the last several months thanks to Saba gobbling up shares and the 'yield effect'.

This fund spotlight is highlighting a fund that was in the Flexible Portfolio around a 3.5% weight and sold for a nice gain of approximately 9%. We are looking at the fund in more depth and the activism surrounding it - which is why we bought shares in the first place. We sold a little early but better early than late.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies (NHS)

Summary: The fund is expensive and it remains unclear whether Saba will be successful in its goal to liquidate at NAV. The activist hedge fund owns nearly 20% of the fund's outstanding shares. The discount has already shrunk from a near -20% discount back in December to the current -6.8% level. This is already well below the long-term average discount of -12%. At these levels, we would be selling.

We still wanted to go through the fund more in-depth for an illustration of what a successful activist piggyback looks like. They won't always be a home run but adding a tailwind of a 200-300 bps in a short period of time (<1 year) if we want the underlying exposure anyway can be a profitable endeavor.

Investment strategy:

At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in below investment grade (high yield) debt securities (including corporate loans) of US and foreign issuers.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in other securities.

The Fund will attempt to maintain an average (dollar-weighted) portfolio quality of B/B to Ba/BB, with less than 20% of the Fund’s portfolio composed of securities rated Caa/CCC or lower.

The fund can utilize leverage through the issuance of preferred stock, privately placed notes and privately placed perpetual preferred shares.

Fund Characteristics

Total net assets: $374M

Leverage: 33.2%

Avg share volume: 79K

Management Fee: 0.90%

Other expenses: 0.26%

Interest expense: 1.45%

Total operating expenses: 3.41% (annualized forward rate)

Distribution yield: 9.09%

Discount: -6.79%

Avg discount: -11.74%

The Portfolio

The portfolio is comprised almost completely of interest-paying coupon bonds primarily of the non-investment grade variety. The rest of the portfolio is bank loans (floating rate bonds).

The underlying credit quality is actually better than one may have expected with nearly half of the portfolio in BB (the highest rating in non-investment grade). The majority of the rest of the portfolio is single B, the second-highest rating. The fund actually has very little CCC (low credit rating and very correlated to equity returns) at 7.7%.

In their manager's commentary, they noted that they have been moving away from CCC-related investments recently. In my mind, this is a good sign given the tightness of spreads and the place in the cycle.

Most of the fund owns bullet bonds with maturities in the 5-10 year range. This insulates the fund a bit from interest rate changes.

The duration of the portfolio is 5.6 years (with the leverage) across their 365 holdings. The fund doesn't have a high degree of active share (a measure of how far the holdings deviate from the benchmark). Given the fact sheet explicitly states the deviation from the benchmark (and those deviations are not very large) the fund is what we would call an index hugger.

In the most recent N-CSR they made the following commentary about recent "adjustments" to the portfolio:

We made several adjustments to the portfolio during the reporting period. The Fund’s allocation to securities rated BB was reduced by approximately 3%. We increased our allocation to securities rated BBB & above by approximately 1%. From a sector perspective, the Fund increased its allocations to gas distribution, consumer products & service, and capital goods, while reducing telecommunications, diversified financial services and food & drug retail exposures.

This is a good sign in my view again, as they shift up quality in the portfolio to defend against possible near-term spread widening. Ideally, you would want your portfolio manager to be de-risking (moving up the quality ladder) when spreads are tight and moving down quality when spreads are wide.

Lastly, they have some swaps on that is hedging their interest (leverage) expense. They have almost $64M of notional value swaps on where they pay a fixed rate and receive 3-month libor. Until recently, this hedge was paying off as libor continued to rise sharply.

The Distribution

As a result of the activism (next section), the fund is attempting to shrink the discount via shareholders being compelled by the high yield. It has worked. In June, Neuberger raised the distribution by 37.5% from $0.0658 to $0.0905. Obviously, there will be a component of gains and even return of capital embedded in this payout.

The new distribution yield (it was 9.32% when they first made the announcement and is down to 9.09% due to price gains) is highly competitive with the high yield sub-sector and CEFs in general. There are just not that many 9%+ funds out there. Most of them have managed distribution policies and are far more risky than this fund.

The fund issued a 19a (which is a notice to shareholders on the breakdown of the distribution into NII, gains, and capital).

Saba Hits At The Fund

NHS has been one of the hedge fund's long-time holdings. At the start of 2017, they had 3.8% of the outstanding shares. However, they shifted into "activist mode" in August of 2018 when the discount widened out to -15%. By October of last year, that had started to rise and hit 5.15%. By January of this year, they had more than doubled that position taking advantage of the huge sell-off in CEFs but it hit this fund especially hard.

Only slightly more than a month later, the position size was up over 16% and the proxy battle began a few weeks later. The 13D filing came out stating on March 18th that the Saba Master Fund submitted to Neuberger Berman its intention to nominate their slate of board members to the fund.

In April 2019, they came back and amended their 13D for additional "purposes of transaction" to include:

On April 1, 2019, Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd., a private fund advised by Saba Capital Management, L.P., submitted to the Issuer an amended and restated notice informing the Issuer of its intention to (I) present a proposal requesting the board of directors of the Issuer (the "Board") consider termination of the investment management agreement between the Issuer and Neuberger Berman Management LLC, dated August 6, 2010 (the "Management Agreement"), and all other advisory and management agreements between the Issuer and Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC (the "Manager"), and (II) nominate an additional director - Art Lipson - for election to the Issuer's Board at the 2019 annual meeting of shareholders of the Issuer, bringing its total proposed slate of nominees to four -Thomas H. McGlade, Stephen J. Flanagan, Frederic Gabriel, and Art Lipson (collectively, the "Nominees"). The foregoing description of the Proposal is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Proposal, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 2 hereto and incorporated by reference herein.

The main issue for Saba is that they believe management has been neglectful of the fund. They want to have the management agreement terminated, meaning that Neuberger Berman would no longer manage the fund. If they cannot find a new third party manager, they will internally manage it. A similar activist target where this occurred recently was the High Income Securities (PCF), a former Putnam fund. Goldstein is currently managing this one himself. Perhaps this is the end-goal with this one as well, with Weinstein managing a new SPE/PCF type entity.

In the end, they will need a majority of the shareholders to approve this change - a tall task given that most shareholders do not respond to their proxy mailings. Saba noted in a filing that they think they can reduce the expenses of the fund by finding other managers who would charge less to manage the assets.

The GOLD proxy statement shows their intent and what they are aiming for:

Essentially, they want their own members on the board, a self-tender at or close to NAV, and if more than 50% of shares are tendered, the tender canceled and the fund liquidated or converted to an open-end mutual fund. Lastly, a vote on the termination of the management agreement with Neuberger Berman.

Obviously, Neuberger Berman is attempting to fight off Saba and issuing letters that suggest Saba's motives are self-serving and not in their best interests.

From their proxy card:

● Your Fund’s Board strongly encourages you to vote your WHITE proxy card FOR your incumbent director nominees. ● DO NOT support Saba’s1 inexperienced and hostile nominees and please vote AGAINST its two Stockholder Proposals. ● Saba only wants to cash in and make a one-time gain and does not care about long-term stockholders or harming your Fund. ● Your Board supports the Fund’s investment manager, Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, which has a history of delivering strong returns over various periods of time. ● The Fund has outperformed the Morningstar U.S. Closed-end High Yield Fund Category for the rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year periods since the Fund’s inception.2 ● We believe Saba’s proposals will harm the Fund and its ability to generate competitive investment returns in the future.

This is one of the better proxy cards/defenses I have seen. They go through and detail the strong performance of the fund in addition to hitting at the nominees that Saba put up as inexperienced.

Update On The Activism

The big activist news last week was the results of the proxy battle between activist investor Saba Capital and NHS. Saba has been accumulating shares recently stating that they owned 19.1% of the fund. Shareholders voted two weeks ago on three Saba measures including a new board, severing Neuberger Berman ("NB") as the investment advisory, and for NB to consider a tender off.

On October 8th, NB announced that shareholders had "resoundingly rejected" Saba's proposals. The funny part of that press release is the part where they write "stockholders rejected Saba's proposals by greater than 2 to 1 margins when excluding votes from Saba and other entities that follow Saba's short-term arbitrage strategy."

So if you exclude more than a quarter of the votes, NB resoundingly won. Obviously, as the largest shareholder, Saba's votes as well as other activist and hedge funds following Saba's lead, count. Here is how NB presented the results:

And here are the actual results in the press release from Saba.

On the proposal to terminate NB as the manager, Saba did get to a simple majority with just over 58% of the shares coming out in favor of their proposals. But they needed ~67% of the votes to overcome those that did not vote. So technically, though they received more votes than NB did, they lost.

They did win the tender offer proposals but that was a non-binding resolution, so NB technically does not have to abide by the outcome. They will probably attempt to placate investors by doing some sort of tender. However, it is unlikely to placate Saba which could seek additional avenues for victory.

The shares trade around -5.5% below NAV. We advised selling a few weeks ago when the discount was around -8%. At this point, the downside risk is far greater than the upside. If you still own, I would rotate out and into something like HYB instead.

Concluding Thoughts

If you own shares of NHS, we would recommend selling them and moving the capital to a fund like PGIM High Yield (ISD) or New America High Income (HYB). The 9%+ yield may look tempting but remember, it is just smoke and mirrors. This is no different than what Nuveen did with the Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) where they juiced the yield to 15% in order to stave off an activist attack.

We've already received almost 6 points of additional tailwind through the activism, which is much more than is typically realized in a non-liquidation type event. We think the risk-return is clearly to the downside now that Saba has failed to get to the super majority vote needed in the proxy battle.

Additionally, high yield bond spreads are tight here and waiting for them to widen back out in order to avoid downward pressure on the NAV may be warranted at this point. This is also not a fund you want to hold throughout a recession given the exposure to non-investment grade securities.

