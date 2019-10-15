Evolution Mining Limited (CAHPF) Management on 2019 Quarter Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCPK:CAHPF) 2019 Quarter Results Earnings Conference Call October 14, 2019 8:00 PM ET

There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Bryan O'Hara

Thanks, Eddie. And good morning, and welcome to the Evolution Mining September 2019 Quarterly Conference Call. This morning on the call, we have Jake Klein, Executive Chairman; Lawrie Conway, CFO and Finance Director; Glen Masterman, VP Discovery and Business Development; and Bob Fulker, Chief Operating Officer, who's dialing in remotely as he's attending his daughter's wedding later this week.

One thing you can always be sure of in the gold sector is change, change in gold prices change in gold structures and changes in asset ownership. In the current environment where these changes appear to be occurring faster than at any time in recent years it can be easy to get distracted.

Today’s results reflect that despite the current volatility and the challenges that operating gold mines often present, we’ve remain focused and our shareholders continue to benefit from sharing in a record cash generation of our business.

We’re looking forward to catching up with investors over the next couple of months at the Citi and UBS conferences here in Sydney and at our AGM at the Sydney Sofitel Wentworth on November 28. Thanks. And I'll hand you over to Jake.

Jacob Klein

Thanks, Bryan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This quarterly report seems to come around quicker than a quarter, but I’m sure I'm just expressing the sentiment of all analysts out there.

I’ve always believed that when operating and managing a company in a sector as cyclical and volatile as the gold sector, it is worth pausing once in a while and reflecting on where we're at. It's easy to forget that only 12 months ago, the gold price we realized in September 2018 quarter was AUD1,662 an ounce. Today, the gold price is $500 an ounce higher. It's undoubtedly a great time to be an Australian gold producer.

But it is also a time when we must be rewarding our shareholders, realizing and banking cash from production and returning a healthy amount of investor our shareholders via dividends.

Whilst we all hope the gold price is going higher, if you find yourself in a position of needing to invest all your free cash today to generate production sometime in the future, there is a very real risk that the gold price may not continue to rise and your shareholders can ultimately have little to show from the exceptional gold price environment we are currently experiencing.

I believe Evolution has the balance rate. In my Digger and Dealers presentation in August, I used the show me the money video clip from the movie Jerry Maguire to suggest that it was time for us, gold producers, to start showing investors the money. This quarter, Evolution has definitely done this.

After investing a total of $71 million in sustaining and growth capital during the quarter, we generated record cash flows. We are banking this cash. We are rewarding our shareholders. The final FY '19 dividend was a record fully franked dividend of $102 million. 12 months ago, it was only $68 million.

And with our new policy of paying 50% of free cash flow, our next dividend clearly has the potential to be even higher given our free cash flow for the September quarter alone was close to $160 million.

Our strategy of having a portfolio of assets is demonstrating its value as we managed to – and anticipate issue at Mt Rawdon where a waste [ph] needs to be mined at a flatter angle. Our discovery programs are generating excellent organic growth opportunities. We are still yet to define a scale of the very substantial and dominant Cowal, and we are having encouraging success at Mungari.

Our focus on earlier stage opportunities has allowed us a low cost entry into Crush Creek which has the potential to extend Mt Carlton's mine life. We are assembling a good portfolio of early stage, high quality exploration assets.

Ernest Henry continues to be a very powerful cash generator, and with drilling schedules commenced this quarter below the existing reserves, we believe there is very good potential they will be extended.

I think this is a good mix and balance of cash generation, rewarding our shareholders today and good investment in organic growth which has the potential to be very value accretive in time.

The strategy remains the same as it has been since day one in 2011 when Evolution was formed. We want to be a globally relevant mid-tier gold producer that will prosper through the cycle.

I'll now hand over to Bob to provide you more operational detail.

Robert Fulker

Thanks, Jake. And good morning, everybody. This quarter we are disappointed to say that our recent trend in recordable injuries has not changed. Total recordable injuries placing a TRIFR at 9.3. Addressing this trend, we conducted safety research across all our operations to refocus our efforts.

During these sessions, we received numerous suggestion and improvements from the workforce. Pleasingly, significant incident investigation and action closing ups have been improving.

From a production and cost perspective, for the September quarter, the group performed in line with plan, producing 192,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining costs of $1,018 an ounce. This resulted in a record group mine operating cash flow of $279 million and a net mine cash flow of $207 million.

If we turn to Page 4 to the Cowal and Mungari results. The results of our significant investment and growth at Cowal have started to become more visible, with the operation delivering a record quarterly production under Evolution's ownership of 75,807 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $885 an ounce.

Non-operating cash flow increased to $114.5 million, while net mine cash flow rose to a record of $89.9 million. Cowal's highlights for the quarter were a record mill throughput of 2.1 million tonnes, 1,635 meters of development in the exploration decline and 8,600 meters of underground diamond drilling completed ahead of our schedule.

Some grade intercepts from to GRE46 and Dalwhinnie drill program which continued to indicate significant potential to grow the 1.4 million underground resource. Glen will discuss these in more detail.

Mungari delivered just shy of 31,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,351 an ounce, and a mine operating cash flow of $18.6 million. Mungari's net mine cash flow increased by $6 million against the June quarter with similar level of production.

Float leach underground delivered 103,000 tonnes of ore with access development on schedule. The new mining method is fully implemented and delivering consistent results.

Plant throughput was above plan with a record monthly rate of 160,000 tonnes in September, equating to an annualized rate of 1.92 million tonnes. This was driven by continued focus on operational and maintenance improvements.

If we turn to Page 5 for Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon results. Mt Carlton delivered 20,900 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,301 an ounce and a mine operating cash flow of $40.1 million.

Production was lower than expected due to mining on the intersection of the ore body with mineralization boundaries of less drawn mines. Production during the next quarter were lower than the current run rate whilst we process midgrade stopes. Production will increase during the second half of the year with no change expected to [indiscernible]. The portal for the underground was excavated during the quarter, and development is progressing well.

Mt Rawdon produced 19,200 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,748 an ounce. As mentioned earlier, Mt Rawdon has been affected by further instability of the Western Wall. With the safety of our people first and foremost, the wall is temporarily stabilized with an in-pit buttress using a remote loader.

However, long-term stabilization of the wall will require [indiscernible] to reduce the wall angle to approximately 38 degrees from the current 45 degrees. This will require mining an additional 3 million tonnes over the next 3 years. However, material movement in FY '20 will be less than planned due to restricted pit access.

The grade of the ore process for the remainder of the financial will be around 10% to 15% lower than originally planned whilst access to the higher-grade ore under the Western Wall is regained. This has resulted in a reduction of the FY '20 gold production of about 10,000 to 15,000 ounces, reducing our FY '20 guidance to 80,000 to 85,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,490 to $1,540 per ounce. Despite the difficult quarter, Mt Rawdon still generated a non-operating cash flow of $14.5 million.

If we turn to Page 6 for Cracow and Ernest Henry. Cracow continued its consistent performance, producing around 22,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,307 an ounce with a non-operating cash flow of $23 million. The work to improve stope dilution, which I spoke about in the previous quarter, has resulted in a strong growth performance.

Ernest Henry, again, had a significant contribution to the group producing 23.4000 ounces at a negative all-in sustaining cost are $414 an ounce, generating a record net mine cash flow of $66.1 million. Drilling below the 12,00 RL [ph] to extend the mine life of Ernest Henry is scheduled to commence during this current December quarter.

In summary, our focus is on improving our safety performance whilst maintaining our production and cost focus. Pleasingly, cost and production for the quarter were in line with plan and we delivered record net mine cash flow.

Looking to the quarter ahead, although we manage our portfolio and provide guidance on an annual basis, due to the mining sequence and the production mix from our assets, we are expecting lower production and cost to remain elevated in the current December quarter before improving in the second half of FY '20 to deliver our annual guidance.

Thank you for your time, and I'll hand over to Glen.

Glenton Masterman

Thank you, Bob, and good morning, everyone. Late in September quarter, we announced 10 new exploration and joint ventures. The first was the Crush Creek project which is located 30 kilometers south of Mt Carlton. Under terms of agreement, Evolution has the option to purchase 100% of the project, subject to meeting certain exploration expenditure requirements and cash payments over the next 2 years.

The target at Crush Creek is a low-salt, epi thermal [ph] precious metal deposit. Over 300 historic drill holes have been completed across 3 main target areas to an average depth of 70 meters. More drilling is required to convert the main inventory to a resource. However significant historical results showed evidence from the amount of grades in a series of narrow [ph] stones. Work has already commenced at Crush Creek, which, given its proximity to Mt Carlton, has strong potential to extend mine life for the operation.

Our second agreement was completed with Musgrave Minerals where we've had the option to earn a 75% interest in the Cue project in Western Australia. Cue is located 50 kilometers south of our mergers and joint venture and establishes an exploration hub in the mergers and Greenstone will, which we have previously identified as being highly prospective while [indiscernible] mineralization.

The addition of Cue to our portfolio, which also contains the Murchison, Corners and Drummond project, is consistent with our strategy of pursuing quality greenfield exploration projects in Queensland and Western Australia.

Turning now to discovery programs across our operations. Firstly, at Cowal, recent drilling results continue to keep us excited about growth potential of the underground opportunity at GRE46 and Dalwhinnie. Recent drill hole in these sections, highlighted on Pages 9 and 10 of this morning's report, had extended mineralization well beyond the September 2019 resource boundaries.

One result I'd like to draw your attention to is how 453C, which returned an 84 meter through thickness and to grow grading 3.3 grams per tonne gold. This thick integral contain numerous high-grade zones including 6 meters at 8.4 grams, 2 meters at 41.6 grams and 9 meters at 9.8 grams.

The result is located after 50 meters beyond the existing resource outline and reinforces our confidence the underground resource at Cowal will be increased in our MRR update at the end of the 2019 calendar year.

A second underground rigs commenced drilling in the Warraga decline during the quarter. New drilling positions have been designed to enable the most optimal drilling orientations to infill deeper areas at the underground resource. Drilling is expected to commence from these areas later in the quarter and into early next year when a third underground rig arrives on site.

At Mungari, a surface rig and an underground rig completed 22 holes into a laminated vein structure at Burma [ph]. Several rain intercepts, illustrated on Pages 11 and 12, contain visible gold and base metal sulfides.

The zone of high grade is being modeled as a series of small south fledging chutes. One of the things that gets me excited about this target is the potential for chutes to extend down plunge and potentially coalesce at depth in similar fashion to the way they do it at Frog's Leg.

Drilling is continued this quarter with the latest poll showing promising visual results on the structure adjacent to the holes reported this morning. The largest part of mineralization today is located 300 meters from the nearest hanging wall development drives at Frog's Leg.

Impressive results were received last quarter from the trend located 1 to 2 kilometers north of the Castle Hill complex and approximately 35 kilometers from the Mungari processing facilities. Mineralization is localized along the Eastern contacts of the [indiscernible] intrusion. Potential for additional zones of stick plunging mineralization is being targeted follow up drilling.

Our exploration and geology teams at Cowal and Mungari carried their momentum over the end of last year into a very solid performances again this quarter. I'm confident we can continue to expect good things as those programs continue to unfold in FY '20.

With that, I'll hand over to Lawrie.

Lawrence Conway

Thank you, Glen, and good morning, everyone. The September quarter from a financial perspective was one way we continue to deliver a significant amount of cash with a record group cash flow of just under $160 million. The detail of the financials are on Pages 7 and 8 of the report.

The 2 areas I want to cover off on today are cost and cash flow. With respect to cost, our all-in sustaining costs to our AISC at $1,018 per ounce was higher than the June quarter and the FY '19 full year. However, it was under budget by approximately 2% with essentially all sites in line with plan except from Mt Rawdon due to all stability issues and Ernest Henry due to lower by-product credits.

On a growth spend basis, operating and capital cost, we are tracking to plan all better and are not experiencing any material adverse effects on our cost outside the movements highlighted in our guidance and full year financial results. In fact, in some areas, we have seen reductions to input cost.

For example, at Cracow, we have 1 contract where we achieved a 13% reduction and further cost reductions are available from the adoption of technology. At the group level, we're in the final stage of new contract for tires which currently is a very tight market and prices are increasing. Not only have we been able to secure supply for our entire business but we have achieved a lower cost outcome.

Changes to our AISC guidance, which has increased by $50 per ounce to $940 to $990 per ounce, are driven purely by two areas which are not linked to input cost into our business. Our operational issue at Mt Rawdon, which Bob has outlined, and the impact of metal prices. The wall stability issue experienced at Mt Rawdon increases our group's AISC by approximately $30 per ounce.

The second item to impact our AISC are metal prices. The financial perspective and I suspect for our shareholders, too, this is a good problem to be encountering. When completing our business plans, we use $1,750 per ounce and $8,800 per tonne for gold and copper, respectively. The metal prices impact our AISC by royalties and by product credits.

The September quarter saw us achieve a 20% higher gold price and 5% lower copper price than planned. We have not seen these prices moving materially from current levels and have updated our guidance accordingly.

Assuming $2,100 per ounce for gold and $8,400 per tonne per copper, we would generate an additional cash flow of $210 million to $220 million. The impact on our AISC though is that it adds between $20 to $25 per ounce with $20 per ounce allowed for in our revised guidance.

Turning now to our cash flow, and this is an area where I believe we are delivering real value for our shareholders. In a gold price environment, which is approximately 14% higher than was achieved last year, we achieved a 45% increase in group cash flow to $160 million.

Not only are we banking this cash, we are also delivering on our commitment to return excess cash to our shareholders via the new dividend policy. In the quarter, we paid $102 million in dividends at $0.06 per share fully franked for our FY '19 final dividend.

Applying the new policy to our cash flow performance for the September quarter, this would equate to a dividend of approximately $80 million or $0.05 per share and that is only for one quarter.

Looking at it from a per ounce produced perspective, our FY '19 final dividend was approximately $275 per ounce, and this was more than $140 per ounce higher than our peers. In the September quarter, under our dividend policy, we will be paying approximately $415 per ounce, up almost 50% on our final FY '19 dividend. Not only does this differentiate us from our peers, but it shows that we are truly generating and delivering sector leading returns for our shareholders.

In conclusion, while we are not happy to have changed our full year cost guidance, we believe we have a good control on our cost and remain committed to keeping Evolution as a low cost producer that generates significant cash irrespective of the metal price for either reinvestment in the business are returning it to shareholders.

Thank you for your time. And with that, I'll hand it back to Jake.

Jacob Klein

Thanks, Lawrie. Eddie, could you now please open the lines for questions.

Michael Slifirski

Thanks. Good morning. Got several pretty simple ones. First of all, with respect to Rawdon, the load back of the wall that's required, how does that make you think about Rawdon on a go-forward basis? Does that - did that cut back - reduce the cost of any future cutbacks that you might have contemplated if you were to change some assumptions and chase deeper material? Or does the instability make you sort of more - about it because perhaps it actually increases what we would require for the next thing if you didn't proceed that way?

Jacob Klein

Thanks, Michael. I'm going to hand it over to Bob to answer that. Bob?

Robert Fulker

Yes. Thanks, Michael. I think it's too early to say that the laying back of the wall will make the Stage 5 analysis any different than what we would have been in the past. Laying it back to the 38 degrees, there are potentials in the futures if the walls improve as we go down to change that. That is a job we should look at as individual cases.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you. Secondly, with respect to that changed guidance, if I do it really, really simplistically, so the midpoint of the prior guidance, midpoint of production, employee all-in sustaining costs just multiplying it out of $117 million. If I use the midpoint now of both, it's $125 million, so an $8 million increase when you're going to be moving this material. How does that math work?

Jacob Klein

Larry?

Lawrence Conway

Sorry, just go through that again. Michael, you're talking the $30 an ounce?

Michael Slifirski

Yes. So if I take your new guidance for Rawdon, so take the midpoint of production guidance, midpoint of cost guidance, multiplied by the one and the other and subtract from that the prior guidance, the delta is sort of $8 million more cost, and I would sort of reconcile that with the commentary around actually moving waste material because of drawing from stockpiles. So is it a P&L impact for stockpile cost or something like that?

Lawrence Conway

Yes. There's a few things there. I mean, the impact at Mt. Rawdon is about $290 an ounce all up, and that's - most of that will hit C1. C1 is a little bit less because it doesn't have royalties. And what we are saying is then you'll have inventory drawdowns, so that's what's contributing to the $290 an ounce movement at Rawdon, and then you've got the impact of the lower production and grade. So I'm still trying to work out your math - at the price level.

That's essentially what's happening is we'll do about 2 million tonnes less material in mine in the pit. We'll have then have the drawdowns of stockpiles to keep the plants full. The grade will drop about 10% to 12%, and then we've obviously got the offset to that - sorry, the other impact is the higher royalties impact on the AISC.

Michael Slifirski

Yes, okay. I'll see if that works. Thank you. With respect to the Ernest Henry opportunity, the interval that commenced this quarter. Is that designed to convert the existing resource below the 1,200 meter RL? Is that resource reserved or to grow that resource or both? I'm trying to get my mind what you're actually drilling out. How far below the 1,200 RL you're targeting and where there's already confidence of the ability to just to convert it by infilling versus expansion opportunity.

Jacob Klein

Bob, I think this is another one for you.

Robert Fulker

Yes, Michael, I think the plant that the team at Ernest Henry got is to try and convert, not to expand. But that's going to be our plan at this moment.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you. And finally, with respect to Burma. Thanks for the little simplified sections. It's still not clear to me though what you think might actually shape up to be. It's one of it's possible to scope that what the potential size could be if it works out to the model that's postulated.

Glenton Masterman

Michael, it's Glen, I'll take that one. I think it's still pretty early days, Michael. We've only got a relatively sort of short section of strike length drilled along the Burma structure. And within that, we've seen probably two chutes developed being relatively modest in size at the moment. And what we're doing is, one, confirming sort of confidence around the positive mineralization as we currently know them, but we've also got to step out program underway to sort of understand the full scope and size. We haven't really done much in a way of sort of looking at kind of the actual resource that we have at the moment. We want to complete a fair bit more work before we're in a position to kind of complete that work.

Jacob Klein

I'll add something which Glen may be scared about right at the moment. Because Glen has done very well at – turning me down as I keep seeing these laminated veins on his computer. But I mean Glen has kind of shifted from saying well, let's see what it is and let's keep drilling to maybe let's go and develop out there and see what it really looks like because these things are not - as I understand, not every drill hole is going to hit grade. But once you find these laminated veins, there's a good chance that you're on to something. I haven't a flagship in played shifting in Glen's view of that.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. So the context of this conservatism at Boomer but somewhat enthusiastic presentation of the opportunity for Crush Creek to extend Mt Carlton. What's the pre resource inventory that forms the basis of excitement for Crush Creek?

Glenton Masterman

Michael, that's in a range of around 100,000 to 200,000 ounces sort of on Evolution on the numbers at the moment. But we would hope to not only confirm that but to expand the non-inventory as well. We see a fairly good upside in the opportunity there.

Jacob Klein

To clarify that and help Glen on that line, it is pretty dark and it's not a resource at this stage.

Michael Slifirski

Understood. Thank you very much.

Jacob Klein

Thank you.

Sophie Spartalis

Good morning, Jake and team, I just wanted to hone in on the guidance and obviously take your notes in regards to the Rawdon guidance. But just in terms of Cowal. You're saying here in the commentary that process grade is expected to average between 0.9 and 1 gram per tonne for the remainder of FY '20. It seems as just from the modeling, I can't seem to get to the annual production guidance of 2 55 to 2 65. Can you just walk me through that, please?

Jacob Klein

Glen, go ahead.

Glenton Masterman

I'll start. If Bob needs to add to it, he can. But I mean essentially, yes, we'll see that over the course of the year, it's not much different to the plan where you'll get between 2.7 million and 2.8 million tonnes processed in each of the next 3 quarters at sort of 0.95 to 1 gram. I hope it will be a little lower in Q4 about 0.85 to 0.9 recoveries so we'll still be in the line of the mid-80s as we achieved in Q1, which will still give us in that range of the 250 to 260, if that's what it comes through at.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. So coming in through then the second quarter, we'll see production dip a little bit lower and then recover in the second half. Is that sort of the profile?

Jacob Klein

No. I think what you will see is the first quarter will be the highest quarter as we're getting the high grades out of the formal parts of Stage G. We'll then get a little bit off add it in to Q2 and then it falls away over the course of the year. You sort of see in that mid-60s for Q2, mid to low 60s in Q3 and high 50s in Q4 to give us that production range because we are processing the stockpile material as the year progresses.

Sophie Spartalis

Sorry, Lawrie. Just in terms of that progress, you said high 50s in the 4Q, 2Q and 3Q. What was that guidance?

Lawrence Conway

So 2Q will be mid to late 60s, high 60s. Q3 will be in the low to mid 60s, and Q4 will be in the mid to high 50s.

Sophie Spartalis

Right. Okay. And then just in terms of the overall production guidance remaining the same, it seems as though there's more downward pressure on production than outward pressure across the portfolio. Any other guidance that you can provide at the mine level or you're happy to stick with the mine by mine guidance that was provided at the last quarter result?

Lawrence Conway

We've stayed with the full year guidance range. I mean, obviously, with Mt Rawdon losing their production numbers because of the access to the Western area, it does move us down where we expect it to land within that range and with all the other sites running at full capacity on their plans, there's not a lot of opportunity to offset that.

But what we have seen from the performance in Q1 at particularly Cracow and Mungari and then there's Henry, they are mitigating some of that impact of Mt Rawdon. But we didn't change any of the other sites because they're all staying within that range, but Rawdon will probably see is bring us down a bit sort of the midrange of the group range.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. Thanks, Lawrie. And then just to follow up, in terms of Rawdon, what's the timing of when you think that you can be back up at 100%, so when do you think that all these remediation essence will be complete?

Lawrence Conway

I'll pass that one to Bob.

Robert Fulker

Thanks, Lawrie. It's if you want to back over the remainder of this year, as Lawrie said, the actual profile, it's the reason why we've changed the guidance. It will be a slow sort of increase toward the back of the year so that next year, we will start to get it up [indiscernible] we will back to it.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. So just to confirm, you expect it at this stage to be isolated to FY '20?

Robert Fulker

Yes.

Jacob Klein

I mean, just on that, Sophie, so Bob's right that over the course of this year, the next sort of quarter and is to get access to that as we then get into the Q4, they will be able to get back into some more ore but obviously, it will be a lot less than what we have planned for the year. Then as we go into FY '21 and '22, there's still more waste, but we access the ore just a strip ratio is going to be different to what we had in this current one.

Robert Fulker

The order in last quarter the significant items is next 2 quarters so.

Jacob Klein

Yes.

Your next question is from the line of Daniel Morgan from UBS. Please go ahead.

Daniel Morgan

Hi. Tim. Probably a question for Bob. Just want an update on the Cowal flow leach project and what - I know you've given us numbers this quarter about recoveries overall, which are 83.6%. And just wondering what your latest expectations are where recoveries level out on the [indiscernible] just wanted talk your recoveries expectations?

Robert Fulker

Thanks, Dan. The FTL has actually been delivering the design in the last couple of months. We're getting between 5 and 6 on average percent deposit. And I don't think we will be experiencing that to significantly change.

Daniel Morgan

Okay. And another question, more on the exploration outside of Cowal. Every quarter, it seems like you guys are getting more gold, you're expanding, or finding gold outside of resource envelope. What is the latest thinking behind what a mine might conceptually look like? Is it still too early to talk about that and expand?

What is the concept which I think was about 1 million tonnes of underground ore? High-grade underground ore, should we be thinking larger than that? Or is it still too early to talk about it?

Jacob Klein

Thanks, Dan. I'll let Glen answer that and then Bob can add anything he wants.

Glenton Masterman

Thanks, Daniel. I think at this point, in terms of the scope of resource potential we're seeing on the underground at Cowal, we feel or we're expecting that it's probably going to double on the 1.4 million ounces that we see there today. And that's sort of an overall kind of scope over the next couple of years as we develop this opportunity.

Jacob Klein

I would turn close to 3 million ounce solely. Bob, do you want to add anything?

Robert Fulker

Yes, Craig is not with me because [indiscernible]. I think what you got so far, Dan, is conservative. We're doing the work. We're planning probably in October quarter 21 to - getting the equivalent mining. But I'd expect it to be higher than what we currently got. Playing that, we got to do the work that we have actually doing the drilling finished, but I think it's going to come out better.

Daniel Morgan

And just, I guess, to expand a little bit on that, it's getting bigger. There's nothing that would suggest a change the mining method or this is going to be a stove development. Is that what we're thinking?

Robert Fulker

I think if I was a fortune teller that it would be multiple methods of mining. We've got a range of narrow potential ore bodies or stockpile and we have narrow mining but we also got some of the narrow areas that stand to prove up with quite a bit wider which will be more valuable to the classic stoping. So that's the work that we're doing at the moment, Dan, and actually [indiscernible] and I think there will be modeled different types of mining method, whichever the appropriate - whichever is appropriate for the mineralization. Glen, do you want to add anything to that?

Glenton Masterman

No, I think that's right, Bob. I think there are a range of styles and so there's and are of high grade, styles of mineralization, and wide assets of moderate grade styles, which would be a different style mine.

Matthew Frydman

Thanks very much. Good morning, Jake. Just a couple of questions on Cowal firstly. Firstly, on the mill, obviously, continuing to perform quite strongly in the quarter and large given some for you detail around the range you're expecting from that stockpile material.

So I guess the question is, is 8.7 million tonnes per annum still the target for fresh material throughput on the Stage 1 expansion? Or have you have a bit of a rating on what you think that mill can achieve?

Jacob Klein

Bob?

Robert Fulker

I'm not sure at the moment. And that's the work that we are doing. We still got a few additional pumps and duplication to be installed in our latest project, and that's going to give us better availability, but I think there's still a little bit of upside.

Matthew Frydman

And is there any timing around when you expect to finish that Stage 1 works? Is it still just within the quarter?

Robert Fulker

It will be finished this financial year. Obviously, progressing through. So as we get more of the installation completed, we get better improvements.

Matthew Frydman

Sure. Thanks, Bob. Secondly, on processing the stockpiles. You guys that you're not expecting really any recovery impact even as you dip below 1 gram a tonne and also obviously pushing throughput for the rest of the year. Just wondering if there's anything that you're doing differently to achieve that outcome? Is it a finer grained? Is it more utilization of the Float Tails leach capacity? Is there something that you're doing to tape recovery study?

Robert Fulker

Yes, it will be in Float Tails leach optimizing the circuit itself ensuring that the metallurgical blend is the perfect one for getting the most recovery. All of those seem to be working together, Matthew. It's making the plant operator in the system as an entity as opposed to just looking at on section. So they're all being optimized and all being improved.

Jacob Klein

Just one thing there, we will see in Q4, and that's where we'd see that drop off in production I mentioned in the mid 50s to just under 60,000. That will be impacted by grade and recovery. I mean, your recovery over at 1% to 1.5% in Q4. That's where we see that our production come through.

Matthew Frydman

Sure. And just to remind me, even beyond the end of this financial year, you still probably got one another, what, 12 months before Stage H kicks in. Is that right? We might expect to see lower grades and lower potentially lower recovery into FY '21 until Stage H kicks in?

Jacob Klein

No, our plan says that as we go into FY '21, we start getting back into Stage H or and what you'll see through the course of that year, the grade will come back. But the higher grade is then achieved in FY '22. But we do access through the last part of this year, some ore out of Stage H. And then in FY '21, we are running ore from Stage H.

Matthew Frydman

Okay, sure. So the gradual ramp-up of that Stage H ore. And I guess, just following up on from that, we've seen total material movement trending downwards at Cowal for the last few quarters. Just wondering how this looks for the remainder of the year as obviously you complete the ore out of Stage G. Are we expecting a material pick up in waste movement as you're reallocating the fleet to more Stage H throughput? Should we expect that prime movement to pick up materially?

Jacob Klein

Yes. I mean what you'll see is total material mine will pick up in Q2, 3 and 4. And as we now will finish Stage G, that tonnage will go over to waste. So you will see the waste pick up in the back end of the year at Cowal.

Robert Fulker

And as the reduce because of where the mining is going, you will see a net increase in their tonnes, as Lawrie said.

Matthew Frydman

Sure. So your phase is dropping obviously because you're not hauling ore so you can move more material as a total?

Lawrence Conway

Yes. Correct.

Nick Evans

Sticking with the theme of Cowal. The New South Wales is rather sitting pretty hard out there. How concerned are you about the impacts of that on ore? And how is that at Cowal? And how concerned are you that the impacts will grab on [indiscernible]? And also I guess potentially the environmental short of bridging when you come to submit your documents on the underground expansion?

Jacob Klein

Nick, I'd say we've been focused on this for some time now and working on it and above for details. But clearly, it's been -- it is and has been kind of front of mind for us some time.

Nick Evans

Look, in the order of Cowal has been identified as one of our material risks. And we're actively working on at the reducing, recycling water. Also we are actively working to reduce our reliance a new water coming in to the operation, and we're being looking at how we can actually reduce our reliance on water resources like [indiscernible] in the. All things that we've been working on for quite a period of time now.

Jacob Klein

I mean, there's been some talk of [indiscernible] and that's only sort of that potentially having to make production cuts in 12 months or so if the situation doesn't change. Is Cowal facing sort of similar risks sort of time constraints?

Glenton Masterman

Look, if we have an exceptionally dry summer and none of our strategies comes off, the potential issues by the end of this year going into next year. But I would say that nothing comes off of with all of the mitigating strategies that we've been working on.

Nick Evans

Last one for me, Jay, Red Lake. Any interest? Is that the kind of mine that would be of any interest to Evolution?

Jacob Klein

I'm really happy you asked that question because it's the first question I've been asked -- answer in the call. I'm not going to even answer that other than to say that stocks to Nick. We're -- we've said, we were interested in things which are being divested off. If there were processes, you could expect that we would be looking at things through the lens and we've always said we look at things through, would it make us a stronger company and is it accretive for our shareholders.

David Radclyffe

So I've got a question on Mungari and just trying to work out how close we are to an update on the midterm plan there because I guess your thoughts of potential of 10 years, but we saw it underground and waterfall and how you're actually plan to extract finally from those lower grades, settle that inventory and when the plants looks to be going well whether there's actually upside there for the expansion or do some of these sort of discoveries to sort of back into maybe next year?

Jacob Klein

David, thanks for the question. I think obviously, these discoveries help, but we're working on and we're working on the optimization, I'd say, towards the end of this financial year, we'll start delivering some outcomes on that.

David Radclyffe

Okay. So it sounds like it's a little bit back. Then maybe just one on...

Jacob Klein

Plan is drilling with 150,000 grams per tonne. It will be pushed back a little.

David Radclyffe

Sure. Sure. Then on safety, obviously, you're probably pretty disappointed about the TRIFR and how it just keeps rising. How much of this is actually your focus on safety seeing more [indiscernible]. I didn't see the underlying LTI number was [indiscernible] and what else can you do to change this trend because I guess you talked about focusing on it for a while, but it doesn't seem to be working.

Jacob Klein

Yes. I don't want to make excuses about it, so I'm just going to say we are having way too many injuries, mainly fingers and hands have been in the line of fire. We have to do more to improve the safety. I don't want to talk about it is being a change in our reporting culture. But we're having too many injuries.

Jacob Klein

That's it. Thank you very much. That was an interesting call, and I appreciate your interest and attendance. Look forward to being having lunch with some of you know and then to the Citibank conference tomorrow and Thursday, and look forward to seeing you over the next few weeks to update you But gold price is high, generating lots of cash, and the discovery part of the business is going really well. Thank you.

