Beaten Down Spin-Off Covetrus Has A Healthy Future In A Growing Market

Overview

Henry Schein's Animal Health business was spun-off in February of 2019 and subsequently merged with Vets First Choice via a Reverse Morris Trust, creating Covetrus (CVET). The company went on a roadshow (Capital Markets Day) that seemingly got Wall Street euphoric as right out the gate CVET was trading at > ~ 20x EBITDA multiple. Since then, the stock has seen nonstop selling pressure that culminated in the company cutting guidance on the second quarter as a standalone entity. A stub-equity that CVET was following the spin, combined with management reducing guidance led to the following:

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

CVET saw a high of >$40 and is now hovering around $11/share, or is now more than 70% off the highs. Make no mistake, CVET has been a thoroughly botched spin-off as the spin coincided with a confluence of negative developments. These ranged from the loss of a $100 million contract to a competitor, to delaying its first quarterly report to work with its lawyers to file and consolidate the financials, and on the following report reducing guidance from $235-$250 million in EBITDA to "at least" $200 million.

Investors already tend to be highly critical/apathetic of spin-offs in the first place (likely selling them as soon as they hit their account). This phenomenon is well documented, but when the company adds to the already existing skepticism by dropping the ball on the first two quarters as a standalone entity, it's little wonder why the stock has been beaten down so drastically.

Nonetheless, we believe the classic time horizon arbitrage opportunity is available to investors with CVET at these prices. The reasoning is straightforward: investors seem disgusted with the company after they reduced guidance on the second quarter as a standalone entity. Wall Street hates it when new companies go on a roadshow detailing in slideshows and presentations what next year will look like then abruptly changing their tune 6 months later.

We would point out to readers that we have positive historical experience with higher quality spin-offs getting trashed after reducing guidance. We wrote up Frontdoor (FTDR) in November of 2018 after the company, under similar conditions, reduced guidance and saw its stock fall by >65% from the highs. Frontdoor has more than doubled since then. Yet again, Wall Street seems to be solely focused on the reduction in short-term performance metrics instead of the long-term financial viability of the enterprise.

As Vets First Choice is currently losing money at a rate of $15 million in EBITDA in FY '18 (pg. 69 of Investor Day - I'm using the figure excluding executive comp. and one-time add-backs), CVET's earning power is currently understated and VFC's value does not flow through to reported financials. At an EV/UFCF (unlevered free cash flow) multiple of ~ 14x, we believe the market is pricing CVET is such a way that has completely written-off the value of Vets First Choice.

(Source: Investor's Day)

In other words, even if investors didn't have exposure to the rapidly growing, industry disrupting platform that is Vets First Choice (details below), CVET still wouldn't be expensive today at a ~7% UFCF yield ($164/$2,386). Yet, investors do have exposure to VFC, which should be contributing a run-rate of $100 in EBITDA by the end of 2022 (management's guidance). At current prices, CVET offers investors an attractive entry point for an industry-leading animal health business, with a significant "call-option" embedded in the stock as VFC represents ~5% of sales, yet is growing rapidly and already has captured >1/3 of veterinarian practices in the US (details/sources below).

With the current unlevered free cash flow yield offering a sufficient margin of safety, we think CVET is a strong buy. Earnings are likely to grow double digits moving forward, boosting investors' returns on top of the current high-single-digit earnings yield currently accruing to shareholders - offering investors an attractive risk/reward.

The Business

Following the Henry Schein spin-off, Covetrus is a technology-enabled pure-play animal health business with two main segments. The first, and by far the largest, is the Animal Health distribution and services business that was formerly apart of Henry Schein. CVET leverages its supply chain infrastructure to offer clients (i.e., veterinarians) practice management software via its proprietary technology platform.

CVET's platform works with veterinarians to offer data-driven insights to improve the operations of their business. Their service suite consists of practice management solutions, prescription management, pharmaceutical services, and inventory management. CVET works with veterinarians to make their practices more efficient to the end consumer, along with making the business more economical for the client. The value proposition Covetrus offers to the veterinarian practices is that of business acumen. Meaning, the people who run the vet practices aren't 'business people'. They suffer from lack of know-how and consequently have very little bargaining power with suppliers/manufactures and/or are overextended by the time-intensive administrative work that comes with running a small business.

CVET works in this light to reduce the workload on any single veterinarian. The company assist their clients to reduce the minutia of mind-numbing administration tasks that's associated with running a small business. The veterinarians win as they can focus on their main job of being doctors while the pet owners win as their pets receive higher quality treatment that comes from a more focused practitioner. This, in turn, results in the vet's business becoming more efficient and better run, leading to increase in revenue and margins.

(Source: Capital Markets Day)

CVET is a global leader in the industry, serving 100,000 customers in over 100 countries. With ~$4 billion in revenue in FY '18, CVET's customer base includes over 90% of veterinary practices in the U.S. and close to 70% of practices in the U.K. and Australasia. The business is headquartered in Maine, and has over 5,000 employees.

HS Animal Health

The Henry Schein Animal Health Business (supply-chain management) served approximately 100,000 customers in over 100 countries and had net sales of approximately of $3.6 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018.

The former HS Animal Health business that is now being operated by CVET is one of the world's leading supply chain management, technology and software providers to the animal health industry. This segment primarily operates the distribution of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, supplies and equipment - over 14,000 SKUs in total - to over 100,000 customers worldwide and operates over 50 distribution centers.

Additionally, they offer the development, sale and distribution of veterinary practice management software solutions to the same customer base (22,000 practices use the software globally). This product suite is dubbed the Practice Information Management Systems (PIMS). Currently, 18,000 U.S. veterinaries and 4,000 foreign practices utilize this management software for services such as management of financial records, appointment management, inventory management, and patient treatment history. As management touched upon in the Q1 report, PIMS is currently undergoing a business model change from an on-premises software model, to one utilizing the cloud. Currently, ~8% of customers use the new cloud software; additionally the cloud-based software now represents the majority of new wins.

The nature of these practice management products is such that the consumer base is incredibly sticky. There are several reasons for this. For one, everything CVET does for their customers is relevant to day-to-day operations of the business. Meaning, these services are highly critical and most vets would be unlikely to switch as A) the cost and time burden would be immense, and B) if any information were lost or otherwise tampered with, the vets would suffer from loss of business. These characteristics are the embodiment of a business with high switching costs. Since the cost of switching providers is so staggeringly high, many veterinarians simply won't.

These dynamics lead to robust financial results. As is typical with distribution-type businesses, the supply-chain management segment has low margins (gross margins ~18%) but generates healthy returns on capital by turning over inventory rapidly. Whereas, the technology and software management segment has ~24% EBIT margins and brought in $100 million in revenue in 2018. When we consider the earnings before interest and taxes these two business segments turn out, compared to the net invested capital in the business, we have returns in excess of 25%.

(figures in millions)

Working Capital $445 (+) Net PPE $68 (=) Invested Capital $513 (/) EBIT $137 (=) Return on capital employed 26%

Vets First Choice

Vets First Choice has similar dynamics to that of the typical VC-backed high-growth enterprise: the business has formidable gross margins at 40%, a 40%+ CAGR in number of practices joining the platform, and they continually spend an incredible amount on SG&A (~43% of revenue) which leads to the company being EBITDA negative, losing $15 million in FY 2018 (my calculations, based on management's guidance). These characteristics translate into the type of company whose value isn't captured in traditional financial reports - it's too young and is growing too fast to judge the company based on traditional operating metrics like NOPLAT.

(Source: Capital Markets Day)

As described above, VFC is a platform company that offers business analytics, pharmacy services, and marketing services to their clients. The business currently has over 8,700 practices on the platform, which represents over 33% of the total market in the US (AVMA), and management is projecting to end 2019 FY with more than 10,000 practices. As demonstrated in the chart above, there is a gradual increase in utilization of the VFC platform by the vet practices, which leads to continued increase in revenue from clients captured years ago. Indeed, VFC's oldest client group (practices that have been using the platform for 6 years) grew FY '18 y/y revenue by > 20%. The company, when breaking out KPIs for the VFC platform, refers to the growth in revenue from these cohorts as "same-store sales". In the most recent quarter, SSS were 16% compared to the prior year.

VFC offers a pay for performance platform - requiring no upfront capital commitment from veterinarians. VFC collects revenue as a service fee, as the clients simply use the platform to order prescriptions and pharmacy services. Management describes the characteristics of the platform as one resembling a subscription-based model. The inherent stickiness of the client base leads to extremely low churn. At the Investor's Day, management responded to a question regarding retention rates in the business by saying,

We generally don't lose customers... The stickiness ... is really, really high. And also, it's pay for performance, so we're in it together to perform. And so the retention is unbelievably high and we don't see that churn that you may expect. We don't see that.

These dynamics give management top-line visibility. Additionally, the 1,200 sales force team coming over from the Henry Schein Animal Health business will work to leverage their reach as a global supply chain business which should result in significant cross-selling for the VFC platform.

The end-market is staggeringly underserved, as management touched upon in the Investor's Day. By way of example, in the single subset of services CVET offers to vet practices, close to 70% of canines had not received treatment for parasiticides from 2017-2018 (the industry term for the pets receiving treatment is "compliance"). This represents a $5 billion market alone as CVET aims to assist their clients to identify and address these gaps in care - and this is only one corner of the market. As the total Covetrus business is operating the $150 billion market of veterinarian services, management sees a long runway for growth in the coming years. This has led the company to project mid-to-high single-digit growth in revenue for the foreseeable future for consolidated financials (VFC is currently ~5% of CVET's consolidated top-line), with the VFC segment growing substantially higher as detailed in the graph above (revenue up ~50%, clients being added to the platform ~40% CAGR).

(Source: Capital Markets Day)

Part of the opportunity the company sees to expand their target market, aside from increasing compliance rates, is to help veterinarians take back market share that has been conceded to online retailers. As consumers have shifted their preferences toward online shopping, e-commerce businesses like PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) have capitalized on this trend by selling pharmacy products to consumers. Veterinarians still have to write the prescriptions when the pet owner needs a medication, but as vet practices are small-businesses, they have simply been overwhelmed and unable to serve this market. Covetrus seeks to reverse this trend by bringing back that lost revenue to the vet practices. As PETS detailed in their most recent investor presentation, vet practices still maintain a market leading position despite these setbacks. As players like VFC are set on improving the convenience with which consumers can use veterinarians to order prescriptions, it seems likely they will be able to succeed as the vets already maintain a competitive advantage:

(Source: PETS Investor Day)

Ben Shaw was CEO and Co-Founder of VFC prior to the merger and remains CEO of Covetrus. His father, David Shaw, currently serves on the Covetrus board. It should be noted the Shaw family has prior experience creating immense value in this industry as David Shaw founded IDXX in the 1980s - a company operating in a similar space now worth >$20 billion. Further, Ben Shaw has more than 20 years experience in the industry - making the CVET board extremely well-versed in the industry. David Shaw owns ~2% of the combined company, while Ben Shaw owns ~1% (page 211), with the remaining directors owning 1.5% of the company.

Valuation - SOTP

Covetrus' current market cap stands at ~$1.2 billion. This is despite the fact that total consideration for Vets First Choice preceding the merger was over $1.4 billion for the platform business alone (S-4, page 127). We're left to believe that the market has completely written off the value of the VFC platform - which is an absurd overreaction to the company bringing EBITDA guidance down from ~$250 million to "at least" $200 million for FY '19. A 20% haircut in EBITDA for one year certainly does not justify the 50% sell-off the equity-holders suffered in the trading days that followed.

Seeing that the legacy HS Animal Health business and the VFC business are meaningfully different from a shareholder's perspective, we've opted for the Sum of the Parts valuation methodology for CVET.

If we assume the market multiple (based on transactions cited below) for the legacy animal health business is 15x EBITDA, we're left with the following valuation:

EBITDA (FY'18) $182 (*) 15 $2,730

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) acquired MWI Vet Supply (CVET's main competitor in the supply-chain business) for $2.5 billion in 2015. At year-end 2014, MWI did $117 million in operating income, $129 million in EBITDA and $58 million in CFFO - equaling take-over multiples of 21x on EBIT, 19x on EBITDA and 43x on CFFO. These multiples should be taken with a grain of salt as MWI was growing faster than CVET's supply-chain business is currently. Nonetheless, given that ABC paid more for a business that was bringing in less in EBIT and cash flow than CVET currently is, we can be confident our projections of fair value are sound. If readers want a second example, Patterson Cos. (NASDAQ:PDCO) bought Animal Health International for $1.1 billion in 2015, as the business reported $68 million in EBITDA - for a multiple of 16x.

Given the high-growth nature of the VFC business, we have decided to value the business based on revenue - as we view operating income a misleading metric due to the substantial investment the company is making in SG&A. When we annualized the $50 million in revenue the business did in the most recent 3-month quarter, we're left with top-line of ~$200 million. Assuming a 5x multiple, we get a value of ~$1 billion. As a sanity check, the consideration for VFC when the two businesses merged was $1.4 billion - so we can be reasonably confident we're on the conservative side of estimates.

Adding the two together, we get an appraisal of $3.7 billion. On a per share basis (112 million shares outstanding), backing out the $1.1 billion in debt, we're left with a target price of $23, for an upside of over 100%. Readers should note that the 100% figure is the gap between fair value of what the business is worth today compared to its current market cap. We also used historical earnings and lower valuation multiples - striving for conservationism. CVET is likely to continue growing as the legacy Animal Health business is exposed to the growing pet market in addition to the robust growth coming from the VFC business, causing management to project long-term double-digit earnings growth. Management also maintains that the VFC business will be contributing $100 million in EBITDA by end of year three (2021). This contribution alone should drive double-digit earnings growth even if the rest of the CVET business stagnates.

Risks

1) Rising interest rates. CVET is meaningfully leveraged at 5.5x EBITDA ($1.1 billion in debt/$200 million in EBITDA). Covetrus pays LIBOR + 1.25%-2.25% on the debt. Management has committed to using the majority of FCF for debt retirement. They want to achieve investment grade (2.5x), which we view as likely considering the debt reduction coming from FCF, coupled with the growth in EBITDA forthcoming.

2) New entrants/innovation. The animal health market is an acyclical, profitable, and growing market. Covetrus is not the only company privy to this information. Although we believe the combination of the industry-disrupting VFC platform with the global, market-leading supply chain animal health business makes CVET differentiated from competitors - the industry remains fragmented and highly competitive.

Conclusion

The animal health industry at large is one that is acyclical (revenue grew right through the past recession), and is the beneficiary of secular growth trends (longer pet lives, 70% of households are pet owners and increased spending on domestic animals). Industry players should benefit from growth drivers including the continued growth in spending on pets as the animals live longer and the humanization of pets. CVET, in particular, is set to experience double-digit growth rates in earnings. Both of Covetrus' business segments are substantiated market leaders. The business is recession-resistant, should continue to grow revenue at GDP+ growth rates, and at an unlevered free cash flow yield of >7% at today's prices, CVET offers investors an extremely attractive risk/reward opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.