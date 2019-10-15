Software AG: Q3 Due On October 22 - Wait For A Further Pullback

Drastic adj. EBITA decline to 24.5% with margin contracting by 600bps compared to last year as North American restructuring continues.

IoT business - the key to future growth driver should see some hiccups with 32% growth is significantly below guidance.

Q3 sales should drop by 2.2% to €204m as Software AG is being challenged by all segments.

Software AG (OTC: SWDAF) [ETR: SOW] is scheduled to release its full Q3 financial figures on October 22. However, it is known for releasing preliminary figures ahead of schedule. So far, the stock performance was quite disappointing, to say the least, dropping by 18% YTD compared to its benchmarks MDAX and TecDAX climbing by 19% and 15%, respectively. We expect to see Q3 further burden stock performance and won't be surprised if it moves towards €20 - a drop of up to 20%.

Q3 sales should decline by 2.2% as Software AG is being challenged by all segments

We expect to see a disappointing set of results with sales sliding by 2.2% to €204m as it wrestles with a strong Q3 '18 (+5.8%). The growth weakness should be seen across all segments.

Chart 1 Growth hiccup is on its way

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

DBP looks at another challenging quarter

Once again the biggest sequential setback should come from its classic Digital Business Platform ("DBP") segment with a 4.1% drop in sales to €101m (49% of total sales). 9M growth doesn't look very appealing either declining by 2.6% - roughly at the mid-point of the quite wide guided range of -6% to 0%. We should keep a close eye on the progress in North America's reorganization (salesforce) and project pipeline for Q4 19 - given it the strongest quarter with more than 30% sales contribution.

Chart 2 Downward spiral of classic ("DBP") segment continues

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

IoT growth sliding - pressure on Q4

Given that Q3 tends to be one of the slowest quarters (after Q1) as well as a spillover of North America's restructuring onto IoT, we won't be surprised at slower sales growth. In fact, we expect to see IoT revenues at €12m corresponding to 32% y/y after strong growth +142% in Q2. In 9M '19, the sales should pick up by 64.9% - behind its guided range of 75% to 125% for 2019. In order to reach at least the lower end of the guidance, sales growth in Q4 should be at 97% vs. our estimate of 113% or €20m in sales. For the full 2019, we expect to see €55m in sales corresponding to 80% growth.

Chart 3 IoT growth should be sluggish with all pressure on Q4

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

Sales drop at A&N is in order

We see Adabas & Natural revenue sliding to €49m or -6.7% following extraordinary strong growth of c.11% in H1. Overall, A&N should see abnormally strong performance 9M '19 with sales up by 5.2% and above the guided range of -3% to +3%. However, we expect to see some further decline in sales in Q4 as well to bring full-year sales to €222m or +1.6% growth - above mid-point of the guidance. We emphasize this segment continues to be in a structural decline, as product portfolio reached its maturity.

Chart 4 Adabas & Natural should return to its "normal" decline

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

Profitability decline should be drastic

In terms of profitability, we see adj. EBITA declining drastically to €50m or -19% and corresponding to a 24.5% margin - way below its 28%-30% guidance. This is mainly the result of ongoing US restructuring, which puts a greater toll on its costs as originally anticipated - double payroll burden, e.g. both leaving employees and new hires are on payroll. Overall, 9M adj. EBITA margin should stand at 25.6%, which is still behind the group's full year guidance of 28%-30% - Q4 will be make or break for the guidance. In order to reach at least the lower level of adj. EBITA margin (i.e. 28%), Q4 should deliver a 33.4% margin - lower than that and another profit warning is due.

Chart 5 Rising pressure on guidance - profit warning becomes more real

Source: Image created by the author with data from Software AG

Conclusion

We expect a disappointing set of Q3 results as Software AG requires more time to restructure its North American sales force. We see rising pressure on Q4 to fulfill on the guidance in terms of profitability - potentially resulting in another profit warning. However, we see substantial value in the long term, as suggested by fundamental valuation (see "Software AG - Disastrous Stock Performance So Far - Fundamentally Undervalued"), once Software AG restructured its North American business and migrated to SaaS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.