Tesla In Australia : Model 3 Sales Impacting ICE Sales

I’ve been getting a lot of comments on some old articles I’ve written about the accelerating pace of electrification in the car industry. Perhaps I’m just the target of trolls, but there is a group who insist that BEVs have no future and the ICE industry is not threatened. There are various ways of looking at the transition and I’ve looked at one approach recently in contrasting how Volkswagen (OTCPK:OTCPK:VWAGY) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) are approaching dramatic changes in the car industry. Here I use a different and simple metric based on what is happening with the release of the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 into the Australian market. In short, for a country with a Government which is attempting to hinder the adoption of electric cars, there is evidence of disenchantment with ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) cars and strong demand for the Tesla Model 3 in particular and other BEVs in general. While it is possible to dismiss plans to phase out sale of ICE cars in various countries by 2040 (or substantially earlier) as too far away and speculative, it is hard for investors to ignore what is happening now.

Tesla Model 3 release in Australia reflects major shift in acceptance of BEVs

The press describing the initial Australian sales of the Tesla Model 3 is a bit over the top, but then the results are striking, especially in the context of ICE car sales in Australia being depressed.

ICE sales to end of July 2019 were down 7.7% year on year, which continued an established trend. Sales of diesel powered vehicles are the worst affected being down almost 10% across all vehicles, and an astonishing 37% in passenger vehicles.

Tesla doesn’t release precise numbers, so there has been some digging to find out what happened in September, the first month of Tesla Model 3 sales. The consensus seems to be at least 1,200 and possibly as high as 1,500 Model 3 vehicles were sold in Australia. This amounts to ~5% of ALL Australian passenger vehicle sales in September. The number of Tesla Model 3 vehicles sold in September 2019 is similar to the number of BEVs sold in Australia for the whole of 2017 (1208 BEVs, all models) and in 2018 BEVs represented just 0.2% of Australian passenger vehicles.

Not just the Tesla Model 3

Because of resistance by the Federal Australian Government there are few BEVs available in Australia and only very recently have more affordable models become available. These remain expensive, but strong demand and competition are likely to change this even as early as next year.

There is a new Nissan Leaf model, but its range remains limited for many Australian buyers. There is an updated version of the BMW I3 BEV. The big change this year (apart from the Tesla Model 3) is the introduction of BEV versions of two Hyundai cars, the IONIQ and Kona. The Kona Electric SUV has attracted a lot of interest with its 64KWh battery and 449km (279miles) range. Mazda (OTCPK:OTCPK:MZDAY) is a popular brand in Australia and the upcoming Tokyo motor show will showcase Mazda’s first mass product EV which will compete with the Hyundai Kona. I suspect this model could be seen on Australian roads late in 2020.

Summing up the Australian scene, September numbers reflect pent up demand for the release of the Tesla Model 3, but with a number of popular brands expecting to release more affordable BEV models in the near future, sales are likely to continue to be bullish.

Also the tide is starting to turn, with corporations and Government authorities who have goals for carbon neutrality adopting BEVs to reduce their transport emissions. Ikea in Australia plans to replace all 350 of its ICE delivery cars and trucks by 2025, starting with 5% in 2019 and 10% in 2020. An example of a statutory authority is Melbourne Water which has two Renault Zoe electric cars and recently purchased two Nissan Leaf hatchbacks, with two more on order for delivery before the end of the year. This is part of the goal for a zero emissions fleet within 10 years. From now Melbourne Water will no longer purchase ICE vehicles when a BEV is available. By 2023 all passenger vehicles will be zero emissions and all light commercial vehicles will be zero emissions shortly after. Today petrol and diesel vehicles make up two-thirds of Melbourne Water’s fleet, so this is a big change. There is a similar story about transport electrification in another local government area in Victoria.

The Australian scene reflects a global trend

Australia has lagged behind the rest of the world in BEV sales, but this is changing dramatically in 2019 and the rapid growth of BEV sales is in the context of an ICE market that is falling. It has been suggested that there is a large group of Australian purchasers deferring purchase of an ICE vehicle while they wait for an affordable BEV. Why buy an ICE that is going to be a stranded asset? Similar trends are observable in the UK market with diminishing sales of new ICE vehicles and a tendency to buy used ICE vehicles, possibly with a view to buying a BEV when the price falls further and they become more available.

Overall H1 BEV sales worldwide are up 92% year on year in 2019 to ~790,000 units.

However it is the Tesla Model 3 that is the standout. In Norway, the most successful BEV market, 20% of ALL new car sales in September were Tesla Model 3, with 25% of new car sales being Tesla models! In the UK for the month of August 2019, the Tesla Model 3 was the third biggest selling new car! Indeed the Tesla Model 3 is the first BEV to enter the top 100 list of cars sold (YTD July 2019) at position 81, with 140,333 vehicles sold to July 2019. (rank 81, last year rank 169).

The above statistics for Tesla Model 3 are a big deal. Tesla’s history is that it sells cars that people like. It is too early to know how profitable the Model 3 will be (especially as China production is about to start), but it helps consolidate Tesla’s position as a mainstream BEV manufacturer and my take on this is that it means Tesla is better positioned going forward. I acknowledge that there are a lot of Tesla critics who keep saying that it isn’t financially robust and will not survive, but it survives and thrives. Is this a reason to invest in Tesla now? It would have been better yesterday as the TSLA was up 3.66% today. It is substantially below year highs and production of the Model 3 is about to start in China, so maybe it is time to rethink taking a position?

Conclusion

It is clear that the Tesla Model 3 is achieving substantial sales all over the world, which is of considerable interest for Tesla investors. I think the rapid success of the Model 3 also has significance for legacy ICE manufacturers as it indicates there is demand for affordable BEVs which is making inroads into ICE sales. Of course this bodes well for Tesla, but it is also interesting for companies like Volkswagen who have done the hard work of reshaping their business towards full electrification, and it is grounds for caution with companies like Toyota who remain hopeful of a substantial future for their ICE-containing hybrids.

