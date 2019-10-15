State Street: Taking A Piece Of The Fee Pie In Asset Management

State Street can now be found trading at book value and had average ROE of 8.6% since 2008, including the company's one large unprofitable year during the financial crisis.

With State Street (STT) trading at a price-to-book value of 1.0x, the company is starting to look like an intriguing investment that offers the opportunity to get a piece of the fees charged in the asset management industry. Currently trading at 10.6x P/E, it has shown good profitability over the past decade and has returned plenty of cash to long-term shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks as this piece will discuss.

Introduction to the Company

State Street is a global investment asset custodian as well as asset manager, which means that revenue is primarily driven by fees being charged based on the amount of assets under custody (AUC) and assets under management (AUM). In addition, the company also has net interest income revenue stemming from its client lending operations. As can be seen in the below graph's segmentation of State Street's revenue and earnings, the company's bread and butter is its servicing fees, which are earned on the AUC for providing investment services to institutional investors, such as clearing, settlement and payment services.

As of Q2 2019, State Street had $32.7 trillion (yes, that's right... trillion) AUC and $2.9 trillion AUM. These asset figures are affected by both market-level movements and net new client wins.

The company is also present in the growing exchange-traded funds space through its SPDR product lines of ETFs. State Street's SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) ETF is the oldest ETF in the world and currently has around $275 billion in AUM. SPY also used to be the largest and most actively traded ETF in the world, but with privately owned Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF (VOO) now having around $494 billion in AUM, SPY is definitely not the largest anymore and probably not the most actively traded either. State Street lost the lead in the ETF space due to its higher fees, such as SPY's management expense ratio of 0.09% compared to only 0.03% for Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF.

State Street is also currently experiencing some competition and investment service/management fee pressure, which management is attempting to offset by net client wins and various cost management strategies ranging from tech automation to labor reduction. The company is attempting greater cost efficiencies to make up for the competitive pressure on fees as outlined in its Q2 release, where expenses were flat QoQ but up a respectably slim inflation amount of 2% YoY.

State Street's net interest income (NII) has seen pressure in recent quarters along with the rest of the banking industry. The company's NII was down 9% QoQ and 7% YoY. The company's CET1 ratio is a healthy 11.4%, which has allowed it to return lots of cash to shareholders as seen through its 3.5% yield and large share buybacks expected to be $2 billion into Q2 2020.

Profitable but Cyclical

Over the past decade, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) of 8.6%, which includes its one unprofitable year during the financial crisis. While this level of profitability is below my rule of thumb of 15% ROE, State Street's shares at $58.50 are currently trading at book value, which makes an investor's adjusted ROE quite favorable, as will be discussed further later. These return figures over the past decade allow me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future.

Source data from Morningstar

On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $30.92 in 2008 to $58.41 in its latest quarter, which, when combined with the dividends paid out from equity, has averaged growth of 8.5% annually and further supports the ROE average.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

The number of outstanding shares at State Street has been a bit of a roller coaster since 2008, as it needed to issue shares during the financial crisis like many financial service companies. However, since 2008, the company has still managed to decrease its outstanding shares by 9.5% from 413 million to 374 million today, for an annual average of 0.8% per year. If we exclude the financial crisis and look at share repurchases since 2010, State Street has repurchased 24.9% of its shares from 498 million in 2010 for an annual average of 3.1% per year. Along with its 3.5% dividend, that indicates total shareholder yields around 6.6%. I always like to see share repurchases by management, as it shows capital budget discipline and management's faith in the long-term prospects of the business.

Potential Long-Term Shareholder Returns

I also always like to examine the relationship between average ROE and price-to-book value in what I call the Investors' Adjusted ROE. This relationship is especially important for cyclical companies, and is something I consider similar to Shiller's CAPE ratio but a little simpler to calculate, in my opinion. It examines the average ROE over a business cycle, and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share. With State Street earning an average ROE of 8.6% over the past decade and shares currently trading at a price-to-book value of 1.0x when the price is $58.64, this would yield a similar adjusted ROE of 8.5% for an investor's equity at that purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is right around the 9% that I like to see, and adding a 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP could increase this potential total return up to 11.5%.

Takeaway

State Street is starting to look like an interesting cyclical opportunity at current levels. The company has done a great job of returning cash to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases. Its lending business looks to play a smaller part of the business and is healthy with a CET1 ratio of 11.4%. While the company's average ROE of 8.6% since 2008 is only adequate, being presented with the opportunity to buy this globally important company at book value is intriguing, and I will start to nibble away at current valuations.

