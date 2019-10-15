Strong Secular Trends Support Square's Story; Reiterating Our Conviction Ahead Of 2020

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Square, Inc. is a financial services company that focuses on software and hardware payments products. Square Register allows merchants to accept offline debit and credit cards on both smart-phones and tablet computers. Merchants enter card details through the Square Reader, which plugs into the supported smart-phone/tablet and reads the magnetic stripe.

We see Square as uniquely positioned to take advantage of several major developments in the evolution of point-of-sale (POS) transactions and, indeed, the payments world as a whole over the last decade. The company stands at the forefront of payment processing, adopting and integrating recent trends. At the same time, Square’s products cater to a wide variety of merchants, from retail stores to restaurants to cabs, particularly smaller businesses – those that are often overlooked by Square’s established competitors in the terminals space, such as VeriFone and Ingenico.

Valuation:

When we compare Square against its peers in the payments industry, such as VeriFone and Ingenico, as well as other players, such as GPN, ADS, V, and MA, among others, we find that the company merits a revenue multiple of 6.4x on 2020 revenue, which would result in the target price of $74.

Near-Term Catalysts:

Digital and Mobile Penetration: According to industry analyses, approximately 21 MM out of 30 MM businesses in the United States do not accept credit cards. We recognize that many of these businesses may 1) operate online and hence may leverage other types of payment platforms, such as PayPal (albeit many of PayPal’s transactions also utilize credit cards); 2) process large ticket sizes ($1,000+), which makes check payments more attractive than credit card payments, given 3-4% in average MDR that businesses face; or, conversely 3) process small ticket sizes (under $5), where quick cash payments may be faster and more convenient. Yet, we estimate that at least 10% of the remaining non-card businesses are likely to convert to POS processing over the next 12-24 months, which represents approximately ~2 MM businesses, or ~4 MM prospective terminals. We see these terminals as a meaningful addressable market for Square. Card payments are expanding in tandem with the growth of mobile products, with contactless authentication solutions, such as Android Pay and Apple Pay, increasingly gaining traction. We note that there are currently at least 550-620 MM mobile devices in the United States, with the total volume likely to reach ~1,100 MM devices by 2020.

Developing Markets Hold the Cards: With developing markets catching up to the G-20 economies in cash-to-plastic conversion, we expect payments volume and transaction growth rates to be the highest in the emerging markets, particularly given the growth from a low base. According to the 2019 Nilson data, purchase transactions in Latin America are expected to grow 13% during the 2019-2022 period, while in the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific regions they are estimated to grow by 16% and 19%, respectively. In contrast, growth is more subdued, yet still respectable, in Europe and the US during the same time period, at 6% and 9%, respectively. (Given that Eastern Europe has a higher card transaction momentum than the western region, we believe that traction in Western Europe may actually be somewhat weaker). Overall, we expect developing countries to meaningfully contribute to the growth in POS terminal products and solutions. These trends illustrate the importance of the international strategy for Square, where the company has little penetration at present. Several exceptions aside, the highest concentration of POS devices is in the developed countries, with Austria, Australia, New Zealand, and Greece leading the list of top 15 countries. While we do not expect developing markets to penetrate the top 15 cohort in the near future, we believe that mobile tailwinds, mainly the rise of smart-phones, in the emerging economies should generate demand not only for plastic-enabled terminals, but also for NFC-enabled terminals capable of processing payments via smartphones. In some developing markets, particularly in Latin America and Eastern Europe, many customers choose to avoid card usage altogether, opting instead to conduct many financial activities via their phone

Attractive Pricing: Square charges merchants a payment processing fee of 2.40%-2.75% on gross purchase volume (GPV), which is meaningfully below the merchant discount rate (MDR) of 3-4% that merchants frequently pay on non-Square transactions. In addition, the company charges a 2.5%-3.5% fee and $0.15 per transaction fee for manually entered card-not-present transactions (where the incidence of fraud may be substantially greater). We note that about 63% of transactions are card-present and approximately 27% are CNP. We view this pricing structure, particularly for card-present transactions, as key to Square’s value proposition, since a lot of merchants have reservations about the rising MDR, especially for more expensive American Express transactions, as well as about the overall complexity of charges, since in addition to the MDR they often face incremental processing costs, such as batch fees and charge-backs.

Convenient Processing / Analytics: Square’s payments and POS services channel both hardware and software to enable payments acceptance. The Square Register product (a POS application) links into the mobile device, such as iPhone or iPad, to process the transaction. Square Analytics and Invoices allow merchants to study the back end and manage daily operations. Square acts as a merchant of record for sellers, handling complex systems and rules, and assuming the risk of charge-backs and refunds.

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following risks to our thesis.

1. Competitive Pressures:

Square’s success could lead to entrance of new players, who would eat away a portion of the company’s market share

2. Pricing Wars:

We believe that SQ may more pricing headwinds from VeriFone and, to a lesser extent, Ingenico. Square already offers one of the lowest-priced products in this space; however, other companies are aggressively catching up.

3. Economic Slowdown:

As economy gradually softens in the United States, Europe, and China, we may see fewer lower payments volume, but, even more importantly, we may see fewer new merchants joining Square’s platform.

4. Rise of Alternative Payment Solutions:

With the payments space rapidly developing, we believe that a rise of various alternative solutions, particularly on the mobile side, possesses a significant threat to Square. Merchants are increasingly looking for an opportunity to save on the discount rate, which should foster more research in that direction and thus pose a meaningful threat to Square.

