SAP SE: Bill McDermott Chose The Time Of His Departure Well

Going forward, the primary challenges will be better integration of the company's various services and margin improvements.

McDermott leaves at a good point in time with the company being stronger than when he was first appointed in 2010.

Europe's largest software company, German SAP SE (SAP), announced on Friday, October 11, that CEO Bill McDermott will step down from his role. His successors as Co-CEOs are Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein. McDermott, who has been leading the company since 2010, will remain in an advisory role until the end of the year. His departure comes as a surprise to many, myself included. He had a contract until 2021. Given his relatively young age of 58 years, it wouldn't have been surprising if the contract had been renewed once more. And yet, I do believe that this move comes at a favorable point in time given where the company stands.

The outgoing CEO Bill McDermott; source: SAP SE

SAP Is In Good Shape

There is little doubt that Bill McDermott was a very successful CEO. First and foremost, he has a reputation for being one hell of a salesman. A former Xerox (XRX) executive, the Long Island-born son of a blue-collar worker had been with SAP since 2002. He would have had to announce his decision whether to renew his contract or not by the beginning of next year. Since he already decided not to renew, he opted to leave earlier in order to hand over the helm at an optimal moment (which I believe speaks much in his credit as a leader).

Indeed, SAP made tremendous progress in the near-decade since he became CEO. Most importantly, he focused the company on the cloud computing business, including numerous acquisitions. This way, SAP was able to establish itself as a leader in this field.

The preliminary financial results for Q3 underline SAP's financial strength. Cloud revenues increased 37 percent YoY (+33 percent currency adjusted) to €1.79 billion for the quarter (€5.04 billion for the nine-month period; +40 percent). Revenue overall grew by 13 percent to €19.51 billion for the first nine months. The dividend will be raised to €1.50 from €1.40 pending the general meeting's approval.

The Successors Are Highly Qualified Too

Bill McDermott's departure as CEO is, of course, a loss, as it would be for most companies I imagine, but his successors are qualified managers too.

McDermott and his designated successors Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein; Source: SAP SE

Jennifer Morgan has formerly been in charge of the cloud business, hence she was responsible for the company's most important products including its Ariba, SAP Concur, SuccessFactors, and C4/HANA software solutions. Prior to this, she had been president of SAP North America as well as SAP Asia-Pacific/Japan. Like McDermott, she has a talent for sales and will probably take on the role as the face of SAP to the public in the future. Notably, Morgan will be the first female CEO of a DAX-30 company.

Christian Klein who formerly served as COO, on the other hand, has been responsible for the integration of acquisitions and optimized internal processes. 39-year old Klein is a company veteran who spend his whole career at SAP. In this capacity, he contributed to recent margin improvements (24.7 percent operating profit margin as of Q3, up 4.2 percent points).

It appears likely that Klein's focus will remain on the improvement of internal processes and the integration of the various services with one another.

The two new Co-CEOs have complementary abilities and profiles, so I do believe that they will harmonize well. Notably, McDermott himself shared the CEO-position with Jim Hagemann Snabe - now the chairman of both Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY, OTCPK:SMAWF) and closely-held A.P. Moller Maersk - until 2014.

Challenges Ahead

Morgan and Klein will have to perform right from the start as there are some challenges ahead for SAP. The market for cloud software is quite a battleground. In this competitive environment, growth comes at the expense of profit margins. For the first nine months, the operating profit margin fell to 12.1 percent (after 19.1 percent in the previous year). The operating profit during the same period decreased 28 percent to €2.37 billion. The new leadership will have to improve profitability.

In order to do so, it is crucial to better integrate the services company's various services with one another. This is also what customers reportedly demand. All that needs to be done while at the same time continuing to grow revenue and constantly innovating.

Those are certainly no small challenges, but I think that the new leadership is well prepared to take them on. The shared responsibility might make it even a bit easier as each of the two can focus on their respective specialties.

Conclusion

Bill McDermott sure is an exceptional manager. He has, without doubt, many achievements to his name at SAP. Nonetheless, no one can be CEO forever and even if he could have stayed on board for a while, I believe that the leadership change comes at a good time.

The company is in an advantageous position to take on the challenges ahead and the new CEOs are well prepared to do so successfully. Therefore, I remain optimistic with regard to SAP even without Bill McDermott at the helm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.