As the cycle matures and downside risks accrue, it will be increasingly worthwhile to consider alternative investments and private markets in seeking returns.

The events and data of recent weeks make us want to err on the side of caution.

By Erik Knutzen

Our Asset Allocation Committee’s quarterly Outlook will come out this week, and the headline is that members see a return to “two-tier growth.”

The last time we used this phrase was in the middle of 2018, when tax and fiscal stimulus propelled a faster rate of growth in the U.S. relative to the rest of the world. Once again, we believe the U.S. is experiencing better growth than other developed countries. This time, however, we expect U.S. growth to stabilize at a modest level of around 2%, diverging from Europe, Japan and parts of the emerging world as they endure a sharp manufacturing slowdown.

The U.S. Holding Fast

Since the Committee met in late September, economic releases have reinforced the theme.

The Markit Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for September showed the sector in a meaningful contraction, taking us back to the dark days of 2011 – 12, when jobs were cut at the fastest rate in more than six years.

A week later, we learned that Germany’s factory orders had declined again in August. That raised fears of a technical recession at the heart of Europe after Germany posted negative GDP growth in the second quarter of the year.

Things look to be on a surer footing in the U.S., even if the picture is far from rosy.

The U.S. manufacturing index reading for September from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) was shockingly poor. The survey panel for that index, however, is tilted toward large, multinational companies. By contrast, the more domestically sensitive Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI showed a marked recovery from the 10-year low that we saw in August. A mixed, “Goldilocks” non-farm payrolls report a few days later confirmed the impression of an unspectacular but steady economic path forward.

Overall, the underlying story is the U.S. is holding fast while the rest of the globe endures a worsening slowdown.

Amplified Volatility

Accordingly, the Asset Allocation Committee upgraded its view on U.S. markets versus the rest of the world’s—but that regional preference should be taken in the context of a negative overall view on global equities. We do not currently anticipate a U.S. or global recession before the end of 2020, but the background of slowing global growth, seemingly full equity valuations and $15 trillion of bonds trading with negative yields make it difficult to take a positive view on any major asset class.

From a fundamental standpoint, upside in equities will require either significant multiple expansion or an uptick in global growth that works its way into earnings. The coming earnings season is expected to report a year-over-year decline and only modest year-to-date growth, however, and few expect much better next year.

Even if the economy surprises on the upside, several political and geopolitical risks are likely to amplify market volatility over the coming months. The U.S.-China trade dispute looks likely to be a source of uncertainty for some time. We are all strapping ourselves in for a bumpy U.S. election year with an impeachment inquiry underway. Brexit crosses another threshold this weekend. The heat is rising again in the Middle East. Debate over central bank policy is becoming ever more politicized.

Market Risks Skewed to the Downside

Looking at all of these factors, for the first time during the current expansion, the Asset Allocation Committee has taken a favorable view on holding cash, as it has downgraded its views on global equities and government bonds. Positive views are limited to specific pockets of value, such as U.S. small caps, better quality high-yield bonds and loans, and inflation-protected securities.

Otherwise the Committee is focused on hedged and uncorrelated strategies, where returns can be generated without high exposure to equity and interest rate risk, and private equity, where full valuations could be somewhat offset by operational improvements to underlying businesses.

As this cycle matures and market risks become skewed to the downside, we believe it is an opportune time for investors to err increasingly on the side of caution.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The views expressed herein include those of the Neuberger Berman Multi-Asset Class (MAC) team and Neuberger Berman's Asset Allocation Committee. The Asset Allocation Committee is comprised of professionals across multiple disciplines, including equity and fixed income strategists and portfolio managers. The Asset Allocation Committee reviews and sets long-term asset allocation models, establishes preferred near-term tactical asset class allocations and, upon request, reviews asset allocations for large diversified mandates. Tactical asset allocation views are based on a hypothetical reference portfolio. The views of the MAC team or the Asset Allocation Committee may not reflect the views of the firm as a whole and Neuberger Berman advisers and portfolio managers may take contrary positions to the views of the MAC team or the Asset Allocation Committee. The MAC team and the Asset Allocation Committee views do not constitute a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2019 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. | All rights reserved

