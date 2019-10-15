Netflix's Past Success Could Be Its Ultimate Undoing

Disney and Apple are likely going to be successful because they are offering something with more options and yet more structure, while also being cheaper.

Netflix’s continued expansion has made it lose some of its luster and focus, as the company is beginning to forget what made it so successful - yet, its rivals remember.

Its problems can be tied back to its in inflexibility - which is ironic given the company came to prominence because those in charge of the traditional model were inflexible.

The company’s prior earnings sent the stock plunging to scary levels that it still has not rebounded from, and is giving shareholders pause about the service’s future viability.

Netflix’s earning report is due out this week, and it may be more anticipated than anything on its service or on TV overall.

Heavy is the head that wears the “crown,” especially when your kingdom is based on a “house of cards.”

Sorry, couldn’t resist.

The simple truth though is while the above may be a fun play on words, it’s also very true.

Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) earnings report is due out this week, and it may be more anticipated than anything on TV - all 500+ offerings. As a result, analysts are falling over themselves trying to predict what will happen, some being more creative than others.

My favorite are the ones who are slashing estimates but still keeping the stock with a “Buy” rating. Although I think that analysts even lowering expectations in the first place is a fascinating sign of the times, because usually everyone just expects Netflix to rebound... except last time, when it did the opposite.

It really is stunning that after so many quarters of growth and gains, one depressed report can send the stock down to levels that, for lack of a better term, is scary.

For now though, I don’t want to get into what will happen on Wednesday, mainly because that’s only part of the equation. Yes, it’s an important part, but until we see how this quarter nets out, and next quarter when Disney and Apple’s services will have launched (and subsequently, how those company’s earnings correlate), we are just guessing.

Instead, I wanted to focus on how Netflix got into this mess, because it is important for investors to understand why Bank of America and others are all saying this has the potential to be a make-or-break earnings report in the first place.

How does the old saying go? “Those who don’t learn from their past are doomed to repeat it.” That’s the case here, and once you understand the situation, you’ll be more educated in deciding which path you want to take when investing. That's part of what I enjoy about writing for this site - it's all about guidance.

I also want to examine what the real underlying cause of the decline is and if there is the chance for it to reverse itself.

But first, as always, some background.

What is happening here is really akin in a way to the pharmaceutical market.

For example, company X comes out with a new wonder drug that helps alleviate some illness or disorder. The company does great and business is booming, but eventually, the patent runs out and companies Y and Z begin to make a knock-off generic version for cheaper, reducing company X’s profits.

Netflix may as well be company X, and Disney/Apple can just as easily be companies Y and Z... except there’s no patent, but proprietary technology that really wasn’t so proprietary, as it turns out. It was really just a first-mover advantage.

What’s interesting is how quickly everything escalated and then de-escalated.

Netflix upset the apple cart, just as HBO did when it first bowed, just as cable upset things when it showed the appeal of having more than three networks. Yet, each of those changes happened over the course of a few decades - this one is happening in just a period of years.

Remember, Netflix wasn’t really "Netflix" until about 2013. That’s when House of Cards and the rebooted Arrested Development made the streamer into a player. At the time, Kevin Spacey was a big “get,” and people had been anxiously awaiting a Development re-launch.

Feeling nostalgic yet? Amazing, how time changes.

The point is the streamer was offering something people didn’t have - flexibility and freedom. It just took new and intriguing offerings to get people to realize those were options.

That type of choice was something the major networks were holding hostage, and it was only after the rise of the DVR that viewers realized they had more control than they were led to believe.

The problem, we are learning though, is that sometimes that level of autonomy is paralyzing... but I'll get back to that later.

Regardless, I give Netflix credit - it had a plan and nobody saw it. I mean, if someone dumped millions of dollars in front of you for something you already thought you had wrung every last drop of value out of, wouldn’t you take it with a smile on your face?

The networks just kept feeding the beast, and the beast grew to a monstrous level.

The company was also smart. It knew eventually these networks providing the “food” would catch on, and Netflix would have to switch from more catalog content to more originals - which is why it started adding new series at a breakneck pace. Netflix’s leader, Ted Sarandos, once famously said, “Netflix’s goal was to become HBO faster than HBO could become us.”

He was right.

The thing though is that is it wasn’t just HBO (NYSE:T) it needed to worry about. It was HBO, Disney (NYSE:DIS), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and a host of others coming for the company. Yet, the rub in all of this is Netflix may ultimately be done in by the very thing that put it on top - inflexibility.

The reason why the traditional model is failing is because those in charge didn’t want to upset the status quo and change what to them was a lucrative process. None of them counted on an upstart like Netflix coming in and disrupting their plans.

It’s the same thing here - Netflix being inflexible in its ways is the root of its current troubles.

It’s not that Disney and Apple saw Netflix’s success and said, “We can do that.” It’s that they said, “We can do that better.” Case in point is the company’s distribution model for its content. Netflix has been adamant about going “day and date” for all content - even when it strayed temporarily, the company was quick to say it was a one-time thing to calm the angry mob (which it created).

Disney and Apple, by contrast, are reportedly going the weekly route - which Hulu currently does as well. Aside from potentially reducing churn month to month, the strategy also helps make a show live longer, because you are more prone to keep up and watch it as new episodes post, in order to keep pace with others - not unlike a weekly broadcast series (except you choose when it's convenient for you).

What Netflix has overlooked is the reason shows like The West Wing and Friends were so successful is because they had a chance to breathe. Audiences became invested in them over a long period of time, and they became appointment TV.

I’ve written before about Netflix’s Game of Thrones problem, which is basically it doesn’t have a watercooler show like Thrones that everyone makes appointment TV. Instead, it has shows that, while enjoyable and high-quality, you are afraid to talk about at the watercooler (or social media) for fear of spoiling them for friends.

You can say something like Netflix’s upcoming The Witcher could be the next Thrones, but part of what made Thrones what it was is that prolonged conversation every week - for better or worse.

But it’s not just that - it’s the company wanting to be a jack of all trades and not realizing the perception from that is making it lose some of its luster and focus.

Netflix's advances into the film world have put it at odds with an entirely new industry over - what else - the day/date model. Its inflexibility is what’s causing its executive team (and shareholders) the biggest headaches.

Nobody is denying Netflix is a good vehicle to share projects, especially those from filmmakers looking to take risks, but it’s their resistance to an equal playing field that has whipped up a whirlwind.

I get it - the company is a disruptor, and it is disrupting, but you’d think its team would look at the downfall of its rivals and realize they could fall victim to the same thing... and faster.

Disney and Apple’s rise here is largely because of options and ones that may be better organized for users... again, it's about how a high level of autonomy can be paralyzing. The exact number has probably fluctuated a bit over the years, but a 2016 report found the average amount of time someone spends looking for what to watch on Netflix is around 18 minutes. That's insane... and I'm willing to bet that will be a much smaller number with Disney and Apple's services, even if Disney has a massive catalog and Apple doesn't to start with.

While Disney is about consolidating its content, Apple is about building its own - and believing it's so good it doesn’t need the support of a library to back it up. That’s confidence.

And here’s the most dangerous part - you could get both for roughly the price of one Netflix account.

While Disney’s $6.99 price tag makes sense, Apple’s $4.99 price tag is so absurdly low it just may work. And that’s not even counting the inflated numbers it will receive from giving the service away for a year with any device purchase.

Remember, Disney has always been a content creator, so a streaming service fits right into its wheelhouse, and Apple has always been a device company, so a streaming service that fuels more device purchases makes sense.

I could also touch on Netflix’s inflexibility with ratings information, but Disney and Apple will likely each take the same path - still, at the same time, that actually hurts Netflix, because the streamer made it the new normal in the first place.

Disney, Apple and others basically get to mimic Netflix’s competitive advantage and use it to their advantage. That’s the world we live in, and that’s the world Netflix built and now must contend with every day.

So, back to the million-dollar question. Is it possible Netflix’s earnings come back high and the streamer enters its most competitive quarter with a renewed jump in its step? Yes, certainly. But is it also possible Netflix’s bold decision to double down on bravado continues to cause it spiral?

Well, “stranger things” have happened.

