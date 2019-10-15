Merger Arbitrage Mondays - 7 Deals Close, With Few New Ones In Sight

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood to withdraw from the legal challenge over the planned merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.

Merger activity decreased last week, with one new deal announced and seven deals closing.

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 151 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 36 Stock Deals 18 Stock & Cash Deals 10 Special Conditions 6 Total Number of Pending Deals 70 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.18 trillion

The acquisition of Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) by UCB for $2.1 billion, or $48.00 per share in cash.

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $5.135 03/31/2020 55.79% 119.79% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $8.16 $6.42 01/31/2020 27.05% 89.76% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.35 12/31/2019 24.83% 114.71% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $8.84 12/31/2019 24.66% 113.94% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) $114.50 $99.79 04/30/2020 14.74% 26.90% MLNX 03/11/2019 Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $110.54 12/31/2019 13.08% 60.44% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) $1.46 $1.32 12/31/2019 10.61% 49.00% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) $184.06 $169.09 03/31/2020 8.86% 19.01% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) $70.00 $64.735 07/31/2020 8.13% 10.17% TSG 10/02/2019 Flutter Entertainment PLC (OTC:PDYPF) $21.40 $20.09 09/30/2020 6.54% 6.76%

