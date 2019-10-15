3 Reasons To Invest In Phillips 66

The persistent weakness and volatility in the oil market has hurt numerous energy stocks, except Phillips 66 (PSX). The Houston, Texas-based company benefits from having a diverse asset base of refining, midstream, and chemical businesses and will likely deliver higher levels of earnings and cash flows in the future. Phillips 66 will also generate tons of excess cash which it will use to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks. In my view, Phillips 66 is a great energy stock that should continue to outperform.

Image: Phillips 66 Investor Presentation, August 2019.

The past few months have been tough for energy companies. The persistent weakness and volatility in crude oil prices have clouded the outlook of several energy companies and pushed many stocks lower. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE), the industry’s benchmark fund, has fallen by almost 14% in the last six months. Even the high-yielding midstream master limited partnerships (AMLP) have also fallen by 13% in this period, even though most midstream firms have no direct exposure to oil prices. Phillips 66, however, has managed to outperform most energy names by a big margin. The company’s shares have risen by 9.6% in this period. I think Wall Street has recognized Phillips 66’s unique mix of diverse energy assets which can deliver strong profits and cash flows, even as oil prices fluctuate.

A Diversified Energy Company

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy company with refining, midstream, chemicals, marketing and specialties businesses. Phillips 66, however, is perhaps best known as one of the largest refiners in the US, with 13 refineries in the US and Europe with a combined capacity of 2.2 million barrels per day. The company’s refining business is so large that it directly competes with Valero Energy (VLO), which is the world’s largest independent refiner which runs 15 refineries that can process up to 3.1 million bpd of liquids. However, unlike the independent refiners, Phillips 66 has also amassed significant non-refining assets which account for more than half of Phillips 66’s earnings. In fact, in the first half of this year, the non-refining businesses accounted for 55% of the company’s total segment adjusted profits (ahead of corp. and other charges). Phillips 66 has spent billions to build a vast portfolio of midstream and chemical businesses which together account for 39% of the company’s earnings.

Phillips 66 created and owns 75% of the midstream MLP Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), 50% interest in DCP Midstream (DCP), long haul pipelines, Freeport LPG export terminal, 50% stake in Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) which is one of the world’s leading petrochemical companies, and associated assets. Phillips 66 owns interests in 21,000 miles of pipelines, dozens of product and crude oil terminals, more than 200,000 bpd of fractionation capacity, 49 natural gas processing plants, and several other assets. This diversification has reduced Phillips 66’s exposure to the cyclical oil refining business and given stability to its earnings and cash flows.

PSX’s portfolio. Image: PSX Investor Presentation, August 2019.

Future Growth Prospects

Phillips 66 has been working on a strategy to expand its midstream and chemical businesses which it believes carry higher value as compared to other segments. The company is developing a number of midstream projects including two crude oil pipelines (Liberty and Red Oak) on which it will spend more than $2 billion. The Liberty pipeline connects oil producers in Rockies and Bakken with Cushing, Oklahoma market and Red Oak will be used to transport oil from West Texas and Cushing to the Texas Gulf Coast. Both of these projects will be placed into service in early-2021. Phillips 66 will also spend more than $1.8 billion to construct three fractionators, each with a capacity of 150,000 bpd, which will start up through mid-2021. Phillips 66’s subsidiary Phillips 66 Partners has nearly finished work on the 900,000 bpd Gray Oak pipeline which is 42.25% owned by the MLP and will come online in the fourth quarter of the current year. Phillips 66 and its subsidiaries, including DCP Midstream, are also constructing several smaller projects which are scheduled to begin operations between 1Q-2020 and mid-2021.

In chemicals, Phillips 66, through its JV CPChem, will develop a petrochemical complex in Qatar which will produce 1,900 kilotons per year of ethylene and 1,680 kilotons per year of high-density polyethylene. CPChem is partnering with Qatar Petroleum which will own 70% of the project which is slated for a 2025 startup. Furthermore, CPChem and Qatar Petroleum have also signed an agreement to develop another petrochemical plant along the US Gulf Coast, called the U.S. Gulf Coast II Petrochemical Project or USGC II, which will have a 2,000 kilotons per year ethylene cracker and two 1,000 kilotons per year high-density polyethylene units. CPChem will be the operator with a 51% stake while Qatar Petroleum will own the remainder. USGC II will require a total investment of $8 billion. The two companies will make a final investment decision by 2021 and the project could start-up by 2024. These two projects can substantially increase Phillips 66’s petrochemical capacity.

Phillips 66 can, therefore, significantly grow midstream volumes in the coming quarters and chemical volumes over the long-term. This will drive earnings and cash flow growth. For the first six months of this year, the company posted a 42.7% increase in adjusted profits from the midstream segment to $739 million. Phillips 66’s total adjusted profits, however, fell by 14.6% to $1.57 billion, due in large part to the poor performance of the refining segment in the first quarter in which the business booked a loss of $219 million. Those losses, however, were driven by weak refining crack spreads and maintenance downtime. Since then, the crack spreads and the refinery utilization have improved. The company’s refining business roared back to a profit of $983 million in the second quarter and should continue doing well in the future.

What I particularly like about Phillips 66 is that it is a free cash flow machine that regularly churns strong levels of excess cash. In the first half of this year, the company generated $2.6 billion of cash flow from operations (ahead of changes in working capital), which easily covered the capital expenditure of $1.73 billion. As a result, the company ended the period with free cash flows of $874 million ($2.6Bn-$1.7Bn), even though its refining business operated in a challenging environment in the first quarter. Moving forward, the company’s free cash flows could expand since the start-up of new midstream projects and the recovery of refining operations will likely push its profits and cash flow higher.

Shareholder Friendly Management

Phillips 66 is operated by a shareholder-friendly management team that likes to reward investors with dividends and buybacks. As indicated earlier, the company generates tons of free cash flows, a large chunk of which it returns to shareholders. So far this year, the company has spent $1.57 billion on dividends and buybacks. As the company continues to generate strong levels of free cash flows in the future, it will likely continue spending heavily on repurchasing shares and paying dividends.

Phillips 66 has repurchased almost a third of its initial outstanding shares since 2012. The company has recently launched a new $3 billion repurchase program, which signals a continuation of the buyback activity.

Moreover, Phillips 66 has recently increased quarterly dividends by 12.5% to $0.90 per share. The stock currently offers an attractive yield of 3.5% which is higher than the yields of the S&P-500 and other dividend-paying sectors. The average yields of the S&P-500, REITs, and utilities are 1.97%, 3.05%, and 3.47% respectively. A number of energy infrastructure companies, such as Kinder Morgan (KMI) offer a dividend yield of more than 4.5%. However, I believe Phillips 66 pays one of the safest dividends in the energy industry, thanks to its unique asset base which allows it to consistently generate high levels of free cash flows which support the dividends.

Furthermore, Phillips 66’s dividends are also backed by a rock-solid balance sheet. At the end of the second quarter, the company carried $11.4 billion of debt which translates into a healthy debt/equity ratio of 46.2%. Most midstream energy companies ranging from Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) to Kinder Morgan, have a higher leverage ratio of more than 53%. Phillips 66 also has ample liquidity to meet any short-term funding needs. At the end of the second quarter, the company had $6.8 billion of liquidity which includes $5 billion available under the revolving credit facility. The company also has an investment-grade credit rating, which is a testament to its strong financial health.

As indicated earlier, Phillips 66 stock has outperformed this year. I believe the stock will continue doing well in the future as it generates reliable levels of free cash flows in a fluctuating oil price environment and continues returning capital to shareholders. Despite the outperformance, Phillips 66 is reasonably priced at 12.86x forward earnings estimates, which is largely in-line with the energy industry’s median of 12.73x. I think this is a decent price for a high-quality dividend-paying stock, although value hunters should consider buying on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.