Core Organic Growth To Drive Fiserv's Story In 2020

A global provider of financial services technology, Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) has more than 12K clients worldwide, which include banks, credit unions, investment management firms, billers, and retailers, among others. The company provides account processing systems, electronic bill payment and presentment services, as well as card processing services and ACH enablement. The company generates about $6 billion in annual revenue, with processing and services revenue representing about 85% of the total. We note that FISV is mostly a US company, with more than 90% of revenue domestically-generated.

Our primary companies in the comps peer group are Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), which jointly yield our 2020 EV/EBITDA market multiple of ~18x. When we apply it to our 2020 EBITDA estimate of $2,416 MM, we get the target price of $122.

Electronic Payments: We expect a strong performance from the Electronic Payments segment, mainly driven by the CheckFree product, as Fiserv's customers conduct bill pay online. We estimate at least 2% Q/Q growth in customer usage for the product. Further, we see Popmoney, the person-to-person payments product, exceeding its financial institution's clientele target by 20%, as the partnership with Zelle (essentially Early Warning Services) continues to be central to this particular segment. Digital: Recall that both Mobilili and Corillian products have been making significant progress since 2017, contributing solid mid-single digit growth to the Payments vertical at Fiserv. While we see mild deceleration to 3-4% growth throughout 2020, we believe that mobile banking and payment services should remain strong nonetheless, particularly when it comes to the Mobility ASP service. Furthermore, the Architect product should continue delivering above-average growth by serving small business customers. Finally, the Monitise platform, particularly its FINkit solution, should be outperforming as well, particularly in the first half of 2020. Card Services: With Accel network continuing to grow in double digits, we believe that continuous transition to EMV technology, particularly among smaller merchants, should maintain this growth. We estimate that there are currently more than 3,200 financial institutions implementing Accel on their platforms. Biller Solutions: While weaker than other segments, Biller should nonetheless contribute low-digit revenue growth to the top-line in 2020, driven by checkfree.com and nearly 25,000 walk-in payment locations around the United States. Investment Services: These services are largely a function of Unified Wealth Platform, which may not have reached its full potential yet, and which we believe can grow in double digits if Fiserv chooses to go internationally in the near future. At present, this is not an option but perhaps longer term. SG&A Cuts: While Fiserv does not advertise this, we have been noticing moderate deceleration in the company SG&A growth, mainly around personnel costs but also tied to marketing. The results have not been too conspicuous, usually around half-a-cent in EPS per quarter, but, nonetheless, they do add up. Buybacks: Last but not least, we expect the company to up its share purchase authorization by $300 MM in the first half of 2020. Historically, FISV has been returning about 70-80% of its free cash flows back to shareholders. This should provide a further boost to FISV shares.

Consolidation in the financial services industry, which has actually been prevalent over the previous decade: it could definitely hurt Fiserv's revenue by decreasing the number of clients. Cyber attacks can disrupt Fiserv's delivery of services since its operations depend on receiving, storing, processing, and transmitting sensitive information. Because of that, cyber attacks could create costly litigations for the company. A heightened regulatory environment in the financial services industry, such as the Dodd-Frank account, could create financial burdens for Fiserv. In addition, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) may enact further regulations that target the way FISV conducts business and force the company to enact additional controls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.