7 Ways To Beat The Market Since '07 Peak

This article covers the performance of my '7 Ways to Beat the Market' from the 2007 market peak through the current period.

The S&P 500 (SPY) marked is twelfth anniversary of the pre-crisis peak on October 9th. In Investing at Market Tops, I noted for Seeking Alpha readers that the S&P 500 had managed a respectable 7.7% annualized return since that peak, even after taking into account the historic drawdown from October 2007 to March 2009.

Reader Danger30q asked me to show the performance of my "7 Ways to Beat the Market" since the 2007 market peak. These seven factor tilts or alternative weighting schemes - Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, Equal-Weighting, Momentum, and Quality - have delivered long-run outperformance versus the traditional capitalization-weighted benchmark. Framing their performance during the drawdown should help readers identify which strategies may garner part of their outperformance during the late cycle and correction phases of a business cycle. Separately, I will also show the performance since the 2009 bottom, which should illustrate for investors, which strategies do well in a bull market environment.

Below I show the performance of these seven factor tilts from the 2007 market high to the 2009 market low. The graph below shows the value of $1 from October 9th, 2007 to the low on March 9th, 2009.

While all of the equity strategies fell sharply, traditionally defensive strategies like Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), and Quality produced outperformance versus the capitalization-weighted benchmark. Value (RPV) was the laggard as some value stocks became value traps in this era of rising corporate defaults and bankruptcies. Size (IJR) and equal-weighting (NYSEARCA:RSP) also underperformed. Momentum (MTUM) eventually got defensive and modestly outperformed the broad market.

In the second set of charts, I show the performance of these seven factor tilts from the 2009 bottom through last Friday's close.

Value, the laggard during the downturn, outperformed in the rebound. Only Low Volatility and Quality have lagged the S&P 500 over the decade-plus expansion, but have certainly outperformed on a risk-adjusted basis.

Of course, the flip-flop in leadership between defensive strategies from '07-09 to riskier strategies during the bull market run begs the question of which strategies have beat the market over this full period.

In the final graph and table, I show the full twelve-plus year return series for the seven strategies.

The main takeaway from Investing at Market Tops is that a long-term buy-and-hold strategy can deliver real returns for long-term investors. All seven of these factor tilt strategies have produced cumulative outperformance greater than the S&P 500 from the 2007 market peak to the current day. These drivers of structural alpha can further enhance portfolio returns for buy-and-hold investors. Value and small caps, which garnered much of their outperformance early in the recovery, have waned more recently. Defensive strategies like the Dividend Aristocrats, which outperformed during the Great Recession and have kept pace in the expansion, have been the best performers overall.

This article shows that factor tilts have delivered long-run structural alpha over the course of this business cycle. These strategies generate their relative outperformance over different parts of the economic cycle. I hope this article describes the relative performance of these strategies as readers look to design their portfolios to capture the equity risk premia and these differing forms of structural alpha over time.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,RPV,SPLV,NOBL,RSP,MTUM,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.