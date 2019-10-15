It Was Very Good To Wait With A Repurchase Of Hugo Boss Shares

Today I am very grateful for this decision because now the question arises whether I should sell or not.

Sometimes it's crazy with the stock markets. A short while ago I analyzed Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY) (around one percent of my private portfolio consists of Hugo Boss shares). In particular, I considered whether I should increase my position. I was satisfied with the latest quarter results but still suspicious that the company would be able to achieve its targets. Therefore, I decided to wait two more quarters with additional purchases. Today I am very grateful for this decision because the company cut its 2019 earnings forecast (again). Furthermore, Hugo Boss reported third quarter results that were below its expectations. After that announcement, the share price fell to the lowest level in almost a decade.

Analysis

So let's dig into the announcement, its numbers and its possible implications.

On a preliminary basis, currency-adjusted sales in the third quarter remained on the prior-year level. This means that sales should increase 1 percent in the reporting currency to EUR 720 million. Group-wide retail sales increased 3% in total and 2% on a comp store basis, both adjusted for currency effects. EBIT in the third quarter amounted to EUR 80 million on a preliminary basis (prior year: EUR 92 million), and therefore below expectations. Sales in the Americas were bad again. This was due to the persistently difficult market environment in the United States, an easing of the positive effects of the tax reform, a weaker business with tourists and a highly promotional market environment in general. Given that, these were the same developments as in the previous quarter.

One thing that is clearly bothering me is the lack of transparency. Until recently, this quote from the Hugo Boss website captured the mood of the management well:

In an ongoing challenging market environment, we have increased both our sales and operating profit in the second quarter. For the second half of the year, we are now expecting a significant acceleration in sales and operating profit development.This will make a decisive contribution to the achievement of our full-year targets.

So investors could assume that everything was fine. Well, maybe there were some signs. I named a few of them in my former analysis. Between these articles, investors were able to see further indications that Hugo Boss might disappoint. So yes, one the one hand, the good sentiment was also confirmed by other good quarter results of other luxury companies. Especially LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) posted a 19 percent growth in revenue from its fashion and leather goods in the third quarter. On the other hand, however, LVMH also suffered from the events in Hong Kong. And as Hugo Boss investors know, Hugo Boss is not as broadly diversified as LVMH. Smaller events can therefore have a bigger impact.

Like I said before, as a long-term investor, smaller crises and worse quarters usually don't affect me. Accordingly, we must continue to keep an eye on the big picture and the investment approach. Personally, I am a long-term dividend investor. And here I still believe fundamentally that Hugo Boss is a strong brand with potential. Furthermore, the numbers of Hugo Boss are only so disappointing because they were considered relatively. This refers both to the expectations of analysts and to the results of competitors such as LVMH. In themselves, the figures are not really great, but they are not devastating. Hugo Boss now expects currency-adjusted Group sales for the full year 2019 to increase at a low single-digit percentage rate. Previously, management expected an increase at the lower end of a mid-single-digit percentage range. At the same time, the company expects an EBIT of between EUR 330 million and EUR 340 million for the full year (prior year: EUR 347 million). In this respect, Hugo Boss is still growing in terms of sales. Even if Hugo Boss only achieves a profit of EUR 330 million, that would be just five percent below the previous year.

And the Dividend seems safe for now. EPS last year was EUR 3.42. Hugo Boss paid a dividend of EUR 2.7. Assuming profit will melt 10 percent, EPS would be still above EUR 3. I am also aware that there is the cognitive bias of fear of loss. On the other hand, many investors make the mistake of selling stocks at rock bottom. Given the sentiment cycle below, I think we are somewhere between step 7 and step 9.

However, my assessment doesn't necessarily have to be correct. Maybe it'll get worse. Therefore I would like to make a further comparison to get a feeling for how the share should be valued at the moment. The shares are at a ten-year low. But if you compare today's sales with 10 years ago, then the price fall seems to have been much too exaggerated.

By the way, the same applies to the profit.

There was also no dilution due to an increasing number of shares.

Conclusion

In that respect, I will continue to hold my shares in Hugo Boss. Although I will wait for the further purchases, a sale of my shares also seems wrong to me. I will therefore examine the next quarters carefully. In the event of a significant dividend cut next year, however, I will probably sell the company.

