ONEOK: A Top Dividend Growth Play

With a slew of ongoing growth projects, I reckon ONEOK will be able to continue raising dividends in the foreseeable future.

On the back of profitable growth, it has been paying growing dividends for 25 years. The current dividend yield of 5.06% is well-covered.

The company enjoys a sustainable competitive advantage as secured by a fee-based revenue model, high switching costs, and locked-in customers.

ONEOK is one of the best names in the midstream space, focusing on gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing natural gas and NGLs.

The business of ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE), originally founded in 1906 as an intrastate natural gas pipeline business in Oklahoma, is today a major midstream company that primarily operates (1) natural gas liquids (aka, NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with market centers, and (2) an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and pipelines (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The asset footprint of ONEOKE. Source: Company website.

It is vertically integrated across the midstream value chain, from the gathering, processing, and fractionating, via transporting, to storing and marketing of natural gas and NGLs.

ONEOK's integrated NGL service business is one of the U.S.'s largest. As of 2Q2019, the company has the net capacity of (1) 860,000 b/d in fractionation located near the Conway, Kansas/Medford, Oklahoma, and Mont Belvieu, Texas, market hubs, (2) 9,000 b/d in isomerization, (3) 40,000 b/d in E/P splitter, (4) 27 MMbbl in storage, (5) 4,460 miles of distribution pipeline at 1,270 Mbbl/d, and (6) 7,460 miles of gathering and raw feed pipeline at 1,580 Mbbl/d.

Its natural gas gathering and processing business provides gathering, compression, treating and processing services for producers in three core areas, i.e., the Williston Basin (Bakken and Three Forks), Powder River Basin (Niobrara, Sussex, and Turner formations), and Mid-Continent (STACK, SCOOP, Cana-Woodford Shale, Mississippian Lime, Granite Wash, Hugoton, and Central Kansas Uplift). The company has (1) 18,815 miles of pipeline for natural gas gathering and (2) 20 active processing plants with 2,245 MMcf/d capacity, as of 2Q2019.

ONEOK's natural gas pipeline business operates 6,655 miles of gas pipeline with a peak capacity of 8.2 Bcf/d Storage and 52 Bcf of active working as of June 30, 2019 (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The NGL services, natural gas gathering and processing, and natural gas pipeline business segments of ONEOK, modified from the company's Barclays CEO Energy Conference presentation, September 2019.

ONEOK and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), which I covered in previous articles (see here, here, here, and here), are among the best midstream energy names in the U.S., and both operate in the same geographical regions. However, ONEOK specializes in natural gas and NGLs, while Magellan focuses on crude oil and oil products.

Competitive advantage

I believe ONEOK, like Magellan, has a sustainable competitive advantage as secured by the following:

The revenue of its NGL business segment is derived from contracts that are over 80% fee-based, bundled service volume commitments, and plant dedication. Customers have extremely high switching costs because of its around 200 plant connections and its dominant position in the Mid-Continent region.

The revenue of its natural gas gathering and processing business segment is generated from fee contracts with a POP component; about 85% of the revenue is fee-based. The company locks in customers through over 3 million acres in the Williston Basin and 300,000 acres in STACK and SCOOP dedicated to its services.

The revenue of its natural gas pipeline business segment is earned based on fee-based, demand charge contracts; over 95% of the revenue is fee-based. The direct connection to end-use utility and industrial markets creates high switching costs (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. The competitive advantage of ONEOK's business segments. Source: Barclays CEO Energy Conference presentation, September 2019.

Growth in operations

ONEOK maintained healthy growth in all three of its business segments. From 2Q2017 to 2Q2019, NGL raw feed throughput expanded by a CAGR of 11.6%; natural gas gathered and processed grew by 12.7% and 13.4%, respectively; and natural gas transportation capacity contracted increased by 8.5% (Table 1). For 2019, the company guided toward continued growth at a good clip (Fig. 4).

Table 1. Operational data by quarter. Source: Laurentian Research, based on ONEOK's released financial reports.

Fig. 4. The growth profile of NGL raw feed throughput volume (lower left), natural gas gathered and processed volumes (middle), and natural gas transportation capacity contracted (upper left), modified from the company's Barclays CEO Energy Conference presentation, September 2019.

Growth projects

ONEOK has a slew of capital projects which are expected to extend the growth trajectory beyond 2019 (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. A complete list of growth projects for the NGL (upper), natural gas gathering and processing (middle), and natural gas pipelines (lower) business segments. Source: Barclays CEO Energy Conference presentation, September 2019.

Profits, DCF, and dividends

Thanks to the expansion in operation (Table 1) and the pricing power secured by its sustainable competitive advantage, ONEOK was able to post consistently growing net income, adjusted EBITDA, and distributable cash flow (Table 2).

As of 2Q2019, the company had ROIC at 9.16%, as compared to a WACC of 7.19%, which implies that management has been allocating capital wisely (see here).

Table 2. The net income, adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, and dividends of ONEOK. Source: Laurentian Research, based on ONEOK's released financial reports.

Dividends per share rose at 18.6% annually in the last two years. This is a continuation of ONEOK's stellar historical dividend record in the previous years; it has raised dividends for 25 years without a dividend cut (Fig. 6). For 2019-2021, Wall Street consensus is that the company will grow dividends at more than 9% annually (Source: Barclays CEO Energy Conference presentation, September 2019).

Fig. 6. Quarterly dividends. Source: Laurentian Research based on here.

As of 2Q2019, the dividend coverage ratio was kept at 1.51X, the highest level in the last two years. With a growing business, the dividends at the current quarterly rate appear to be well-covered (Table 2).

Investor takeaways

From the discussion above, ONEOK is characterized by steady growth and healthy profitability that is protected by a fee-based revenue model, high switching costs, and locked-in customers.

The company guided the distributable cash flow for 2019 toward $1,820-2,060 million, with the mid-point at $1,940 million (Fig. 7). It generates more than sufficient distributable cash flow to cover the current dividends, which corresponds to a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Fig. 7. 2019 guidance. Source: Barclays CEO Energy Conference presentation, September 2019.

Assuming a payout of 72.4% (the average over the last two years), annual dividends in 2019 will be $3.41 per share, reflecting 5.2% year-over-year growth; if the company maintains the 2Q2019 dividends ($0.87), it will be paying out $3.46 per share in 2019, reflecting 6.5% year-over-year growth; if the quarterly dividends are raised by one cent per quarter, 2019 dividends will be $3.49 per share, representing 7.6% year-over-year growth.

Currently, the stock trades at an EV/EBITDA of 15.42. With its dividend yield and expected dividend growth, I believe the current share price represents a good deal for income-oriented investors (Fig. 8). It is certainly nice for an income investor to be paid decent dividends while waiting for the next major correction, such as in December 2018, to back up the truck.

Fig. 8. Stock chart of ONEOKE, dividends back adjusted. Source.

