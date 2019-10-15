Naspers: Tencent Via Amsterdam

Naspers has listed its Tencent holding in Amsterdam in a bid to reduce the discount in its share price to net asset value.

How would you like to own a portfolio of top internet companies for free? Sounds too good to be true right? Actually, thanks to inefficient markets and technical factors, this is exactly possible by owning South Africa's Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) which is grossly undervalued. The opportunity in Naspers is the expected convergence of the under-priced market value with the fair "net asset value" - NAV - based on a clearer "sum-of-the-parts" valuation picture brought about through a spin-off of its internet assets into a new European listed holding company called Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY). The listing of Prosus brings a more transparent and cleaner way of valuing Naspers' internet ownership, meaning the anomaly of the NAV discount must soon be arbitraged away through a higher Naspers stock price. As European investors start to analyse Prosus post-IPO, its valuation will rise towards its own fair value pushing up and highlighting the value embedded in its holding company Naspers.

A few months ago, I read a very interesting article in the Financial Times. It talked in detail about how Naspers' management planned to get rid of the huge discount in Naspers value to the sum of its parts, which is largely China's Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), listed in Hong Kong. The plan was to list a holding company in Amsterdam and, hopefully, global investors would be able to bid up the valuation of that security, which would feed through to Naspers' own valuation. Because Naspers, thanks to Tencent's amazing bull run, had become such a large weighting in African stock market indexes, investors benchmarked to either South Africa or indeed Africa would have a huge exposure to Naspers, and hence, the kind of "limits to arbitrage" scenario had played out, in that there was no more cash available to buy Naspers, so the valuation lagged well below Net Asset Value. Most investors don't want a concentration of 30%.

By spinning off part of Tencent, and a few other holdings, into a European listed holding vehicle, Naspers could crystallise some value and put its Tencent stake into a market that would more efficiently value it.

The IPO happened last month, but the valuation gap still persists, creating an excellent value opportunity in Naspers.

The investment thesis

Tencent is a FANG like stock in China listed in Hong Kong. We could buy that stock in Hong Kong if we liked, but we'd pay full value for it. Naspers was a large shareholder in Tencent since its early days, realizing a 100x return on its initial investment, one of the best investments of all time. Because Naspers traded at a discount to its Tencent stake in South Africa, literally, putting a negative value on the rest of Naspers holdings, Naspers management spun out Prosus and listed it on the Amsterdam Exchange.

The Prosus holding vehicle is exposed to some of the world's most attractive consumer internet and technology assets, Tencent, which is the world's largest online entertainment company and a private portfolio that encompasses leading, secular growth businesses in Classifieds, Food Delivery, and Payments.

Prosus is probably one of the most compelling investment opportunities in Europe thanks to its scarcity value as one of the largest and fastest-growing internet companies listed in Europe, a strong management track record, and the removal of the technical overhang and benefit from incremental fund inflows following Prosus's inclusion into major Developed Market indices.

After the IPO of Prosus, Naspers owns 74% of it. Prosus is currently valued at EUR 109 billion, meaning Naspers' stake is worth EUR 81 billion at market prices. I value Naspers stub businesses Media24 (a South African print business) and e-tail (Takealot and Mr. D Food) at $0.6 billion.

We can buy Prosus, but buying Naspers is cheaper. Naspers currently trades at a 22% discount to Prosus and 40% discount to its NAV. Prosus is a holding company, and Naspers is kind of a holding company, but 40% discount is too much, even for a conglomerate discount.

Based on my calculations, using the Street's 12-month target valuation for Prosus and conservative valuations for Naspers' remaining businesses E-tail and Print, a conglomerate discount of 35% gives us 28% upside to the South African listed Naspers and a 30% conglomerate discount gives us 38% upside on Naspers.

The 38% upside is based on a Prosus fair value of EUR 90 per share vs. its current EUR 65.40 price and IPO opening price of EUR 74.

Given that Prosus currently trades at a 23% discount to its Net Asset Value, this implies a valuation for its private portfolio of NEGATIVE $13 billion versus a more realistic valuation of $22 billion.

So, what is Prosus?

It is a holding company comprising of Classifieds, Payments, Fintech (including 22.3% stake in Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF), E-tail, Travel (a 5.6% stake in Ctrip.com (CTRP)), Ventures (including a 12.7% stake in Udemy), and its crown jewel Social Media/Internet which includes a 31% ownership of Tencent and a 28% holding of Russian mail.ru Group (OTC:MLRUY). Given that Ctrip.com and mail.ru are listed, we have clear valuation indicators for these assets. Prosus is the 16th largest stock in Europe and the second-largest tech stock in Europe after SAP (SAP). Sell-side expectations of Prosus's EPS compound annual growth rate for the 2019-2022 period is a massive 32%, one of the highest growth rates in Europe. Surely, once sell-side brokers start to pick up coverage of this new stock, the likely buy ratings will encourage investor demand and the stock will have a strong bid. The stock is less than a month old, so it's still unfamiliar to European investors.

Why is the spin-off important?

This spin-off should unlock value in Naspers itself. Why? First, Naspers will have the option to reduce its shareholding in Prosus to realize value and return capital to their own shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Second, because Naspers' weight in South African equity indexes is now reducing because of its spin-off of Prosus, the technical overhang in the stock is reducing. For example, Naspers' weight in MSCI South Africa (EZA) has reduced from 34% to 25% and for the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Top 40 Index, its weight has reduced from 24.4% to 17.1%. Investors will find it easier to be closer to benchmark weight without having an overexposed portfolio to this highest weight index position.

Finally, and probably most importantly, the economic incentives. Naspers management has committed to reducing the NAV discount, and the Prosus management incentives remain at the Naspers level. Prosus is the vehicle for Naspers to realize value. With Amsterdam, a more liquid market than South Africa, Prosus's valuation should relatively quickly be arbitraged away to closer to fair value of its underlying portfolio of tech stocks. With a lack of interesting tech stocks in Europe and Prosus being promoted as a kind of European version of SoftBank, and with its exciting Tencent holding, European investors can get some FANG-like tech exposure whilst staying within their European investment mandate, given the Amsterdam listing.

Historically, Naspers discount to NAV, which was essentially the Tencent value, ranged from between 5% and 50% since January 2008. The discount currently trades at 40% vs. a pre-Prosus spin-off discount of 42%, so things are slowly going in the right direction. Surely, the window of opportunity will be a small one.

What are the risks?

Clearly, holding Naspers means that the majority of your risk is in the Prosus valuation, which in itself holds the majority of its risk in Tencent. So, the main risk is the Tencent's value. My calculations give me 85% of Prosus's enterprise value derives from Tencent. Tencent is exposed mainly to China online advertising, gaming, and social media. Another risk is that risk appetite is not there to arbitrage away the valuation discount, even in the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, or that a more fairly valued Prosus doesn't get reflected in Naspers' South African listing.

Then, there is macro risk. Naspers is the largest stock in the South African stock market and indeed the largest stock in Africa. If macro or political risks increase for South Africa, a risk-off mode will bring down the market and because of the beta-factor, Naspers will suffer in lockstep, but this will only increase the window of opportunity to get into this huge valuation anomaly.

In summary, while Prosus is cheap relative to its net asset value, Naspers is even cheaper still.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NPSNY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.