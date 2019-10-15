Preparing For A Recession: The Right Mindset For Investing

In this article I would like to mention my four most important points that every investor must be clear about when investing.

Investing is extremely easy in itself, but for private investors in particular it is often still highly emotional. In my opinion, the right mindset decides on many things.

Introduction

Many investors cavort here on Seeking Alpha. Many of them are professional investors. But the comments show that many users are private investors. Investing is extremely easy in itself, but for private investors in particular it is often still highly emotional. This is understandable, because private investors invest their own personal money. This is often planned for retirement provision. A crash can ruin many plans. However, investing isn't witchcraft. It's the easiest thing in the world. It's a transaction. Money against participation in a company. In my opinion, the right mindset decides on many things.

(Source: Mindset is everything)

In this article I would like to mention my four most important points that every investor must be clear about when investing. These are the four anchor points of my thinking when I invest my hard earned money in companies.

My 4 mindset pillars when it comes to investing my hard earned money

1. The mindset for investing - timing is not possible

When investing in the stock market, we all can not see the future. This makes predictions by some banks and some self-proclaimed experts obsolete. They are simply superfluous. If the cock crows all day long, it is only likely that it will hit the sunrise. But what does that mean? As a prediction for sunrise, his crows are completely useless. Whenever investors hear someone say the crisis is approaching or the share price of a certain company is going to explode tomorrow, they have to look at the following chart.

(Source: Year-end v target)

The predictions seem to be almost completely arbitrary, not even close to being able to constantly predict the development. It's almost absurd that these so-called experts in the Patrick Bateman outfit get a stage at all.Therefore, investors should never let themselves be driven crazy.

2. Recession is coming - someday

Yes I said, we all can not see the future. That is the reason why I am basically passive with my investments. Nevertheless, there are statistically more or less certainties that investors should take into account in their considerations. One of these completely banal certainties is that every upswing is followed by a downturn. Since the financial crisis of 2009, the stock markets, especially in the USA, have known only one way. In such phases investors can quickly get used to the condition of rising prices. Therefore, investors always have to take into account that a recession will certainly occur at some point. They must assume that their shares can lose 50 to 70 percent in value. Only with this mindset can they begin to actively engage with the selection of companies in which they wish to invest.

Investors can use the time until then. When the recession arrives and finally passes, investors would be glad to know which company was prepared well and which wasn't. Given that, now before a recession (which I do expect but of course, I do not know when recession will come), is the best time to start a post crisis market monitoring.

3. Stick to reality not emotions

A third extremely important point is that investors invest their money in a market that is reality. It has rules and cornerstones. The investor has no influence on this. He is not an actor, but can at most react.

However, many investors are deeply emotional. When it was clear that Qualcomm (QCOM) would be fined by the European Commission as the antitrust authority of Europe, I calculated the exact amount almost exactly in advance and was able to inform my readers about it. Most of the readers did not deal with the question of how to react, but only how wrong this decision might be. But that was not the crucial question because regardless of that, in the end, the European Commission has imposed a fine of USD 272 million on Qualcomm. The same applies to Apple (AAPL) and other companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) etc. When I pointed out in a previous analysis that the European Commission could impose a USD 6 billion fine against Apple, some thought it was nonsense, not for rational reasons, but simply for emotional reasons. The called the European Commission as a bunch of thieves etc. They completely ignored the fact that the same accusations against tech companies were also made in the USA.

I think it's extremely dangerous for investors to ignore certain scenarios only because they believe these scenarios are wrong or unfair. The personal opinion about right or wrong should never be the yardstick of your own investment. Because of that, my investment decisions are solely based on how likely a possible scenario is regardless of whether I think it is right and fair or not, because an investor has to react to reality, not to his own feelings.

4. I am going full in for the long term

Another cornerstone of my investing is that I think long-term, which means I invest money that I don't need in the next twenty years. This has several advantages. On the one hand, it is very likely that my money has increased. It is a fact that prices will rise in the long run. It is only important to sit out the sometimes extremely hard crises and to have the psychological strength to withstand crahses. Investors who only started investing after 2009 may not yet be able to assess their risk tolerance because they have not experienced a major stock crash like 2008 / 2009 themselves. That's why I visualize an extreme price loss before every stock purchase. I ask myself whether I would remain calm even if share prices fell by half or even by up to 70 percent at times. That may sound hard and it is by no means certain that the next crisis will be so dramatic. However, I am firmly convinced that the visualization of such dramatic events can be extremely successful for one's own risk management. If investors imagine such a scenario, it helps them to act rationally when the risk materializes. Because nothing is worse than selling in a crisis for fear of further losses.

(Source: The opportunity lies in the long term)

This mindset also helps to retain companies that are temporarily not doing well instead of selling them and missing out on later price gains. I've experienced for myself how much that's worth. So I managed to sell Dialog Semiconductor (OTCPK:DLGNF) at its lowest point with 50 percent losses (within a few months, the value of the company almost doubled). I used the remaining money from my Dilaog shares to buy Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD). Two weeks after my purchase, Anheuser said it wanted to halve the dividend. Again, I was thinking about selling this loser. But I stayed hard and within a short time I'm back in double digits with Anheuser. The same with Kimberly Clark (KMB), who has also recovered very well, after which I was more than a year in the minus. The best time to sit out was at Procter & Gamble (PG). Here I was an extremely long time in the red. During that time I regularly bought more shares and now I am more than 50 percent in the plus. I have other candidates where I just stay cool and keep buying here and there, e.g.:

Atria (MO)

IBM (IBM)

AT&T ( T )

) Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF; OTCPK:BAYRY)

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY; OTCPK:SMAWF)

Here, too, I am more or less in the red. In part, I was able to reduce my purchase price significantly, as I did at Bayer. At IBM and AT&T, I'm even back in the profit zone if you take dividends into account.

Takeaway

Investing is not witchcraft, only potentially extremely emotional. Giving one's thinking certain anchor points can be extremely helpful to avoid emotional actions. This helps especially investors who are at the beginning or generally act more emotional with money. Because one is clear, no investor needs an extra advisor, who takes commissions.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM; T; PG; KMB; MO; QCOM; BUD; SIEGY; BAYZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.