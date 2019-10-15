The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio - John And Jane's September Taxable Account Update: Adding McDonald's

Income for the month of September was exceptionally high as a result of ORI's special dividend and two companies that changed from August to September payment dates.

Fast food may have been my thing when I was growing up but now I rarely partake in hitting up the drive-through because I know I am bound to feel unfulfilled (or even nauseous) now that my stomach has gotten more touchy when it comes to greasy/processed food. Although it's no longer my thing, I readily accept that there are millions of people in the United States that eat fast food on a regular/semi-regular basis and hundreds of millions (probably even into the billions) across the world that find convenient food to be worth spending their hard-earned money on.

When it comes to investing, I have always tried to invest in companies that make products I like to consume. For many investors, this is a great way to build a portfolio because there is a high likelihood that others love the product provided by the company just as much as they do and it takes much less due diligence from a personal consumption point of view to say whether or not companies like Coca-Cola (KO) or Pepsi (PEP) would be a good long-term investment.

Although it is important to invest in companies whose products we consume, there are just as many instances where I am investing in a company whose product I do not (or may plan on never consuming). This thought process is what led me to add McDonald's (MCD) to John and Jane's Taxable account.

A handful of analysts have pushed back on MCD's stock price saying that it is currently overvalued (which is not an unreasonable conclusion to draw) with its 10-year average P/E ratio of 20.5x versus its current P/E ratio of 26.5x. As someone who regularly analyzes past performance in order to help justify future valuations, it would seem absurd that I would consider a stock that is trading at such a rich valuation, right?

If we dive deeper into the numbers we have to consider that MCD's stock spent 2012-2016 stuck at almost the same EPS which resulted in heavy pressure on the stock price and also pushed the payout ratio to almost 70% in 2015.

Since then, the stock price has taken off with EPS growth of 16% in 2017 and 19% in 2018. While growth has been mediocre in 2019 (the payout ratio is currently pushing 63%), the expectation is that EPS will return to high single-digit growth in 2020 and 2021. This type of growth would be more than enough to begin pushing the payout ratio back into a more comfortable range of 50-60%.

I want to be clear that I do not expect MCD's meteoric rise in its stock price to continue; however, I feel that opening a started position of 15 shares is justifiable because maintaining a P/E ratio of 26x going forward would result in total annualized returns between 8-9% (including the dividend).

When investing in the Taxable account for John and Jane my number one priority going forward is to invest in a high-quality company that is going to produce stable and growing dividends. When it comes to MCD we are talking about the premier fast-food chain which is making serious developments in tech that I believe will continue to improve the efficiency of their locations.

The recent changes with Charles Schwab (SCHW) make this initial position all the better because we can add one share at a time going forward with no more trading costs. I am working on an article now discussing this topic because I truly believe that this is creating a major opportunity for average investors since no trading fees have stood as one of the last barriers to entry in the investing world. I believe that this move by several brokerages has the ability to democratize this part of the financial system as we know it.

Client Background

John and Jane are two real people who asked me to help manage their retirement portfolios. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for my clients' accounts based on a friendship that goes back several years. I call them my clients for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge them for what I do. The only request I made to them was that they allow me to anonymously write about them so that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing.

John retired in January of 2018 and is collecting social security along with other benefits while Jane is still working with aspirations of retiring in the next two years. John and Jane have done an excellent job heading into retirement because they currently have no debt or mandatory monthly obligations other than what is expected (such as property taxes, water, etc.)

John and Jane have adopted my philosophy of focusing on cash flow from investments instead of drawing out large sums of money by selling shares of currently held investments. In a nutshell, what John and Jane want is a portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other investments that will provide a steady stream of growing and consistent dividend income that will supplement their income during retirement. At some point, it will be necessary for John and Jane to sell shares from their Traditional IRA, whereas the goal of the Taxable and Roth IRA is that they will never need to sell any shares (unless they want to) because the income generated will prevent them from needing to sell shares as a means of "funding their retirement."

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Taxable Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. Since the goal is to never sell (although I make occasional changes by eliminating or adding positions), a focus on capital appreciation doesn't mean a lot when it comes to the game plan. In the past year, I have typically focused on stocks that paid a qualified dividend because they qualify for the lower long-term capital gains tax rate vs. ordinary dividends which are taxed as ordinary income. This has become less important now that 2018 was John's first year of retirement. Changes in the tax brackets also support this approach because the ranges have been expanded and include basically all of their income in the 22% bracket. (Qualified dividends are subject to a 15% tax so the difference has become less-important).

Fixed Income

I have chosen to separate the fixed income figures from the rest of the portfolio in order to avoid confusion which allows those reading to gain a better understanding of how John and Jane's Taxable Portfolio is generating interest and dividend income.

Certificates of deposit (CDs) are the primary recipient of these funds because we are looking for zero volatility and FDIC insured product. I have received feedback on investing directly into treasuries but haven't had the time to discuss this with my clients'. There are some potential uses for these funds in 2020 so the short-term nature of the CD suits John and Jane's current needs perfectly.

The table below represents the income generated by John and Jane's fixed-income investments YTD-2019 September month-end.

The following colors were used to represent the following details:

Green: Dividend received confirmed (an actual dollar amount).

Yellow: Dividend expected to be received but not yet confirmed.

Red: Security has been sold or has expired and no longer exists.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

September included a total of three companies that paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month.

Arbor Realty (ABR)

Dover (DOV)

Old Republic International (ORI)

Arbor Realty - ABR is one position that saw tremendous growth in 2018 but has failed to push past the $14/share mark that was tested in 2019. ABR is one of the riskier dividend producing stocks in the Taxable account and we have a full position for John and Jane as it currently stands. We expect dividend growth will continue going forward but it will be nowhere close to the pace we saw in 2017/2018. I expect the stock will perform well in a lower-for-longer interest rate environment.

The dividend was increased from $.28/share per quarter to $.29/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 3.6% and a new full-year payout of $1.16/share compared with the previous $1.12/share. This results in a current yield of 8.40% based on a share price of $13.17.

Dover - DOV is another position that was added because of its high-quality business model and consistency of dividend increases. I currently see shares under $90 as attractively priced and will add additional shares at this price. If shares were to move below $85/share it is likely that I would double the position from its current 30 shares to 60 shares. RBC, Barclays, and BofA have all issued positive ratings in the last two months regarding some of the improvements at DOV and have boosted their target prices as a result. DOV has built strong support at the $90/share level and has not been available at a yield higher than 2.20% for the last six months.

The dividend was increased from $.48/share per quarter to $.49/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2.1% and a new full-year payout of $1.96/share compared with the previous $1.92/share. This results in a current yield of 2.01% based on a share price of $97.36.

Old Republic International - ORI is the kind of stock that keeps on giving and it did so with another special dividend of $1.00/share which last occurred in January of 2018. Since the last special dividend we have increased John and Jane's position to 500 shares which resulted in $100 of regular dividend and $500 of a special dividend. When we take both regular and special dividends into consideration, ORI is set to deliver $1.80/share of dividends which is equal to a yield of 7.69% which is phenomenal for a company with such a stellar track record of dividend payments.

A special dividend of $1.00/share was paid during the month of September in addition to the regular dividend of $.20/share. The addition of the special dividend increased the total expected income from $.80/share annually to $1.80/share annually for the year of 2019 versus a regular dividend + special dividend of $1.78/share in 2018.

Positions

The Taxable account currently consists of 44 unique positions as of October 11, 2019. We made several small purchases and sales during the month of September that impacted the number of shares for existing holdings. The number of positions during this time was increased from 43 to 44 when we added MCD's to the portfolio. One stock that was eliminated from the portfolio due to its valuation and small position size was Air Product & Chemicals (APD) as the stock price rapidly ascended to a $52-week-high of $232/share. By selling these shares we had realized gains, which were offset by the sale of half the Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) position, which resulted in a significant loss that will be covered in the October account update.

We purchased shares for the following stocks during the month of September:

McDonald's - Purchased 15 Shares @ $213.14/share.

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) - Purchased 100 Shares @ $28.35/share.

Energy Transfer (ET) - Purchased 100 Shares @ $13.09/share.

We sold shares for the following stocks during the month of September:

Air Products & Chemicals - Sold 10 Shares @ $225.64/share.

Parker-Hannifin - Sold 10 Shares @ $184.32/share.

September Income Tracker - 2018 Vs 2019

September 2019 saw income increase significantly from $638.01 in 2018 to $1,699.18 in 2019. This increase was largely the result of the special dividend paid by ORI (previously paid in January of 2018). Even when we remove this from the equation, we are looking at a recurring income of $1,099.18 which still significantly exceeds 2018 figures.

Most of the remaining income difference can be categorized as one of two things:

It can be attributed to the dividend payment date change that occurred shortfall during the month of October. ABR and HP did not pay during September 2018 but did during September 2019. The total of these two payments amounts to $238.46. It can also be attributed to stocks that were not owned during that time, increased size of the position, and just good old-fashioned year-over-year DGI improvement.

Images will explicitly state if they take into consideration the income generated by the Fixed Income holdings.

Dividend Income - 2018 vs 2019 Breakdown

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following table is a basic prediction of the income we expect the Taxable Portfolio to generate in 2019 compared with the actual results from 2018. (Future estimates were last updated on October 13th, 2019).

I have also included account balances to help readers' understand how the size of the portfolio has changed over time. By showing when additional funds were added to the account I hope it will help explain certain changes in income, etc. Please note that this includes the Fixed Income holdings in the total account balance.

To wrap up the September assessment I always like to include a gain/loss for each position in the Taxable Portfolio because it is important to consider that some positions will be showing gain while others sit at a loss. If you plan to have your own dividend growth portfolio you will need to learn to live with this volatility because even the highest quality portfolio will be subject to some degree value of fluctuation. The table below is accurate as of market close 10/11/2019.

Conclusion

Changes in the portfolio income were largely out of my control and had more to do with the special dividend from ORI while two payers, in particular, changed the month of when payments are made. If we exclude these changes, ($738.46 in total) we arrive at a dividend income of $960.72 which is still impressively higher than $638.01 received in 2018.

of the tables above demonstrate the power of dividend growth investing with improvements across the board in terms of dividend increases.

The total amount of income generated by the Taxable account was $1,869.04 and consisted of the following:

Fixed-Income - $169.86

Dividends - $1,699.18

Based on the data we have collected and estimates for the remaining three months of 2019, the Taxable Account is estimated to be generating a dividend income of $1,243.33/month on average (Estimated FY-2019) which is up from last month's estimated average of $1,181.42/month.

What does your dividend growth portfolio look like? I'd love to hear feedback on your personal strategy and potential stocks you think I should consider.

In John and Jane's Taxable account, they are currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple (AAPL), Arbor Realty (ABR), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Apple REIT (APLE), BP (BP), Cardinal Health (CAH), Clorox (CLX), Cummins (CMI), Dover Corporation (DOV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX), Emerson Electric (EMR), Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), EPR Properties (EPR), Energy Transfer (ET), General Mills (GIS), Helmerich & Payne (HP), Hormel (HRL), Iron Mountain (IRM), Johnson Controls (JCI), LTC Properties (LTC), Leggett & Platt (LEG), McDonald's (MCD), Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC), Mitcham Industries Preferred Series A (MINDP), Altria (MO), Mesabi Trust (MSB), New Residential (NRZ), Realty Income (O), Old Republic International (ORI), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), Ryder Corporation (R), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Schlumberger (SLB), Southern Corp. (SO), Simon Property Group (SPG), AT&T (T), Texas Instruments (TXN), United Technologies (UTX), Verizon (VZ), Washington Trust (WASH), Westlake Chemical (WLKP), W.P. Carey (WPC), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

