Performance Shipping: A Well-Timed Foray Into Tankers

Insiders have picked up almost 50% of the company's outstanding shares over the course of 2019.

Proving updated net asset value estimates. Company is currently trading at an almost 60% discount with expectations for NAV to rise even further.

Tanker rates have gone through the roof after the U.S. surprisingly added COSCO's tanker subsidiary to the blocked entity list for alleged breach of Iran sanctions.

Reassessing the company's surprise decision to acquire two Aframax tankers in June in light of recent events.

I have covered Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Four months ago, I provided my initial assessment of Performance Shipping's surprise acquisition of two 2011-built Aframax tankers from Maersk:

Overall, I view the transaction as a mixed bag given the rather high vessel purchase price, material dilution well below net asset value per share and increased business risk while on the other hand I applaud the move to diversify into a more promising market segment which could yield material short-term results if things play out as currently anticipated by many market participants.

Photo: Aframax Tanker "Maersk Jeddah" - Source: MarineTraffic.com

Since then, a lot has happened:

On June 28, the company's president, Anastasios Margaronis and its chief strategy officer, Ioannis Zafirakis, disclosed the acquisition of an aggregate 0.5 million shares in the open market, further increasing their holdings in Performance Shipping.

On July 27, the company reported an uneventful Q2/2019 with a small net loss and minor cash usage of $0.7 million. Performance Shipping remained debt-free with $16.7 million in cash. Share count increased by approximately 35% to 36.3 million as a result of the company's acquisition of the Aframax tanker purchase contracts, including an already paid $10 million cash deposit from its CEO Symeon Palios, vastly increasing his ownership in the company from 6.8% to 31.0% this way.

In combination, officers and directors of Performance Shipping have increased their ownership from zero at the beginning of the year to at least 47.6% now.

On August 5, the company took delivery of the Aframax tanker "Blue Moon" (formerly "Maersk Jeddah") and stated its expectations for the delivery of the second Aframax tanker "Maersk Jamnagar" (to be renamed "Briolette") at the beginning of November.

Photo: Aframax Tanker "Maersk Jamnagar" - Source: ShipSpotting.com

On August 27, Performance Shipping announced the sale of its 2005-built Panamax container vessel "Pamina" for gross proceeds of $9.1 million with delivery to the new owners expected by mid-November at the latest point.

On September 6, the company was notified by the Nasdaq Stock Market of its non-compliance with the $1 minimum bid-price rule and granted a grace period until March 4, 2020.

On September 27, Performance Shipping announced the sale of its 2006-built Post-Panamax container vessel "Pucon" for gross proceeds of $20.2 million. The vessel is anticipated to leave the fleet in early December.

The transactions will leave the company with one Panamax (2001-built "Domingo") and one Post-Panamax (2008-built "Rotterdam") container vessel and the above discussed two Aframax tankers.

Looking at net asset value ("NAV"), my current estimate would be close to $2.50 per share with Performance Shipping currently trading at an almost 60% discount to NAV:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

Unfortunately, large discounts to NAV have been rather the rule than the exception in shipping markets as of late as sentiment has been beyond ugly for some time already.

That said, things are about to change in certain market segments, particularly in the tanker space after the U.S. added Chinese shipping giant COSCO's tanker subsidiary to the blocked entity list in late September due to alleged breaches of Iran sanctions.

The surprise action removed approximately 5% of the world's tanker supply, causing charter rates to explode over the past two weeks.

Last Friday, the Compass Maritime Weekly Report indicated time charter equivalents ("TCE") of $300,000/day for VLCCs, $160,000 for Suezmaxes and $105,000 for Aframaxes.

As a comparison, Performance Shipping reported an average daily TCE of $11,600 for its containership fleet in Q2/2019.

At current rates, the "Blue Moon" alone would achieve more than double the revenue of the company's entire fleet in Q2 and generate several million dollars in free cash flow per quarter. Same for the soon to be delivered "Briolette", which could result in the vessels to be fully amortized within just a couple of quarters.

While the market certainly does not expect the current market panic to be the new normal for tanker charter rates, every additional day at these sky-high rates provides outsized cash flows to tanker owners. To be perfectly honest, particularly, Aframaxes are facing competition from product tankers switching to crude oil shipping ("going dirty"), but at this point, demand still outpaces supply.

Fellow contributor Joeri van der Sman has provided some valuable insights on recent events in the tanker space in his blog and made a strong case for rates to remain at elevated levels for the foreseeable future.

While I do not expect rates to stay at current panic levels for much longer, tankers might very well enjoy a healthy charter rate environment for an extended period of time due to rather low orderbook levels and ongoing supply disruptions from sanctions and scrubber installations.

Given recent events, Performance Shipping's decision to enter the crude tanker market looks almost perfectly timed now.

That said, investors should not expect current charter rates to be fully reflected in the company's H2/2019 results as "Blue Moon" was delivered in early August with rates at much lower levels at that time. "Briolette" will join the fleet in mid-November, thus providing only six weeks of revenues and cash flows to Q4 results.

Should rates remain strong going into 2020, the combined earnings power of the two Aframaxes would become fully visible in the company's Q1/2020 results.

But there's more to the story here. Keep in mind that the company is expected to receive more than $28 million in net proceeds from the above-discussed sales of "Pamina" and "Pucon", more than sufficient to pay for the equity portion of the purchase price. With the tankers anticipated to generate healthy cash flows and the box ships currently operating at a small loss, Performance Shipping would have ample liquidity to finally start buying back shares under its $6 million share repurchase program announced in January.

Bottom Line

Thanks to the latest round of U.S. sanctions, Performance Shipping's recent foray into tankers is about to yield outsized returns for the small, Greece-based company. Despite just owning two Aframax tankers, cash flow contributions from these vessels will be material, adding substantially to NAV this way. Moreover, the rate inflation has increased the resale value of the tankers, lifting NAV even further.

That said, investors should not bet on a strong Q3/2019 report, given that tanker rates only moved up at the very end of the quarter, but Q4 should already see some meaningful contributions as "Blue Moon" will be owned for the entire quarter and "Briolette" for six weeks. At Friday's Aframax TCE of $105,000, Performance Shipping would likely generate more than $10 million in cash from these two vessels. But, as discussed above already, investors should not expect rates to remain at current panic levels but rather prepare for a somewhat lower but still healthy rate environment for the next couple of quarters.

Expect Performance Shipping's NAV to increase from current levels going forward and the share price to follow suit.

With insiders having picked up almost 50% ownership in the company over the course of 2019, management has become more aligned with outside shareholders as of late, providing a further incentive to finally make use of the board's $6 million share repurchase authorization.

Given the company's low valuation and positive outlook, speculative investors might consider a small bet on Performance Shipping at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DCIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.