PFFD: A Low-Cost Option For Preferred Exposure

The current investing environment is a minefield of potential risks. From impeachment inquiries to missile strikes in the Persian Gulf to protests in Hong Kong, the world is aflame in potential geopolitical 'flashpoints'. On the economic front, a simmering trade war between two of the largest economies in the world moves markets on a daily basis. In such an environment, many investors are moving into so-called "haven assets." Some of these assets, such as precious metals, serve as a speculative hedge by generally rising in times of crisis. Other haven assets are generally characterized by stable, recession-resistant cash flows.

Preferred equity falls into the latter category of assets. A hybrid between common stocks and bonds, preferred stocks generally offer investors a higher dividend yield than comparable common stocks and bonds. Preferred stocks' dividend payments also tend to be safer from discontinuation than those from common stocks. The drawback is that the potential for sustained capital appreciation and/or dividend growth is limited under most circumstances. That being said, in a turbulent macroeconomic environment, preferred equity's stream of dividend payments can make it a very attractive asset class.

While investors can purchase preferred stocks directly, there are also exchange-traded funds which provide broad exposure to this asset class in a single easily-tradable package. One fund in particular, the Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD), recently piqued my interest. This fund's rock-bottom expense ratio and monthly payout help to distinguish it from its competitors. As such, I believe it is a worthy option for investors who - bearing in mind the risks inherent in most preferred equity ETFs - desire broad-based exposure to this high-yielding asset class.

PFFD Introduction

PFFD is a relatively recent entrant to the investing landscape, coming into being only in September of 2017. Since that time, however, it has managed to amass around half a billion dollars in assets. Such a solid chunk of AUM should immediately ease any fund closure concerns that potential investors might have. Additionally, the fund's 0.23% expense ratio is among the lowest rates in the preferred ETF space. On top of this, the fund also pays a monthly distribution of around 11 cents per share, which works out to a yield of around 5.4% at current prices.

Portfolio Breakdown

Taking a look at PFFD's portfolio holdings is a valuable tool to help us understand exactly how the fund manages to make its monthly payout. PFFD's sector mix is about what one should expect from a market-weighted preferred fund - high concentrations in financials, utilities, real estate, and telecoms. While these high concentrations are potentially concerning in the event of a repeat of the 2007-08 crash, they are par for the course in the preferred investing landscape. Top issuers of securities held by the fund include Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and J.P. Morgan.

Another important consideration when evaluating a preferred equity fund is the fund's likely reaction to changes in interest rates. As interest rates climb, fixed-rate securities such as most issues of preferred stocks tend to fall in price. Conversely, as interest rates fall, investors are willing to pay more for a fixed-rate security as the differential between the 'risk-free' rate of return and the coupon rate of the security widens. As the graphic below shows, roughly three-quarters of PPFD's portfolio are fixed-rate, and as such are subject to this dynamic. The remainder of the portfolio, however, has a more variable interest rate which may reset over time as interest rates move.

Risks

While PFFD's rock-bottom expense ratio makes the fund a good candidate for investor consideration in and of itself, there are a number of risks associated with PFFD which should be weighed prior to the deployment of capital.

One of the major risks associated with investing in preferred equity funds is their tendency to concentrate their investments in large financial companies, such as banks and insurance companies. As we have seen, PFFD invests nearly two-thirds of its assets in the financial sector.

While banks, insurers, and other financial sector firms tend to be relatively high-yielding, cash flow-rich firms during the good times, a quick look at a historical price chart of one of PFFD's older competitors shows what can happen during bad times.

Data by YCharts

It's also important to note that, while investors who got burned buying common equity funds such as SPY just before the Great Recession have long since gotten back to even, the limited capital appreciation potential available to holders of preferred stocks means that holders of the above fund have yet to get back to even - over a decade later. Investors should ask themselves whether they are prepared to risk a permanent impairment of their capital in return for a few extra basis points of yield and what can occasionally be a false sense of security.

Investors should also be aware of the high degree of influence which the level of interest rates can have on preferred equity prices, for reasons noted above. The chart below visualizes this dynamic by plotting the price of PFFD against the effective federal funds rate. Note that the trajectory of PFFD's share price is uniformly negative as interest rates rise. However, the increasing level of dovish sentiment starting in 2019 sparked a sharp rally in preferred stock prices, which has continued as interest rates plateaued and then were eventually cut.

Data by YCharts

However, investors banking on continued reductions in interest rates due to macroeconomic uncertainty face another degree of risk from preferred equity: call risk. As a so-called 'hybrid security', preferred equities can share certain characteristics with debt securities such as bonds. One of those characteristics is that certain issues of preferred stock can, after a certain date be "called in" for redemption at par value. Investors receive cash for their preferred shares, and the flow of dividends comes to a stop. Issuers of preferred stocks are known to take advantage of a falling interest rate environment by issuing a new series of preferred stock at a lower rate than an outstanding series and then using the proceeds of the new series to "call in" the older series of shares. This results in a smaller dividend obligation for the company for the same degree of leverage.

Source: Global X Preferred Report

As the above table shows, the vast majority of the preferred issues held by PFFD as of mid-year 2019 were callable, and over half of them had a call date within the next three years. This means that investors in PFFD (and preferred stocks generally) who are expecting to benefit as the Federal Reserve continues to reduce interest rates may instead find that the higher-yielding portion of PFFD's portfolio may be called in, redeemed, and replaced with lower-yielding issues. While the dovish sounds currently coming out of the Federal Reserve have been very helpful to preferred equity prices, they may - over the medium term - eventually cause the distributions from PFFD to gradually decline.

Closing Thoughts

While preferred equity is a somewhat more complex asset class with its own specific set of risks, the fact remains that many income investors are looking towards preferred stocks as a less-volatile, higher-yielding option in the midst of a suddenly dovish interest rate environment and a shaky macroeconomic landscape. I believe that PFFD is an attractive option for retail investors looking for broad-based exposure to this asset class in a low-cost package. However, before buying into the fund, prospective investors should bear in mind the risks inherent in most preferred equity ETFs - particularly the sector concentration risk, interest rate risk, and call risk.

Like what you read? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this page!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment advisor. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.