Consequences Of Chinese AI Companies Losing Access To Nvidia

China has some of the biggest and most valuable AI companies, but a number of them will no longer be able to source GPUs from Nvidia.

Nvidia's GPUs have seen their range of applications expand in recent years, and Artificial Intelligence is one of the most prominent of them all.

In recent years, the number of applications for graphics processing units (“GPUs”) from Nvidia (NVDA) has expanded significantly. One of the more promising new growth areas for GPUs has to be Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). This is because high-end GPUs are considered to be much better suited for the kind of computational processing that are required in AI. Especially in comparison to central processing units.

The rise of AI has increased GPU demand in recent years. AI has, therefore, been a major plus for suppliers of high-end GPUs. The big beneficiary has been Nvidia, a company that dominates the supply of high-end GPUs together with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Since AI is expected to continue to grow at a rapid clip in the coming years and probably decades, Nvidia is seen as a great, if not the best, way to play the boom in AI.

But success breeds imitation. As a result, other companies are looking to get in on the act and enter the market for AI. Moreover, government policy can drastically affect companies and their market prospects. How the two can combine together to give Nvidia’s competition a leg up and deprive it of a major growth market is what is to be delved into greater detail.

U.S. sanctions a group of AI companies in China

A large number of companies have emerged in China that are focused on developing a wide-range of AI solutions. The newcomers include some of the biggest and most valuable AI companies in the world. As such, they’re a source of strong demand for the components needed in AI infrastructure, which includes GPUs.

For instance, SenseTime is considered to be the most valuable AI startup with a valuation of over $7 billion. Not only that, it’s also a major user of high-end GPUs. Its self-developed, large-scale, AI supercomputing platform can consist of over 14,000 GPUs. Such requirements are a welcome addition for a high-end GPU supplier like Nvidia.

However, the U.S. government has recently decided to impose sanctions on a number of Chinese companies in connection with alleged human rights violations. A total of 28 names have been added to the Entity List - a move that directly affects some of China’s biggest AI upstarts. SenseTime, Megvii Technology, Yitu Technology and iFlytek are some of the companies that have been placed on the Entity List. The area of expertise of these upstarts includes AI computer vision, facial recognition and voice recognition.

U.S. companies are forbidden from doing business with anyone that is present on the Entity List unless they have explicit permission from the U.S. government. Similar to Huawei’s placement on the Entity List in May, Nvidia will no longer be able to supply its products to the affected companies. Simply put, the market for high-end GPUs has become smaller for Nvidia - the opposite of what any company would want.

China’s role relative to Nvidia

China is seen as major growth driver. The country already accounts for roughly a fifth of Nvidia’s revenue, and that number has the potential to increase quite significantly. Not only is the Chinese economy still expanding at a rapid clip, but the country’s emphasis on emerging fields such as AI is seen as driving demand for chips from Nvidia.

FQ2 2019 FQ2 2020 Other Asia Pacific $676M $756M Taiwan $843M $635M China $760M $583M Europe $234M $288M USA $413M $188M Other $197M $129M Total $3123M $2579M

(Source: Nvidia Form 10-Q)

The door may have been opened for Chinese competitors

The AI boom in China had boosted demand for the kind of GPUs that Nvidia supplies. But that success has led other companies to join in on the act in an attempt to capture a piece of the pie in China. The list of companies includes Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU) and others. Their goal is to come up with domestic solutions so that China does not have to depend solely on imports.

How much importance is attached to coming up with their own AI chips is reflected in the large number of recent product releases. For example, Alibaba has a subsidiary called Pingtouge that is tasked with designing semiconductor chips. The subsidiary released the Hanguang 800 in September, a chip designed specifically for AI.

The company claims its AI inference accelerator chip has over ten times the computational power of competing GPUs. Using an inference image classification benchmark test on ResNet-50, the chip is 46 times faster than Nvidia’s P4 and 15 times faster than Nvidia’s T4. Efficiency is quoted as 500 images per second (“IPS”) per watt. Its peak performance of 78,563 IPS allows the Hanguang 800 to do in five minutes what Alibaba’s GPU-based solution could do in an hour. The chip is not only faster, but it’s also twice as cost-effective as GPUs. An importation consideration, especially since high-end GPUs can be expensive at several thousands of dollars each.

Huawei has also entered the market recently with its Ascend 910 AI chip. Unlike Alibaba, Huawei’s chip can handle both inference and the training of AI models. Huawei claims 256 TFLOPS of FP16 performance and 512 TOPS of INT8 performance with a maximum power consumption of 310W. In comparison, Nvidia’s Tesla V100 and the Quadro RTX8000 offer 125 TFLOPS and 206 TOPS respectively. Using ResNet-50 AI model training, the Ascend 910 with Huawei’s MindSpore, an AI computing framework, required half as much time as other chips using TensorFlow.

In both cases, Alibaba and Huawei referenced Nvidia products as their benchmark and went through great length to explain why chips designed from the ground up for AI are better than GPUs. Not only does it indirectly acknowledge Nvidia’s status as the premier supplier of AI chips, but it also gives an indication as to who they’re aiming for.

The Chinese companies had been counting on the fact that their chips have been specifically designed for AI work to give them an edge over Nvidia’s GPU-based solutions. However, this may no longer be necessary, since Nvidia looks to be absent as a supplier to Chinese AI companies. The door has thus been opened for competitors to gain market share in China at Nvidia’s expense.

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Investor takeaways

Chinese suppliers of AI hardware and related services would have had to compete fiercely with Nvidia, but the sanctions placed on Chinese AI companies makes their job a lot easier. Not only are the companies on the Entity List effectively cut off from Nvidia, but other companies in China will become very wary of making significant investments using parts from U.S. companies such as Nvidia.

Chinese AI companies that have not been sanctioned by the U.S. government will start to think twice before doing business with Nvidia because they have no way of knowing whether they may be next on the Entity List. Reliability of a supplier is an important criterion when it comes to purchasing decisions, and Nvidia comes up short in this regard in comparison to Chinese alternatives. Going with Chinese options means that there is no risk of falling victim to supply disruptions - something that Nvidia cannot guarantee.

The announcement on October 8th to ban Chinese AI companies should therefore be seen as a setback for the company in the Chinese market. It effectively surrenders the AI market to Chinese suppliers like Alibaba and Huawei. Both of them may be behind at the moment, but they now have the opportunity to capture most, if not all, of the market in China. Instead of growing on the back of the AI boom in China, Nvidia has been deprived of its ability to compete in one of the biggest and fastest-growing AI markets.

The ability to compete in all markets is important if one wants to stay ahead at the top. Especially since AI has the potential to become the most important industry that impacts every facet of society. Not having full access undercuts Nvidia, giving newcomers room to take over and perhaps one day surpass the leader.

Nvidia can, of course, still count on access to the rest of the world. At the same time, competition is also on the increase outside of China. Not only do you have Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN), but new players are gearing up to enter the market. For instance, Intel (INTC) has recently announced its own neural network processors for inference and training. Compared to Nvidia, many of the new entrants are much larger and have more resources they can call upon. This could turn out to be decisive if the companies are to compete against each other for market share.

Bottom line, Nvidia’s line of GPUs have turned out to be much more versatile than originally thought. It turned out that GPUs could be used successfully, even if they were not meant for several of the applications they’re currently used for. Whether it’s cryptocurrency or AI, the company benefited in both cases by having a suitable product available when others did not.

Nvidia took advantage of being at the right place at the right time. Consequently, it rose to the top as the dominant supplier of GPUs for AI work. However, competition is now everywhere and looking to chip away at its lead. Nvidia has its work cut out, as the challenge for the company is to fend off the competition and stay ahead. Getting cut off in markets like China does not help.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.