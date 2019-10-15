Silver Linings Playbook: Employment, Wages And Incomes

The dark cloud to this silver lining is the increase in income and wealth disparity. This has contributed to our number one macro issue: too much savings, not enough investment.

This has been true for much of the current cycle.

Overall, the macro picture is pretty bearish, but one consistent bright spot has been employment and incomes.

Pictured: Robust employment data, and the rest of the economy. Source: Claire Adams

The Silver Lining with a Dark Cloud

The one bright spot in the macro data this cycle has consistently been employment and incomes. This is a reversal from what we have seen in previous cycles, where corporate profits have outpaced incomes.

* Both are after-tax, nominal dollars

Corporate profits have outpaced incomes, beginning in the 1990s but accelerating through 2012. But if we start that chart at 2012, a different picture emerges:

In this 7-year window, incomes have greatly outpaced corporate profits, which were down in this period until the tax bill. Switching over to pre-tax numbers, and adding all salaries/wages and non-supervisory wages:

So, non-supervisory wages are still outpacing corporate earnings growth, but not personal income or the overall wage picture.

This brings us to the next issue, which is growing income and wealth inequality. Moral and ethical issues aside, there are very good economic reasons why inequality holds back economic growth. It exacerbates the biggest macro issue we have which is too much savings and the perma-low interest rates that produces.

So, the overall picture is a silver lining with a dark cloud. When we look at macro data, employment and wages are the one thing that stand out as not having begun to decelerate in 2018. But even so, rising wages and incomes are being distributed unevenly, and it is exacerbating the biggest macro issue we have.

Employment

Starting with the basics, the unemployment rate is at a 50-year low at 3.5%.

At the same time, however, the labor force participation rate, which rose for a long time with the entry of more women into the workforce, is near a 40-year low.

Most of the reason for this is the aging population. Older workers have lower participation rates, and they are a growing portion of the overall workforce. For example, using 55-64 year olds as a proxy, we see how negatively correlated their relative size is to the participation rate.

The portion of the workforce that is 55-64 years old has almost doubled to 23% since 1992. So, this is the main driver, but there are other issues unique to this cycle.

What’s reported in the press as the unemployment rate is actually officially “U-3” since 1994. Since then, there are also broader measures of unemployment, the broadest being U-6. This includes workers who are part-time but would prefer full-time work, and “marginally attached” workers. The latter are workers who work part-time, but not in a regular manner. Someone who does odd jobs in the neighborhood is a good example.

What we’ve seen since 2002 is that the proportion of unemployed people who are in these two groups is growing.

So, even as U-6 has come way down from its peak at 17.1% in 2010 to 6.9% today, it has not come down as much proportionally as U-3. It was 65% higher than U-3 in 2002 and now almost double U-3 in the last report. So, this is a problem that doesn’t seem to be going away.

This cycle had the additional problem of unemployment remaining high for so long that many people went on disability after their unemployment benefits ran out.

Only now is that YoY growth rate below zero, after coming down steadily from its 2011 peak.

Anyway, what this tells us that the very low unemployment rate may not even signal full employment, and other macro indicators, especially inflation, agree.

The unemployment rate comes with a decent-sized error range and no revisions. The BLS’s companion employer survey - how many “new jobs” the economy has produced - is even more problematic from a statistical standpoint. Error ranges and monthly revisions are large, and the annual revisions add another layer - this year, half a million jobs shaved off the March number. Especially in the current month, it’s pretty unreliable.

But BLS has a second measurement, the quarterly census, that polls over 10 million employers, accounting for 95% of jobs in the US. These are extremely accurate numbers, generally much lower than the monthly survey, and sometimes by a lot. The problem here is the time lag - we just got the Q1 2019 numbers here.

Also, the data only takes us back to 2001, but by looking at the proportion of the working age population with jobs, we can see that by this measure, we are also very high right now.

BLS Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages; Employer Survey

*12-month moving average to remove seasonality in the unadjusted census data.

So from ten thousand feet, this looks pretty good, even with the low participation rate, which may just tell us we have room to run on the employment side, despite the very low U-3 unemployment rate.

Wages

The effect on wages is as expected:

The bottom of the income ladder has the most to gain as job markets tighten.

But even as wages grow as the job market tightens, wages, the most important part of incomes for those same wage earners, have not kept pace with salaries and incomes.

Beginning in 1998, wage growth began exceeding inflation (purple line), but lags way behind the consolidated wages and salaries and all personal income. Zooming in on the current cycle:

Wages have done a little better in this cycle, mostly owing to flattened inflation. Adding it all up, these are inflation-adjusted CAGRs for the two windows:

Using the top-level PCE deflator, we see that real incomes and wages-plus-salaries are growing at 3.1% and 2.7% respectively in both windows. But wage growth in production and non-supervisory wages have lagged, though less so this cycle.

So, the first thing contributing to growing inequality is the lagging growth of wages versus salaries/bonuses. The second thing is the growing importance of non-wage/salary income that accrues heavily to the wealthy.

Incomes

If we look at the source of income as a percent of total income, we can see that in this cycle wages and salaries (blue line), as well as government transfer payments (purple line), have decreased in overall importance to income. The growth of the gig economy sent proprietors’ income (red line) up, but that has come down since 2014. The big winner here is income on assets and property (green line). That is what is driving income growth in this cycle, and of course, it almost all goes to people with higher incomes.

Turning to IRS data, a caveat here. These numbers are based off of IRS accounting rules, not reality. “Adjusted gross income” is not the same thing as income, and high earners especially have become adept at reclassifying income to get better tax rates. Also, I’m leaving out the negative adjusted gross income filers, so some of the number don't add to 100%. So overall, consider these rough numbers.

But still, it will give us a good idea of where the money is coming from and who’s getting it. These are percentages of total adjusted gross income:

Source: IRS

What we see here is that earners under $100K adjusted gross income, over 80% of filers, get very little income from assets or partnerships, mostly wages/salaries, and stuff I didn’t list like government benefits, annuities, pensions, etc. Most of the rest of that remaining 20% is in that fourth set of columns, and as you can see, they have more of a mix. But the final set of columns, only 0.18% of filers, gets about three-quarters of their income from capital, property or partnerships. This growing portion of the overall income picture goes almost entirely to the top 20% of earners, and mostly to the top 0.18%.

Looking at the percentage of total income from each source that is captured by each income bracket:

The less-than-$40K group, about 50% of filers, gets about 15% of all wage/salary income and almost none of the asset or partnership pie. Almost 100% of the total goes to the last two groups, and much of that to the last group, only 0.18% of filers.

So, to sum up:

In addition to the gulf between wages and salaries widening, wages/salaries are becoming less important to the overall income picture, and returns on assets more important.

These returns on assets are accruing almost entirely to the top 20% of tax filers, and even more to the top 0.18%.

Broadly, we can think of it is as reduced returns to labor versus capital and property.

Putting the Gini Back in the Bottle

A Gini coefficient, named after Italian mathematician Corrado Gini, is a measure of inequality in a distribution of numbers. Its most common use is in economics, to measure the inequality of income distributions, the Gini Index.

A Gini Index of zero is perfect equality, with all incomes being equal. A Gini Index of 100 is perfect inequality, with one person getting everything and everyone else getting nothing. Obviously, these are theoretical extremes; sane real-world values are between 25 and 50.

In the first year the World Bank has for the US Gini Index, 1979, it was at 34.6, high for the developed world but not especially so. Since then:

Source: World Bank

To put that in perspective with other countries, the latest Gini Indexes for select countries:

Source: World Bank

As you can see, the US is the highest in the developed world, and it’s not close. Our closest neighbors on the list are Haiti, Argentina, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Turkey, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Come on, now.

Digging into the World Bank data on income distribution a little, we can see the change since 1979.

Source: World Bank

The bottom 80% has seen their incomes shrink as a proportion of the whole, while the top 20%, especially the top 10%, has seen large income gains.

Why This Is All Important

Let’s leave aside the moral, ethical, social, and political issues this trend brings up - and there’s plenty of all of them - and focus on the macroeconomic implications.

One opinion you will hear a lot of is that central banks have destroyed the value of money and time by driving rates low and even negative.

The problem is that central bankers cannot find the neutral rate, the rate at which full employment meets 2% inflation. They can achieve neither without driving rates even lower, which will likely be counterproductive anyway as the Japanese and German examples show us.

Overnight rates in the US topped out at 2.4% this cycle. Germany and Japan, economies numbers 3 and 4 on the global list, barely scraped off the floor the entire cycle and have negative nominal rates to almost no effect since 2016.

Let’s zoom that out so you can see how historically low this is:

The problem, simply put, is too much savings:

Typically, the personal savings rate and interest rates (represented by the 10-year Treasury yield here) are highly correlated, as we see in this chart from 1990 to 2008. This makes sense - higher interest rates encourage people to save more. But the relationship has become unglued in the current cycle, and we are at personal savings rates not seen since the early 1990s, when rates were much higher.

Widening out to all private savings as a percentage of GDP, we see it came down with rates through 2000, stayed pretty level in the last cycle, and is way up in this cycle:

Higher interest rates not only encourage savings, but discourage debt spending. So, lower rates should decrease savings relative to consumption.

The blue line is the ratio of personal savings to personal consumption

This held through 2008, but again, we see the relationship shattered in the current cycle. We are back up to early 1990s levels, when rates were much higher.

Typically, the unemployment rate and consumption growth are inversely correlated, but consumption growth has remained pretty flat this cycle as the rate has plunged:

Real PCE growth rates have remained in the 1.5-4% range the entire cycle. Contrast this with the last time the labor market was this tight, in the late 1990s, when there were two and a half years of over 5% growth (red line).

Quite the opposite of what we would expect with such low rates, consumer debt service payments are exceptionally low this cycle:

Household debt levels as a percentage of GDP are also muted:

As long-term rates decline, we should see households taking on more debt, which they did through 2007. But even as rates have continued to decline since the recession, debt levels as a percent of GDP have come down to 2001 levels.

Zooming in on the last two cycles, we see that if we adjust absolute debt levels for PCE inflation, they are still well below the peak of the last cycle.

The net effect is that even as long-term rates decline, there is not enough demand to warrant investment for that amount of savings - the Paradox of Thrift.

The blue line is the ratio of gross private savings to investment

So, even though rates continue to decline in the long term, they are still not low enough to entice more consumption and investment. They must go lower, but as the example of Japan and Germany show us, this does not help.

Why this is happening is a much longer story, but the three-way Catch-22 for central banks is:

The real neutral rate is near or below zero. Near the lower bound, rate cuts are ineffective or even, in some circumstances, counterproductive. Cutting to zero or negative nominal rates does not solve the problem. These low interest rates also introduce bubbles into the economy, which makes the problem worse. When a debt-fueled bubble bursts, individuals and companies get their balance sheets in order and increase savings. While this makes sense at the micro level, at the macro level there is not enough investment for all the increased savings, because aggregate demand is low from too much saving.

The choice for policymakers becomes either slow growth or short bursts of growth fueled by asset bubbles that burst spectacularly and drag us down to a lower plateau.

A Quick List of Culprits

Demographics: People are living longer, but the retirement age has stayed the same, and many are even being forced into early retirement. The net effect is that working years have remained stable but retirement years have grown. People need to self-insure with savings for a long retirement, but they have the same number of years in which to do it, so they need to save more.

Policy: We have been pursuing supply-side policies aimed at increasing savings since 1981, not just lowering marginal tax rates. These include all the various tax-advantaged retirement accounts, and tax-advantaged savings accounts for medical and education. This made sense in 1981, but hasn’t for some time.

Higher education costs: Parents are faced with the choice of saving now or having their children forgo future consumption for debt service payments down the road. Even at the cost of a public education, it is a giant amount of current savings or reduced future consumption.

Income shocks: The recession highlighted the nature of income shocks in a globalized economy and the need to self-insure against them.

But another large contributor is income inequality. Individual savings rates are highly correlated with income. Very poor people spend any dollar they get. For the mega-rich, there are just so many private islands and jets to buy, and you have to save most of it. The rest of us are somewhere in the middle, but the higher the income, the higher the propensity to save the marginal dollar. With more and more income going to the top end, this means there will be more savings than is desirable.

What’s more, it’s a vicious cycle. High savings (high supply of capital) leads to low interest rates, which inflate the value of assets, which brings more returns to assets and the wealthier people who own them. So, high savings can create even more inequality in this manner.

The net effect is that even with historically low long-term rates, demand remains muted, and fixed investment is well below the historical median (red line) in the last two cycles.

Firms have actually not been taking on debt levels that are unsustainable. Quite the contrary:

What debt firms are taking on is largely being returned to shareholders as buybacks, turning equity to debt at historically low rates. For the S&P 500 companies in 2018, in billions of nominal dollars:

Source: S&P

So, all of 2018 profits went back to shareholders. Increased fiscal and central bank liquidity are not having their intended effects on investment behavior, but rather is being used to inflate asset prices.

To put this in context, in 2018 all US firms spent an additional $251 billion nominal dollars over 2017 on fixed investment. Instead of adding to that, just the S&P 500 companies chose to return $1.26 trillion to shareholders - a $324 billion increase over 2017, the previous record year. This should tell you everything you need to know about how corporate leadership views organic earnings growth prospects.

Moreover, this is nothing new; it has been going on since 2014. In those five years, buybacks and dividends for the S&P 500 totaled 106% of GAAP earnings for a net cash flow of -$296 billion in nominal dollars. These 500 companies went into a combined $296 billion in new net debt to fund this, instead of using those earnings and low interest rates to increase CapEx.

To be clear, I am not blaming corporate leadership here. They are doing the rational thing with increased liquidity on a micro level. Demand is insufficient to warrant more investment, so they are using low rates to convert equity to debt.

So, the biggest macro effect of high inequality is to increase the savings rate, which is already too high from other secular forces, and keep demand and investment low.

Two Sides of a Coin

The macro data has been bad and getting worse since Q4 of last year. However, a consistent ray of sunshine has been employment and income. Even with the historically very low unemployment rate of 3.5%, there are still indications that we are not yet at full employment and there is room to run.

But the silver lining has a dark cloud. Trends in growing inequality have accelerated this cycle. When we dig into incomes, we see that more and more is accruing to the top of the income ladder, mostly due to asset ownership and their increasing returns, but also the gulf in growth rates between wages and salaries.

This has exacerbated our number one macro issue, which is too much private savings, which leads to not enough demand, underinvestment, and we end up having Fed Funds top out at 2.4% this cycle. There is plenty of capital, but not enough profitable uses for it.

So, that’s where we are. Too much savings relative to demand, and even a very tight labor market and exceptionally low interest rates cannot change this. This has led to muted investment and GDP growth. This is the syndrome we have seen in Japan for a couple of decades, and we are all now turning Japanese.

