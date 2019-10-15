Mad Dogs Of The Dow - The Outperformance Increases

For readers that would like to use this strategy, this article includes the Top 10 Mad Dog companies for October.

This strategy is based on the famous Dogs of the Dow investment method. However, besides dividends, it uses the net buyback yield as a second and critical investment factor.

Since January, Mad Dogs outperformed the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 4.96% and Dogs of the Dow by 6.79%.

During September, the Mad Dogs increased its lead in front of the Dow ETF and the original Dogs of the Dow strategy.

The Mad Dogs of the Dow strategy, which I presented in August, continues to outperform. September was another good month for equities with high shareholder yield, which fueled the rise of the Mad Dog companies. During the previous month, the Top 10 Mad Dog companies for 2019 managed to beat the original Dogs of the Dow by an additional 1.74% and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) by a further 2.69%.

Since January, compared to the Dogs of the Dow, the total outperformance increased to 6.79%. Similarly, during the same period, the Mad Dog companies for 2019 outperformed the Dow ETF by 4.96%.

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

During the first nine months of this year, Mad Dogs of the Dow for 2019 (the Strategy) returned 22.34%. This strategy includes ten Dow companies, which on the first day of this year, had the highest shareholder yield. Although this strategy uses annual rebalancing, readers that would like to use this simple yet powerful strategy do not need to wait until the beginning of the next year.

The table below includes the updated list of the Dow companies with the dividend, buyback, and the total (shareholder) yield. The top 10 companies on the list, which provide the highest shareholder yield, form the Mad Dogs of the Dow for October. According to this strategy, out of the 30 Dow components, these 10 companies currently offer the best buying opportunity.

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

Significant Structural Changes Require Strategy Adjustments

The Strategy is based on the famous Dogs of the Dow method. However, compared to Dogs of the Dow, it uses a net buyback yield (net change in outstanding shares) as a second and critical outperformance factor.

Besides the updated Mad Dogs list, this article discusses the Top 10 Mad Dog investments from the beginning of this year. It compares their performance to the Dogs of the Dow strategy and the Dow index.

On the first day of every year, the original Dogs of the Dow strategy invests in the ten highest dividend-yielding constituents (equal-weighted positions) of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. However, as the market has structurally changed, the Original strategy needs to be adjusted. Thus, the Mad Dogs of the Dow strategy invests in the ten companies with the highest shareholder yield (dividend yield + net buyback yield). The Strategy is based on the equal-weighted portfolio, annual rebalancing, and the reinvestment of dividends.

On average, between 1961 and 1998, the original Dogs of the Dow strategy outperformed the Dow index by 2.6% per year. However, since 2000, the average outperformance decreased to approximately 1.5% per year.

The decrease in the outperformance of the Original strategy corresponds to the surge in buybacks. Before the 1990s, dividends were between 70% and 80% of the total distributions to shareholders. During the late 1990s, buybacks have surged and surpassed dividend payments. Since then, repurchases account for approximately 60% of the total cash distributions made by the S&P 500 companies.

At the end of Q2, on a trailing twelve months basis, the S&P 500 companies returned $1.27 trillion to its shareholders. However, at $797 billion, the figure distributed via stock repurchases was much higher than $469 billion distributed via dividends. Thus, share buybacks represented almost two-thirds of the total cash distributions. These figures make it clear that dividends are not the only measure of shareholder compensation.

Such structural changes require strategy adjustments. The goal of the adjusted strategy is to use the predictive power of net buybacks and utilize it for the separation of the top-performing companies from the underdogs.

Based on quantitative research, the shareholder yield shows significant predictive power. The quantitative studies and detailed cash distribution statistics are available in the following article: "Enhanced Shareholder Yield: Time Tested Market-Beating Strategy."

The Strategy Continues To Outperform The Dow Index And The Original Dogs Of The Dow

On the first day of this year, the average dividend yield for the ten companies forming the original Dogs of the Dow strategy was 3.77% (the ten Dow companies with the highest dividend yield). On the same date, their average net buyback yield was 1.82%. Thus, the average shareholder yield for the Original strategy was 5.59%.

On the other hand, Mad Dogs of the Dow (the ten companies with the highest shareholder yield) had the average dividend yield of 2.82%, and the net buyback yield of 4.52%. When combined, the total shareholder yield was 7.34%.

Although at the beginning of the year, the Mad Dogs of the Dow companies had a lower average dividend yield, the total yield (shareholder yield) was higher by 30% (5.59% vs. 7.34%).

In the following table, there is a list of the Dow constituents with the dividend and net buyback yields on the first day of this year. Between the original "Dogs of the Dow" and the modified "Mad Dogs of the Dow" strategies, there were only three overlapping companies. These are Cisco (CSCO), JPMorgan (JPM), and IBM (IBM), while the other seven positions were different.

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

During the last 20 years, a lot of companies have changed their cash distributions from dividends to repurchases. By doing this, they reward investors with a more favorable tax treatment. Thus, by selecting companies purely on the dividend yield, one misses companies that distribute high amounts of cash via equity buybacks.

For example, by selecting companies purely on the dividend yield, the Original strategy missed Apple (AAPL). Due to the low dividend, Apple was at the bottom of the list. However, when stock repurchases are taken into account, it is one of the top cash distributors. Since the beginning of the year, with 43.70%, Apple was the top-performing stock of the Dow index.

Since the beginning of January until the end of September, the Strategy (Portfolio 1) returned 22.34% and has outperformed the Dow ETF (Portfolio 3), which returned 17.38%. The original Dogs of the Dow strategy (Portfolio 2) returned 15.55%, which was 6.79% less than the Strategy.

At the end of August, the Strategy returned 17.18%, which was 5.05% higher compared to the return of 12.13% for the original Dogs of the Dow. However, September was another good month for the Strategy, as it outperformed the original Dogs of the Dow by an additional 1.74%.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

At the beginning of 2019, $10,000 invested in the Original strategy (Portfolio 2) resulted in $11,555 at the end of September. During this period, this strategy had the lowest maximum drawdown and the smallest standard deviation.

On the flip side, $10,000 invested in the Mad dogs of the Dow strategy (Portfolio 1) resulted in $12,234 at the end of September. However, the maximum drawdown (-6.35%) and the standard deviation (17.34%) were both higher. Nevertheless, at 1.51, this strategy had the highest Sharpe ratio (a measure of excess return over the risk-free rate relative to its standard deviation).

What is surprising is that the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (Portfolio 3), which contains 30 stocks, had the largest maximum drawdown of 6.38%.

During the first nine months of 2019, on $10,000 invested, dividend income for the Dogs of the Dow ($292) was higher compared to the Mad Dogs strategy ($220). However, dividends are only one component of the total return, which was significantly higher for the Mad Dogs of the Dow strategy.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Strategy Risks

Compared to the DJIA index, this strategy has a much more concentrated allocation. For the Mad Dogs of the Dow, the exposure to the single stock is 10%, compared to, on average, 3.33% for DJIA constituents. However, due to the Dow's price-weighting methodology, its single stock exposure could be significantly above the average. Similarly, for the Mad Dogs strategy, the exposure to one sector or industry could be substantially higher compared to the Dow's exposure.

On the one hand, a more concentrated portfolio with a much higher shareholder yield should be a source of significant long-term outperformance. However, on the other hand, it is a source of the additional risk, which could lead to considerable return differences compared to the DJIA index. Additionally, this strategy is not focused on the minimization of the tracking risk. Instead, it focuses on the absolute long-term outperformance.

Readers that plan to use any part of this strategy should adjust the percentage allocated to equities and the number of equity positions in their overall portfolio according to their willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

Additionally, readers that would like to utilize the shareholder yield, but would like to diversify among a larger number of positions, could use the Top 10 Dividend King strategy, which is based on the same investment principles.

Key Takeaways

This strategy offers a simple yet powerful concept of holistic dividend and buyback yield investing.

As bond yields are on record low levels, it is rational to expect that investors will search a higher yield in the equity universe, which should provide support for this and other high shareholder yield strategies.

With 8.38% shareholder yield, Mad Dogs for October offer a great list of established companies that provide significantly higher yield compared to market averages.

