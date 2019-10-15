It Does Not End In Tears For The Fed. It Ends In Managed Trade And Managed FX Rates (Part II): The Gate To Managed FX Rates Opens

Having lost the guidance monetary policy tool to President Trump, the Fed is trying to fashion some new tools with a monetary policy framework review.

Coming into an FOMC meeting it’s always good to try to get a feel of where the Fed’s head is at. So far, Mr. Market continues successfully to manipulate the Fed’s head to where he wants it to be. Despite this, Fed speakers persist with the age-old pretense that somehow their guidance is working on Mr. Market and not vice versa.

Goldman recently produced some in-depth analysis on President Trump’s power to Tweet Mr. Market’s head to where he wants it to be. The analysts failed to provide a control test to show the impotence of Fed guidance in this regard also. Since guidance is an accepted monetary policy tool and since the Fed is undergoing a monetary policy framework review, this revelation would have been more valuable.

The fact that the President moves Mr. Market and then Mr. Market moves the Fed, clearly shows that Presidential guidance has replaced Fed guidance as an unconventional monetary policy tool. Some Fed speakers have understood this embarrassing fact, and are increasingly saying that Mr. Market’s indicators are not influencing them. This desperate attempt to project independence fools nobody. The Fed’s guidance battle has been lost.

Whilst the guidance battle has been lost, the Fed still has an opportunity to claw back some initiative with its monetary policy framework review. This will necessitate it producing new indicators, models and tools to bedazzle Mr. Market into following. Some Fed presidents are trying their best in this endeavor. Unfortunately, they are constrained by the weight of the dual mandate and Chairman Powell’s enforced strict enforcement of legal compliance with it. Thus constrained, the Fed can’t break free until the economic data or headline events enforce a mandate rethink. Such an environment is currently under construction in the global economy. It has yet to break into the domestic economy with any magnitude, so the day of reckoning has still not arrived.

Whilst the Fed is figuring out where its head is, the global trade war agenda is pointing at where it should be. This place is also where the Fed will ultimately find a more enabling kind of mandate that facilitates global trade and commerce.

Quite reasonably, given the current economic situation, Mr. Market is asking the FOMC where its head is at. Unfortunately, the FOMC cannot answer with certainty. Like an ostrich, its head remains firmly stuck in the sand of its dual mandate. Mr. Market therefore has to tell it where it’s at.

In the past, almost a year ago to be precise, this author noted Two Feds bickering dissonantly together with ominous consequences for the global and US economy. The bickering is still ongoing at the FOMC level and the stakes are higher today than back then.

Belatedly, the Washington Fed has been catching up with the blow-back. Catch-up interest rate cuts have been delivered. With this year’s monetary policy framework review in progress, there is an opportunity for the Fed to change its perspective and start looking forward. Some FOMC members have wasted little time in trying to formally nudge the Washington Fed’s head forward. Some are still looking back with a mixture of fear and anger. Some are just spinning their heads. One has to ask where Chairman Powell’s head is right now and if it will remain on his shoulders figuratively speaking for much longer.

The last report observed the FOMC caught between the rock of inertial domestic economic strength and the hard place of a weakening global economy. This now puts it in the “pathetic” zone of President Trump’s lexicon of criticism. It also invites gentle criticism from the IMF, which warns that the US Dollar funding crisis is once again knocking at the Washington Fed’s door.

A global liquidity crisis, in addition to a trade war crisis, remains imminent and ongoing. When the global economy cracks further and the capital flight to perceived safety and quality pushes the US Dollar to a choke point on the US economy, the Fed will then be forced to act. The IMF is just letting the Fed know that it will be saying I told you so in due course.

At these new low points, on the Presidential Tweet and IMF criticism scales, the issue of Powell’s ouster must once again in consequence raise its head to a higher level of probability.

The White House has recently made it known that St Louis Fed president James Bullard is its candidate of choice. President Trump has even gone as far as nominating Bullard’s mentor as a Fed Governor, to sweeten the deal by making him feel more at home in the Chair.

The default FOMC posture thus far has been executed in the form of insurance policy interest rate cuts. Even so, there is diminishing enthusiasm for them; primarily among those who desire to retain some semblance of a conventional monetary policy arsenal for the day of reckoning with a global recession. They do not seem to understand, or simply don’t care, that their inertia today makes the day of reckoning inevitable tomorrow.

Faced with this stasis, the creative minds of the thought leaders at the San Francisco Fed are preparing a thesis to generate action. This may simply serve to perpetuate the insurance policy cuts and prepare the way for full-blown unconventional monetary policy easing. The originators of this thesis have looked at the trade-off, between productivity gains and wage suppression, from the advancing application of technology. They conclude that the resultant dynamics have decreased worker bargaining power and hence the returns to labor. This implies that structural wage disinflation is a permanent factor that should be incorporated into the Fed’s great monetary policy framework review.

Clearly, this incorporation will militate for allowing the economy to continue to run hot. At a stretch it could even be spun into allowing the economy to run hotter; in order to compensate for the extended period of time that has elapsed whilst diminishing returns have accrued to labor. There is no pressure to stop easing and there is every excuse to continue easing to allow labor to catch up for its lost bargaining years/decades.

The thought leadership, from Chicago Fed president Charles Evans and his team, is disarmingly honest even if it is not intended to be. Evans recently went on the road to Frankfurt and attempted to explain how he got it wrong, voting for the fateful December 2018 rate hike and then consequently signalling that he expected more of the same. This attempt at absolution was then absurdly framed as a pitch for what he thinks the Fed’s new monetary policy framework should look like in practice. He calls this epiphany an outcome-based approach.

The objective of Evans’s outcome-based approach is to achieve the dual mandate, with the twist that the inflation mandate is specifically made symmetrical. This is the desired outcome that the Fed then sets its policy actions to achieve. This purely domestic focus clearly ignores the external global factors that have embarrassed Evans into U-turning and cutting interest rates this year. Based on the current domestic data, he now feels that this U-turn can pause; however there should be extreme vigilance to the global downside risks that he totally missed in 2018.

Evans’s outcome-based approach is just the dual mandate with an inflation wrinkle. He will always be behind the curve, and so will the Fed if it adopts his flawed suggestion. The outcome-based approaches only saving grace is that it allows flexibility ex post. Flexibility is desirable, but far less useful than being forward-looking however.

Mr. Market doesn’t care for theses right now. He only cares about certainty. The last report suggested that he will continue to test the Fed’s inertia to cut interest rates until the Fed obliges. With the bit firmly between his teeth, he went after risk assets aggressively in order to force the Fed to respond again. New York Fed president John Williams was forced to respond, however his response still lacked the certainty required. His response may also have been an indirect critique of Evans’s outcome-based approach thesis.

Williams opined that if one is driving by looking in the mirror, then the US economy appears to be strong. If one looks through the front-windscreen however, one clearly sees and feels global headwinds building. He thus signaled that Mr. Market has at least got the New York Fed’s attention. It is now up to his colleagues to look through the front-windscreen, pay attention and then do something at a subsequent FOMC meeting.

One could also reasonably conclude that Williams’ remarks about viewing have a context in the Fed’s ongoing monetary policy framework review. He may well be asking that the review turns up some more forward-looking inputs and indicators that the Fed can use, instead of the old backward-looking inflation, GDP and jobs data ones currently being used. He may even want some of these indicators referenced in a new definition of the Fed’s mandates. As noted in this report, some of his colleagues are increasingly referring to micro-economic data and high-frequency macro statistics in relation to the review. Williams is thus joining this trend towards big-data analysis.

The last report also noted both the energy and alacrity, with which Vice Chair Richard Clarida has recently shown, in stepping up to the plate to frame market perceptions and bridge the divisions within the FOMC. The lack of such leadership from the Chair was observed in contrast.

It was also noted that the FOMC has now adopted the tactic, of easing unconventionally with the balance sheet, in order to conserve what remains of its conventional interest rate cushion for scarier times in the global economic environment. This unconventional insurance policy was conflated with what Mr. Market terms QE-Lite. The policy is aimed at sustaining the US Consumer, who is still seen as being in good shape.

The US Consumer is the only economic tailwind right now, so Clarida thinks that by making him/her feel wealthier, with higher asset prices, that he/she will continue to consume. This consumption is debt financed and not salary financed, so the Fed will find itself having to lower the interest rate cost of this consumption. Currently, it intends to lower this cost by increasing its balance sheet to drag yields lower. In the future, it may need to do so by cutting interest rates directly.

Clarida deftly combined this unconventional insurance policy tactic, with the need to address the lack of consensus within the FOMC. Rather than just opine what he thinks that the FOMC should do, he instead inserted an item on its agenda for future debate. The FOMC will most certainly be debating the size of its balance sheet, at the next FOMC meeting, if Clarida’s insertion is on the agenda.

Clarida has thus nudged those FOMC members who don’t want to cut interest rates any more into a discussion which may lead to QE expansion. He has also signaled to Mr. Market that unconventional insurance policy is actually the Clarida Put. His leadership skills in the emerging crisis put him in strong contention to replace Powell when the time comes. His CFR membership will have him shortlisted in any case! (Source: The Author) The corollary back-story is of course where is Chairman Powell in this crisis? In fact, where has he been all along, since enabling it by continuing to normalize monetary policy as President Trump went to Trade War?

As if to promote the thesis, that the Fed is not looking in the rear view mirror any more, Governor Randal Quarles emphasized its forward-looking capabilities in specific relation to financial stability. He even flashed his classical education, with allegory of Rubens’ painting of Janus, in order to illustrate the Fed’s attempt to address its duality problem that is creating so much global angst. That he chose to do this in the European theater of operations, signals that the Fed is looking forward at global risks.

The fact that the Fed is creating global financial instability, by not supplying the global capital markets with enough US Dollar liquidity, should not be lost on the reader. The IMF has already opined this. Clearly, at least Quarles has understood and taken it on board.

Evidently, Quarles is aware that this global lack of US dollars is now blowing back to the US economy so his speech is timely and apposite. He gave no signals that the Fed will respond to global financial instability with monetary policy, but clearly since the two correlate any future Fed monetary policy easing should also be put into a financial stability context.

Where Quarles has listened to Mr. Market about financial stability, there are notable exceptions to this behavior. In fact, some Fed presidents have even been so bold as to challenge Mr. Market to make them change their FOMC vote. This perverse behavior is dangerous and futile.

It is fair to say that Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren has had his dissenting bluff called by Mr. Market. Having said that he does not believe, in Mr. Market’s forward-looking signals, Rosengren is now reading them and weeping.

Rosengren is now firmly in face-saving mode, to avoid even more of an arse-kicking by Mr. Market, as he pivots towards being “open minded” about more easing at the next FOMC meeting. His hopes and ability to save face are firmly betting on the US Consumer to remain healthy and obviate the need for the rate cuts that he has dissented on so far. This bet may be a poor one, as he openly admits that the recent data has surprised him with its weakness.

Rosengren may have sucked down some of Charles Evans' outcome-based approach Kool Aid, but not in the way Evans expects. Rosengren’s Damascene conversion from Washington Fed Hawk to outcome-based Regional Dove manifests itself at the micro level. To be precise, it manifests itself at the family and neighborhood level.

Bottom-up big data analysis, along with contextual-demographic narrative, are now working their way through the monetary policy framework at the Regional Boston Fed according to 63rd Economic Conference. This is the antithesis of the uber-macro Congressional dual mandate. Evidently, this micro-analysis is turning the macro Washington Fed head of Rosengren, when he has his FOMC hat on these days.

In regional guise, Rosengren and his disciples are proselytizing a grass roots monetary policy framework, that is based on micro-economic inputs and desired outcomes. This is radical stuff.

This author has ignorantly and incorrectly accused the Washington Fed of “Faux Populism” in the past. Evidently Rosengren is very sincere about his Populism at the Regional Fed level. This author stands corrected and is now investigating Regional Fed Populism with Rosengren’s “open mind.”

It is also easy to square this new micro-thinking with Rosengren’s recent bull-headed denial of the value of Mr. Market’s signals. Rosengren’s feet are firmly on the regional ground and his head is in micro-data. The alarmist macro-data, which Mr. Market emotionally over-discounts, is a distraction at best and anathema at worst to Rosengren. But guess what? Mr. Market won’t quit, he will simply go micro and continue to challenge the assumptions of Rosengren and those with him.

Rosengren has momentarily transcended Mr. Market’s price signals. Unfortunately, Mr. Market has not caught up with him yet. Rosengren therefore has to endure the embarrassment of being in the gap between the two of them. In the future he will have the same face-to-face face-off with Mr. Market, over forward-looking micro-data, rather than the backward-looking stuff that they squabble over today.

Rosengren clearly is not done fighting. His head is well-balanced by the trade war headwinds and the domestic tailwinds. He also has words of warning for Mr. Market. Rosengren debunks the flattening yield curve as primarily a tailwind, rather than the headwind that Mr. Market feels. This flattening is being driven by global central banks.

Applying Rosengren’s yield-curve model, then the stimulative effect of lower bond yields is finely balanced by the stronger US dollar. This balance keeps the US economy in a dynamic equilibrium that requires no change in monetary policy. The only thing for the FOMC to do therefore is to remain patient and do nothing. Mr. Market may thus need to revisit his assumptions before flattening the curve further. If there are no further global assumptions, to justify further US yield curve flattening, he would be wise to desist.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic appears to be on a guilt trip rather than the road to Damascus with Rosengren and Evans. He now believes that “there maybe more that we (the Fed) need to do.”

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, like Rosengren is also going micro. The conclusion of her micro-economic analysis of the labor market is a great concern to her. It should also be for the Fed. She finds that in tight labor markets, firms are unwilling to hire then only to see workers jump ship for a higher salary. Firms are responding by substituting labor with automation and machines wherever possible. A tight labor market could thus be the driver of wage deflation. This thesis certainly fits what analysis of the Phillips Curve is concluding.

Furthermore, Mester does not see that monetary policy is capable of solving the structural problem that she has identified. Thinking about what she is saying, one may conclude that lower interest rates may actually accelerate the process of labor substitution by making the cost of capital lower. Abundant liquidity in the form of QE would make it worse. The worst case scenario would be in a NIRP environment, where firms were actually paid to finance capital substitution.

In the European article of this series, this author has discussed what he terms “destructive creation.” This occurs when QE and NIRP extend the business cycle by proliferating and then sustaining zombie companies. A collapse in the business cycle never gets its chance to reset the needle for stronger long-term growth.

Looking at “destructive creation” through Mester’s frame, the structural down-wave is a permanent depression for the workers without the skills to compete with the robots. US firms probably can’t wait for NIRP in US Dollar capital markets. Elected policy makers, the Fed and President Trump should be careful what they wish out loud for when they talk about NIRP. They have been warned by Mester. Her dissent of the last interest rate cut and her recent musings about “destructive creation” have profound economic and ethical foundations that the Europeans and the Japanese have not even considered.

Mester’s “destructive creation” is clearly resonating, with the San Francisco Fed’s diminishing returns to labor idea, since both note increasing returns to capital. What is interesting however is that they have totally different outcomes for interest rates. Mester doesn’t want to cut rates any more, but the San Francisco Fed is preparing to take them to ZIRP and then to NIRP.

The different monetary policy outcome, from similar micro-economic reasoning, illustrates how difficult it will be for the Fed’s monetary policy framework review to deliver any meaningfully coordinated policy changes. Mandate change would seem to be way beyond expectations from this review, given this kind of dissonance.

The position on the monetary policy framework review, taken by Kansas City Fed president Esther George, neatly exemplifies the futility of the process. The current conflicting mix, of strong employment and low inflation, does not arbitrate for an obvious monetary policy response in her opinion. When she is conflicted, she defaults to the FOMC’s Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategies rather than stressing-out over deliberating exactly what the dual mandate means. She advises her perplexed colleagues to follow her guide.

Blissfully ignorant, or rather deliberately ignoring of the forward-looking headwinds, George thus sees no need to do anything. She does however list one massive forward-looking caveat, which is obviously eating away her cerebellum. Should there be a large delta shift, in either of the two dual mandate indicators, she would then react. In the current circumstances, this means that a significant deterioration in global trade, which then feeds back to the US economy, would prompt her to sanction further easing. George has thus appropriated the central banker’s luxury of being able to do nothing until it is too late. An App could do her job; the sooner the better probably in John Williams’ view.

Listening to George, one can see the folksy parochial mind-set of Chairman Powell before President Trump and the global central banks pulled back the curtain to reveal the Wizard aka Mr. Market. Unfortunately, the Chairman has been rudely awakened by the global headwinds, which have not created a tornado just yet in Kansas and prompted Esther George to follow the Yellow Brick Road to the land of OZ and NIRP. She is best left alone in her cozy little domestic dual mandate world for now, somewhere behind the curve, until Mr. Market prompts her to go somewhere over it.

If Esther George is at one end of the monetary policy rainbow, then Minnesota Fed president Neel Kashkari is certainly at the other. The gulf between them shows how difficult the framework review will be and how difficult it is to achieve a current consensus. Kashkari doesn’t know how much to cut interest rates by, he just knows that he is happy cutting them. Neither does he claim to know the full impact of the trade wars; so he is just taking extra precautions by advocating more insurance policy rate cuts in case.

Kashkari does know one big thing though, when it comes to who is driving the US economic agenda these days. The last report noted that the CFR has become the default platform on which to reconcile differing views on domestic and global economic affairs in America. Presenting his bona fides at the CFR, Kashkari recently opined that Yield Curve Control should be evaluated as a potential addition to the monetary policy toolbox.

It would be fair to say that Mr. Market’s wrenching, rather than nudging of the Hawks’ heads forward, is creating the consensus that Chairman Powell needs to ease further. Far from rejoicing, the Chairman’s stoic head remains firmly stuck in the dual mandate sand.

Chairman Powell appears more anxious than ever before to listen, to perspectives on monetary policy from the real economy, rather than to Mr. Market and President Trump. This is hardly surprising, since his Fed colleagues are totally dissonant and conflicted about what to do.

Powell’s latest plea for guidance suggested that he would like to be told and then mandated, before he goes tearing off on some hair-brained schemes to overshoot a symmetrical inflation target. It will seem like an eternity before the Fed’s monetary policy framework review is submitted to Congress for further debate and procrastination. With a Presidential election impending, the chance of the review getting hijacked by the partisans on both sides is a very high probability. One could say that President Trump is already trying to hijack the Fed right now.

This most likely outcome means that any mandate change is unlikely to be forthcoming from the review. In the absence of a financial crisis, there is therefore no internal pressure for Chairman Powell to do anything, other than insurance policy interest rate cuts and balance sheet expansions. The negative impact of this will be felt more heavily by the global economy than the US economy. The US economy will not however come out of this unscathed.

Whilst inviting others to make up his mind for him, Chairman Powell persisted with the charade that he and the Fed are independent, as he paid homage at the temple of the first alleged “independent” New Deal Fed Chairman.

Having prayed to the gods of Fed independence past, Chairman Powell attempted to explain where his head is at. Apparently, it is all over the place and yet firmly cemented in place at the same time.

On the one hand, a potential oil price spike will not prompt him to consider easing to head off recession. On the other hand, he notes Chairman Greenspan’s travails, in coming to grips with where productivity is currently at, but has no clear view on this himself. On yet another hand, he thinks that although the labor market is tight it may show signs of softening in the near future. Then on another third hand, he notes that global conditions are increasingly threatening.

Powell’s opinion, on the Fed’s recent fumble in targeting the Fed Funds rate, was inconclusive and unconvincing. He believes that the new expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet is not QE, even though the Fed is slavishly following Mr. Market who says that it is.

Faced with all this incoming information and data, the overloaded Chairman simply hunkers down in data-dependent mode, leaning heavily on the crutch of insurance policy interest rate cuts in lieu of clarity. The data that he watches lags, therefore he is not forward-looking or even outcome-based. He just wishes to maintain the status quo, in the belief that it will all come good in the end.

Chairman Powell may ultimately be blamed, for his fastidious adherence to his mandates, in the face of signals which called for something a little more forward-looking. The way will then be open to someone who is more willing to embrace the challenge. Ben Bernanke was such a guy. Janet Yellen never got the chance to prove that she was such a gal. Bullard and Kashkari appear to tick the boxes on charisma. Clarida’s leadership style is emerging. Williams needs to fix this Repo market problem, to get back in the race to the Chair.

The last report concluded that the Fed’s monetary policy framework review is of much lesser importance than the current trade war and currency war. Of said wars, it was suggested that the ultimate outcome will be Managed Trade and Managed FX rates, the globalist solutions of choice being nudged by the CFR.

On the eve of the resumption of trade talks with China, it was therefore no surprise to read that America intends to reheat an agreement on a Currency Pact that was agreed in principle back in February. Such a pact is a gateway to Managed FX rates. Fed monetary policy is a tail on the dog that will be wagged by the FX rate management process. The Fed and PBoC will have to coordinate their relative money printing, in order to manage the exchange rate between the US Dollar and Yuan within the agreed range.

If it all plays out as suggested, the Fed’s real role will be that of a currency board. In practice it already is, but the Fed insists on falling behind the global currency board curve by adhering to its dual mandate. The monetary policy framework is all well and good, for transparency and accountability, but it’s the nitty-gritty of global trade agreements and not even the dual mandate that counts. Should Congress ratify a managed trade and currency deal with China, then it will also need to modify the Fed’s mandate, so that it stops falling behind the global curve with alarming consequences for the world and the US economy.

In some ways, it is a great pity that global events have taken over the monetary policy framework review and monetary policy in general going forward. The minutes of the last FOMC meeting, show that the Fed is really trying to get to grips with the confluence of related issues that are facing it. The minutes show a healthy debate about the way to address the Fed’s Effective Lower Bound (ELB) problem with the Fed Funds rate. There was also a lengthy and healthy debate over how best to achieve an overshoot of the symmetrical inflation target given the tight labor market.

Unfortunately, whilst the debate was healthy and meaningful the output was not. Constrained by its Congressional mandates the lions of debate acted like lambs when it came to taking action. If anything, the minutes show that the Fed is reaching the limits of the effectiveness of its current monetary policy framework and mandates. The Fed has no internal way out of its dilemma. The solution and catalyst for change must come externally.

After dissecting the latest FOMC minutes, through the prism of unfolding trade talks, Mr. Market will have the sense that it is only a matter of time until the Fed caves in to the global agenda.

Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan did not try to disabuse Mr. Market of this mindset. If anything, Kaplan actively reinforced it with an essay. This essay began as a thesis of his views of the structural challenges, ranging from (lack of) immigration to technology disruption, to finding the correct settings for monetary policy in the long run. He then moved on to more urgent threats.

Kaplan views the Fed’s recent easing as timely in sustaining the domestic economy. He is mindful of potential asset bubbles from recent easing, yet is vigilant of the global headwinds blowing through the US manufacturing sector to the rest of the economy. For him, the “jury is out” on impact of the global headwinds and the US economy is in a “fragile period.” The recent positive trade war mood music encourages him, but he still remains vigilant to the downside. This sounds ominous and practically invites Mr. Market to rush to judgement. Since Kaplan is an affirmed believer in market signals, perhaps he wants Mr. Market to rush to pass judgement.

So in effect, Kaplan doesn’t want to cut interest rates just yet and is willing to see what the balance sheet insurance policy expansion does from here. He is not hopeful however. It sounds like a plan, but Mr. Market knows how it will end and so does Kaplan.

Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester is of a different mind to Kaplan. Her head is even more inert to further easing. She didn’t want the last interest rate cut and doesn’t see the need for another. She wishes that Mr. Market would come to a swift and brutal judgement. The yield curve would have to go parabolically negative for her to read it as a recession indicator. Despite this Hawkishness, she doesn’t mind interest rates staying where they are for “a while” though. This also sounds like a plan, that Mr. Market will end with a parabolic move to an inverted yield curve. If he does so, he should first check his global assumptions as Eric Rosengren advised previously.

All these Fed speakers should stop the head-faking. It is putting sinister thoughts into Mr. Market’s head. After all, he never does what they want and always gets them to do what he wants in the end.

