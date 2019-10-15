Community Trust Bancorp: A Small-Cap Dividend Aristocrat Worth A Look

As a slow-and-steady dividend compounder, there are much worse places to look than Community Trust Bancorp, but I offer a few regional banks that I like better.

Company Overview

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) is a small-cap (~$750 million) regional bank headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and serving small to mid-size communities in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee. The bank offers your standard range of financial services, from retail and commercial banking to wealth management and insurance. About one-quarter of revenue comes from non-interest income such as wealth management or loan origination fees.

Image Source

The company is a Dividend Aristocrat with 39 consecutive years of dividend growth under its belt. Plus, CTBI enjoys substantial insider ownership of around 5% of shares outstanding. The latest insider purchase came in August at $39.33 per share:

Source: Nasdaq

As of the end of 2018, the bank had $3.21 billion in loan assets and $3.54 billion in deposits, meaning that its loan-to-deposit ratio sits at a healthy ~0.91x. In other words, around 91% of deposits were loaned out and generating interest income at year end in 2018. As of the end of Q1, 2019, the LDR fell even lower to 0.88x. And with EPS of $3.35 per share and dividends of $1.38 per share, the payout ratio sits at a comfortable 41%, on the lower end of the company's target range of 40-50%.

Two-thirds of the bank's loan portfolio is in real estate, with more in commercial than residential. Note, however, the 21% in consumer loans.

Source: 2019 Shareholder Presentation

Shareholder equity has risen at a 6.5% compound annual growth rate over the five years ending 2018...

Source: 2019 Shareholder Presentation

... and book value per share has risen at an average annual rate of 5.5%.

Source: 2019 Shareholder Presentation

Over the last 20 years, CTBI's tangible book value per share has risen at an impressive average annual pace of 18.3%.

Data by YCharts

As far as the net interest margin (the most essential financial health metric for banks) goes, it's somewhat worrisome to find that it has contracted over the last five years.

Source: 2019 Shareholder Presentation

However, that is largely due to the compressing spread between short-term and long-term Treasury yields, as banks make their money by borrowing short and lending long. Since the yield curve is currently inverted, we seem to be around peak margin compression for this cycle. Once the yield curve begins steepening, all else being equal, CTBI should benefit.

I am pleased to find that CTBI's return on assets (blue line below) is one of the highest in its high-quality regional bank peer group:

Data by YCharts

It did dip significantly during the Great Recession, along with WASH's ROA, but it has bounced back strongly since then. Though perhaps that has been due to CTBI's willingness to take on more credit risk in its assets.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans runs higher for CTBI than its peer group, signifying above-average risk in its portfolio. Most of that above-average risk (60%) stems from the 21% of consumer loans in its portfolio.

Source: 2019 Shareholder Presentation

Note that CTBI's NPL percentage (0.69%) is around the same as that of fellow regional bank, Citizens Financial Group (CFG), which sits at 0.66%. This is not as strong as peers Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) at 0.29%, 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) at 0.41%, or Prosperity Bankshares (PB) at 0.39%, but it's not a cause for great concern.

What's more, CTBI's net charge-off ratio of 0.2% in 2018 compares favorably to SRCE's 0.29% and CFG's ~0.3%. And both of these metrics are trending downward, signifying management's focus on improving asset quality.

2019 Year-To-Date Performance

Management have guided net income to increase by 4.6% this year, while the midpoint guidance for revenue is -1.2%. Given that in the first two quarters total revenue came in at $96.43 million, compared to $96.79 million in the first two quarters of 2018, management's guidance appears to be accurate so far.

Earnings per share, on the other hand, have beaten expectations so far this year, coming in at $1.87 total YTD compared to $1.55 in the first half of 2018.

Management's goal for total assets in 2019 was between $4.2 and $4.47 billion. As of the most recent 10-Q, total assets came to $4.38 billion, right around the midpoint of guidance.

When it comes to net operating cash flow, however, we see some weakness creeping in this year. Compared to the first half of 2018's $36 million, the first half of 2019 has only produced $21.6 million in net operating cash. In the first half of 2018, the $11.7 million paid out as a dividend consumed 32.5% of net operating cash flow, while the $12.8 million in dividends this year has consumed 59.3% of net operating cash.

The Dividend

I'm pleased to find that CTBI's quarterly free cash flow per share routinely covers the dividend, which it did even during the Great Recession. However, this will be a metric to keep an eye on, as FCF per share has crept downward this year.

Data by YCharts

The payout ratios, both in terms of earnings and cash flow, remain at healthy percentages and do not signal any danger:

Data by YCharts

As mentioned before, this year marks the 39th consecutive year of dividend growth. The dividend tends grow strongly during economic expansions, while slowing to token increases during recessions. Over the last ten years, the average CAGR has been 2.6%. However, over the last three years, growth has averaged 4.2%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Token increases, however, are far superior to dividend cuts. These token increases during slow years signifies the conservatism of management as well as the priority given to dividend growth.

CTBI currently yields 3.6%. Assuming a 3% average annual dividend growth rate over a full market cycle, buying at the current price would render a yield-on-cost after ten years of 4.8%. That's pretty paltry. If one had bought in at $39 per share, or a 3.9% starting yield, back in August, one's expected 10-year YoC would come to 5.2%.

This, to me, signifies that CTBI is not yet a good buy for long-term dividend growth investors. During the last two recessions, investors could buy CTBI shares at a 4.5% dividend yield or higher. At that starting yield, its slow 3%-per-year dividend growth rate would render a 6% 10-year YoC.

Now, if CTBI managed to grow its dividend at a 4% average annual rate, then at the current price it would result in a 5.3% 10-year YoC. At $39 per share, it comes to a 5.8% YoC. At a 4.5% starting yield, one would enjoy a 6.7% YoC after ten years. This is decent for a slow-and-steady compounder.

As for myself, CTBI's probable dividend growth does not make the bank stock a buy until it yields at least 4.5%. Even then, despite its strong track record, there are other regional bank stocks that interest me more as dividend growth investments. See my prior articles, for instance, on Washington Trust Bancorp, Citizens Financial Group, and Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB).

Disclosure: I am/we are long WASH, CFG, BHB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.