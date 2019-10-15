Delta Air Lines: Costs Rising, But The Airline Is Still Strong

However, I take the view that the market is overreacting.

Delta Air Lines has seen a drop in price as a result of concerns over rising costs.

Investment Thesis: Markets are overreacting to rising costs at Delta Air Lines, and the stock should ultimately rebound to $60 by the next quarter if performance remains strong.

Back in July, I made the argument that Delta Air Lines (DAL) would continue to see strong growth, owing to strong revenue growth coupled with lower fuel costs.

However, the stock is down by over 15% over the past three months. That said, when looking at a weekly chart, the stock has been oscillating around the $52 range since 2017:

Source: investing.com

In terms of the reason for the most recent decline, growth in travel demand has not been enough to offset rising costs, and the stock has been falling as a result.

Specifically, we can see that total revenue per available seat mile was up by 1.1% for the same quarter last year, while operating expenses were up by 1.8%:

Source: Delta Air Lines September 2019 Quarterly Results

In spite of the fact that diluted earnings per share was up by over 20%, concerns regarding rising costs were still deemed a material concern, and the stock has dropped significantly as a result. Does the drop mark a potential buying opportunity?

Let’s take a closer look at operating expenses. We can see that of those listed, expenses that have seen the most growth from the same period last year are Profit Sharing, Contracted Services, and Depreciation and Amortization:

Source: Delta Air Lines September 2019 Quarterly Results

Notably, aircraft fuel and related taxes were down by 3%. From a theoretical standpoint, an economist would argue that a firm which continues to adequately cover its average variable costs – in this case, fuel – still has the potential to remain profitable over the long-term – even if that firm must contend with rising fixed costs in the short-term.

However, with the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil last month, and a more recent attack on an Iranian oil tanker – markets are nervous that subsequent supply issues could lead to a significant increase in oil prices.

While there was a brief upsurge in Brent to $72 last month, price has since adjusted downwards to $60 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

While escalation of tensions and subsequent oil supply issues cannot be ruled out, I do not deem this as a significant threat in terms of higher fuel costs at this time.

As it stands, we can see that EBITDA per share has been significantly increasing in 2019, while the EV to EBITDA ratio has been seeing a significant drop:

Source: ycharts.com

From this standpoint, it is possible that the market might be overreacting to Delta’s higher costs at this time – the airline is still seeing rising revenue and there is little evidence to suggest that fixed costs cannot ultimately be kept under control. With the airline’s flight cancellation rate hitting a record low in the September quarter, the company has been accelerating its hiring in order to ultimately increase capacity. While this does mean higher fixed costs in the short-term, the fact that passenger demand is rising continues to be positive.

To conclude, I take the view that the market is overreacting to Delta’s higher fixed costs. Performance ultimately continues to remain strong. While macroeconomic fears regarding a recession do pose a risk factor to the industry’s performance, I take the view that the stock should rebound to the $60 range by the next quarter should we see the current growth trajectory continue.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.