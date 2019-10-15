NIO: An Update On NIO's Q3 Financial Outlook

NIO won't be able to continue normal business operations beyond Q1 2020 if no external financing comes in.

Q3 Deliveries Update

Early October, China's Pioneer Electric Car company NIO Inc. (NASDAQ: NIO) reported its Q3 sales numbers. In Q3 2019, the company delivered 4,196 of its five-seater ES6 SUV and 603 of the ES8, its more expensive seven-seater premium electric SUV. The 4,799 vehicles delivered in the third quarter marks a 35.1% surge in sales YoY.

Although this total number exceeded the middle point of its guidance range by 499 vehicles, or 11.6%, the boost in deliveries was mainly driven by the newly-introduced, low-price ES6 model. As shown in the table below, ES6 took over the dominating position within NIO's product composition in Q3, since it was first introduced in mid-June:

On the other hand, as the ES6 is less expensive than ES8, we expect NIO's revenue in Q3 would be somewhere around $250MM to $260MM. This estimation was based on our assumption of revenue per vehicle (ES8 and ES6) at $63,000 and $53,000 respectively. This revenue projection stands for a 21% YoY growth and 18% QoQ growth.

Financial Outlook for Q3

Although the revenue growth for NIO seems to be in an "OK" range, the financial status of the company was what really bothered the investors, as we discussed in our previous article.

With the new sales number, we can quickly update the financials for NIO, based on some reasonable assumptions.

Assumption #1: Cost of Revenue

As a manufacturer, NIO's cost of revenue is highly correlated to the number of cars delivered each quarter. Historically, the ratio ranged from 1 to 1.3. We assume, from the conservative standpoint, that the ratio for Q3 is 1.0, the lowest among the past 4 quarters, and we got the cost of revenue at $260MM:

Source: Projection by Author

Assumption #2: Operating Expenses

There are two main categories in NIO's operating expenses:

Selling General & Admin Expenses

R&D Expenses

The Selling General & Admin Expenses (SGA) are also mainly driven by the scale of revenue, i.e. proportional to the revenue size. As shown in the table below, NIO's historical SGA Expenses ranged from below 60% to over 110% of total revenue in the past 4 quarters:

Source: Projection by Author

Within the past 4 quarters, Q4 2018 showed the lowest SGA to revenue ratio. But this was not replicable since NIO went IPO in that quarter, which stimulated the sales number by more than 100% compared to a normal quarter. The expense ratio was thus averaged down due to the existence of some fixed cost items. Here we are using 0.8 as our assumption for SGA Expenses projection, which led to about $208MM in Q3.

NIO's R&D costs have also been relatively high. The company spent about $180MM in R&D quarterly over the past 4 quarters. According to NIO's Q2 Earnings Call, the company is reducing R&D spending and cutting thousands of jobs in Q3. More specifically, the company plans to cut its workforce from 9,900 people down to 7,800 by the end of the third quarter. We expect the R&D costs to be lowered in Q3, but $120MM to $150MM is still a reasonable range for R&D costs projection.

Putting all these together, we got the following projection results on NIO's Q3 financials:

Source: Projection by Author

We expect the total operating losses to range from $300MM to $330MM, which is a significant improvement from previous quarters. But this still means that NIO has a long way to go before turning into profitable.

On the balance sheet side. By the end of Q2, NIO had $342.6MM in Cash, $148.5MM in Short-term Investment, totaling $491.1MM. Adding the $200MM Convertible Notes financing from Tencent Holdings (OTCPK: OTCPK:TCEHY) and its founder William Li, NIO should have about $600MM in liquidity at the beginning of Q3.

If our projection is in the ballpark, NIO's liquidity should have dropped to below $300MM by now, which will not support their normal operation up to the end of the year.

Investor Takeaway

As a conclusion, we think there will be some big moves from NIO in the coming 1-2 months. There are several scenarios that could happen:

NIO gets a major capital injection from external investors, which can help them survive another 6-12 months. As we have shown above, this would require $0.6-1.2 billion in cash, which is close to the entire market cap of the company. This is highly unlikely though, considering the overall auto market recession and NIO's financial situation.

NIO gets a privatization deal offer, most likely after the Q3 earnings release. There are quite some potential buyers, such as Tencent, other auto companies, etc. As we discussed in our previous article, we think this is still the most possible outcome.

NIO fails to get external financing in Q4. Since its current liquidity won't last through Q1 2020, the company will essentially go under before the annual results are released. We don't think this is going to happen, as NIO's major shareholders (still, Tencent) have the capability and interest to keep NIO in business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.