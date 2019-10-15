United Natural Foods: I Am Loading Up The Cart

Debt reduction combined with further synergies and reduction of cash taxes due to section 338g election and NOL carryforwards will allow UNFI to grow earnings even absent major sales growth.

Forward guidance for 2020 is lower than 2019 numbers andlower than has been anticipated, but the actual cash flow should be robust.

Expenses for the merger and restructuring are greater than expected and margin pressures offset some of the synergies.

Synergy realization from the SUPERVALU acquisition is on track for over $185m in FY2022 with $70m already achieved in FY2019.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) reported FY19 results that were at the low range of prior guidance and provided an even lower guidance for FY20. The lower EPS guidance for FY2020 even includes Cub Foods that UNFI plans to sell during FY20. At the same time, the company estimated that debt reduction of $200-300 in FY20 will include proceeds from both Shoppers and Cubs. Detecting this inconsistency, Pivotal Research analysts lowered the share price target to $3. However, a UNFI director bought 10,000 shares at $7.50 a few days later. I will explain what caused the confusion and why UNFI is worth much more than what some analysts think.

SUPERVALU Acquisition Hopes

There was a great article here, here on SA, describing the business and the expectations from the acquisition as well as for FY20. I encourage you to read it. However, rarely, if ever, mergers of this scale work exactly as planned. There have been delays, extra expenses and customer service issues. Nonetheless, the company realized almost twice of their $36m expected synergies for the FY19 which ended a month ago.

For the full year, we overperformed relative to our synergy target and realized an estimated $70 million in cost savings.

Challenges

The author of the article I referenced above expected the adjusted EPS for FY20 to be in the range $3.30-3.70. Despite greater than expected synergies in FY19, the company guided to FY20 adjusted EPS of $1.22-1.76. This even includes income of Cub that will likely be divested during the year and does not include expenses related to disposition.

Note the “adjusted” EPS is based on expected GAAP EPS with expenses of restructuring, acquisition and integration added back in. We will get to that point later. But one item that is disconcerting is that those costs, while much less than in FY2019, are greater than what was expected.

On the call, the margin pressure was noted as a challenge. Another item worth noting is FY19 numbers did not include the full year of SUPERVALU and therefore FY19 adjusted EPS was boosted by not having to deal with SUPERVALUE integration expenses for first few months as well as having greater margins in the UNFI business prior to adding lower-margin SUPERVALU.

Other reasons for lower guidance are accounting-related. Using 338g election steps up the basis of acquired assets for purposes of depreciation and results in greater noncash depreciation charges, that reduce GAAP EPS. In addition, while Shoppers income in FY20 is excluded from guidance, there are “stranded costs” of discontinued operations that still need to be reported for GAAP purposes and therefore depress GAAP EPS for the part of the year until Shoppers banner is divested. Examples of those include rent/lease expenses as well as some admin costs.

Chris Prykull Great, Steve. Thanks so much, that was really helpful. And if I could sneak one last one and I know we're over time. But the stranded costs that are sort of stuck within the consolidated or continuing ops P&L as you sell those retail assets. What's embedded in the guide for those stranded costs for fiscal '20? Steve Spinner I don't know the answer. Back to you. John Howard We have to split them up. I think for Shoppers there will be a small amount embedded in there. But for Cub, since we've included the entire full year of EBITDA in our numbers, we have the entire full year of some of the stranded costs as well.

Furthermore, while some analysts got hung up on inclusion of income from Cubs into FY20 guidance, if we look at the contribution thereof into GAAP EPS, it is not large. The exact number is difficult to estimate, but one thing to note is stranded costs of discontinued operations include operating lease rent expense that was almost half of GAAP income of discontinued operations: $32.2m for the year vs $65.8m income. Overall, UNFI should realize proceeds that make sense in the context of the profits of the banner being sold, therefore I expect the cash from the sale to compensate for the income from the banner.

Estimating Cash

While GAAP EPS estimate and, derived from it, “adjusted EPS” are not impressive, it is actual free cash flow that matters most. It is especially true for UNFI now, at a time they need to reduce debt and move from around 5x leverage to the target they have under 3x. While the 338g election and stranded costs reduce GAAP EPS, the actual free cash flow should be greater.

On the call, the company estimated the debt reduction from the sales of distribution centers, other property, Shoppers and Cub as well as the cash flow from operations to be in $200-300m range. It will likely be even greater. They have an agreement to sell one distribution center, in Tacoma, for $43.2m as follows.

Source: UNFI Form 10-K

Sales of other distribution centers are planned: Auburn, California and Portland:

Source: UNFI Form 10-K

They plan to use $40-70m of cash from operations to pay down debt.

Kelly Bania Okay. And I guess in terms of the $200 million to $300 million in expected debt pay downs, can you help us understand how much from cash flow from operations is going towards that debt pay down? John Howard Sure, we're thinking roughly in the $40 million to $70 million range from free cash flows for FY '20.

On the free cash flow, $40-70 equals approximately $0.75-1.32, in contrast to expected GAAP EPS of $0.35-0.89. The difference can likely be attributed to section 338g stepped-up depreciation in excess of CapEx, little to no cash taxes due to SUPERVALU NOL carryforwards that should help offset taxes by $300m over 15 years and stranded cost accounting.

While FY20 GAAP EPS estimates are quite different from the expected free cash flows, the costs of integration of $1.05 less $0.18 tax are real cash costs. They should go away in future years. And due to NOLs, the tax would not have been paid if those costs were added back into the cash flow. If we were to derive the “adjusted” levered FCF from operations in FY20, it would have been $1.80-2.37 per share.

In subsequent years, while the FCF will be reduced by divestiture of Cub and Shoppers, reduction of debt by each $100m results in interest expense savings for levered FCF of $0.10 a share. The income of all discontinued operations in FY19 was no more than $33m, taking into account stranded costs. Taking half of this amount, the worst-case scenario is a reduction of $0.31, we arrive at FY21 adjusted FCF of $1.69-2.36. This doesn’t even include any benefit of additional synergies in FY21. We will be conservative and assume synergies do not increase in FY21, but finally materialize in FY22.

For FY22, with over $60m in additional synergies in comparison to FY20 and interest expense savings from FCF in FY21 of about $0.10, we get adjusted FCF per share of at least $2.90-3.56. And since the expenses to achieve synergies should decline by then, this amount should equal non-adjusted FCF. This kind of FCF will allow UNFI to pay down debt at $150-200m a year from FCF alone and warrant share prices of $30-70.

Note, I am not even including cross-selling opportunities, sales growth from inflation and new customers. One other item: in case of a recessions, people will eat out less and buy more groceries, which will benefit UNFI.

The second part of the answer is that, as the economy shifts, so in other words, as people feel less confident about going out to eat. Obviously, the restaurants and food service generally is doing quite well. Then that will push more people back into the stores. And as that happens, it just becomes a natural tailwind for us.

Conclusion

While some sell-side analysts, being people with no skin in the game, predict doom and gloom, at least one insider is buying. It is clear that UNFI has challenges, but over time it should do great, ironically more so in case of an economic downturn. With potential for shares to increase in price by 4x-10x, rewards appear to far outweigh the risks.

