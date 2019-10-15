UNL: Mild Temperatures Will Further Pressure The Natural Gas Complex

Speculators decreased robustly their bets on the flammable complex in the past week, as fresh short bets surged.

Investment Thesis

Since our last take on the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (UNL), the ETF declined 5.2% to $8.71, overtaking our target price of $9 per share.

In the forthcoming weeks, we are expecting further bearishness on the complex, given that excessive supply should continue to weigh on the fundamental picture of the commodity. Indeed, following a third strong weekly injection into storage, the stockpile outlook is unlikely to decelerate, as mild weather temperatures linger.

Source: Tradingview

Gas Supply-Demand Balance Loosens, Whereas Injections Into Storage Remain Strong, Indicating Renewed Bearish Pressure On UNL Shares

During the week ending October 4, the EIA showed that injections into storage continued to advance healthily, up 2.95% to 3,415 Bcf. With this third consecutive advance, close to a triple-digit lift, American gas storage comforts its yearly surplus, establishing now at 15.5% or 459 Bcf, while catching up on its 5-year deficit that has lasted since the end of withdrawal season when storage was in a deficit of 495 Bcf.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

For the time being, gas supply dynamics remain strong, even if aggregate U.S. output tumbled marginally during the corresponding week to 98.1 Bcf/d, following weakening marketed and dry production, down respectively 0.7% (w/w) to 105.6 Bcf/d and 0.5% (w/w) to 93.5 Bcf/d.

In comparison, demand for the flammable commodity plunged moderately, down 2.7% (w/w) to 81.5 Bcf/d, following dwindling power needs, down 2.4% (w/w) to 32.4 Bcf/d and dipping residential consumption, down 6.4% (w/w) to 10.3 Bcf/d, incurred by mild observed temperatures.

In this context, gas supply-demand balance in the U.S. continues to loosen and demand is now 16.9% below supply, its weakest pace since mid-May.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

That being said and given that gas fundamental dynamics are loosening, headwinds are expected to continue to blow on the gas complex and on its proxy, UNL shares.

Speculative bets

Source: Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Oleum Research

In the latest Commitment of Traders Report, published by the CFTC and covering the September 1-8 period, speculators reduced significantly their bets on Nymex natural gas futures, down 34.29% (w/w) to a net short positioning of 162,902 contracts.

This huge decline has been mostly due to robust fresh short bets, up 12.92% (w/w) to 341,880 contracts, which was slightly supported by long liquidations, down 1.36% (w/w) to 178,978 contracts.

Yet and while this strong short impulse indicates renewed bearishness for the gas complex and its proxy UNL shares, short open interest is still evolving in a normal configuration, whereas long positioning is moderately subdued, indicating that the risks are stretched to the downside.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec length on gas futures dipped 20x, while UNL's YTD performance accelerated its decrease, down 15.85% to $8.71 per share.

Weather Forecasts Move Lower In The Next 10 Days, Weighing Further On UNL Shares

Weather data looks weak for the upcoming period, as we head into an overall weaker demand period. Indeed and while a coldish front is expected to persist in the Northwest and South Central regions, providing marginal support to natural gas futures, above-average, but mild temperatures are lingering in the East and West, indicating that demand for the flammable complex will remain low.

Source: National Weather Service

Besides, according to the National Weather Service, persisting summer temperatures will mostly dominate the southern part of the country, while coldish temperatures will partly make their appearance in the Northwest. In this context, the natural gas complex and its proxy UNL are likely to remain under pressure for the forthcoming period.

Source: National Weather Service

Conclusion

The natural gas market is loosening, following a third strong consecutive injection into storage, indicating that excessive supply continues to weigh on natural gas prices. Besides, speculative bets are still positioned to the downside and the sharp short accretions seen last week could further push UNL south. Furthermore and given that weather temperatures for the forthcoming period remain mild, we maintain our bearish view on UNL shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.