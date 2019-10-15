The Fed's Expansion Of QE Isn't An Expansion Of QE - Because The Fed Said So

This is not a resumption of QE on two grounds, that the Fed says it isn't and also that it isn't a resumption of QE.

Lo, the Fed has announced the expansion of its balance sheet to deal with problems in the repo market.

We were told in the FOMC minutes that the Federal Reserve was going to expand its balance sheet to be able to deal with problems in the repo market.

The aim and purpose of quantitative easing

We'll not be able to understand what the Federal Reserve has just done unless we grasp what was really the point of QE in the first place. The Fed has really very good control of very short-term interest rates. It has good influence upon short-term rates. And long-term rates are going to be what the market thinks that long-term rates need to be. They're not, that is, under the control of the monetary authorities.

The basic contention after 2008 was that long-term rates need to be lower, for stimulatory reasons, than the market would provide. Thus the Fed - followed by the BoE, ECB etc. - goes out into the market and buys long-term bonds, both Treasury and commercial, using newly printed money. This brings down long-term interest rates. They can influence, even if not control, long-term rates through QE.

That's what QE is, an attempt - a successful attempt - to lower long term interest rates through bond purchases.

The Federal Reserve has just announced that it is to buy more Treasuries. Why isn't this QE? Partly because the Fed says it isn't. Rather more because they're not buying long-term bonds and they're not affecting long-term interest rates.

They're buying Treasury bills - by definition under 12 months to maturity - in order to be able to conduct open market operations. The effect is upon short-term interest rates.

This isn't QE. So, don't start thinking that it is QE and certainly don't start trading on the idea that long-term rates are going to change. Because they aren't.

The Repogeddon problem

As I noted there have been changes in the structure of the financial markets:

That's a more important question, why is there this spike in repo rates? We've got tales of a spike in corporate tax payments, large margin calls as futures markets reacted to the Saudi oil problems and so on. Well, maybe those are the causes. It's true that margin calls seems an odd one as there's always someone on the other side of such trades and they'd be gaining margin deposits in equal and opposite amounts. More persuasive to me is that the last attempt to fix the financial markets has made them more dangerous. By insisting upon central clearing we've also insisted on creating bottlenecks in the markets. There is a reason why the internet was designed to be decentralised - many paths is more resilient.

We can have lovely arguments as to why there's a problem. But that there is one is obvious enough. The solution is also obvious. The Fed needs to have the firepower to be able to supply the necessary liquidity to the market on demand.

Thus, the Fed should expand its balance sheet.

The FOMC minutes

The Fed told us this too:

The thing that some will get wrong though is the announcement of an expansion of the balance sheet. Some will take this as a restart of quantitative easing, QE, and that's not what it is, not at all. Rather, this is to deal with the Repogeddon problem over in the repo markets. The importance to us as investors is that this won't influence longer term interest rates at all, any change will be in the bills rate, the short term one. Thus we should be accurately positioned for any change, not get the effects on long and short term rates the wrong way around.

So, what did we get?

The announcement from the Fed:

To ensure that the supply of reserves remains ample, the Committee approved by notation vote completed on October 11, 2019 the following steps: In light of recent and expected increases in the Federal Reserve's non-reserve liabilities, the Federal Reserve will purchase Treasury bills at least into the second quarter of next year in order to maintain over time ample reserve balances at or above the level that prevailed in early September 2019.

In addition, the Federal Reserve will conduct term and overnight repurchase agreement operations at least through January of next year to ensure that the supply of reserves remains ample even during periods of sharp increases in non-reserve liabilities, and to mitigate the risk of money market pressures that could adversely affect policy implementation. These actions are purely technical measures to support the effective implementation of the FOMC's monetary policy, and do not represent a change in the stance of monetary policy.

The actual amount announced is up to $60 billion a month for the next 6 months or so. All of which are bills - short-term instruments.

We can assume that as they mature they will be replaced with similar, in just the manner that the Fed maintains the stock of the long-term bonds which make up QE.

The effect of the Fed's announcement?

Worth noting that it was as I said it would be:

The announcement on Friday sent three-month bill yields sharply lower, dropping from a high of 1.7 percent to a low of 1.62 percent.

It is short-term rates that moved, not long term.

My view

The Fed should have done this. Those changes in the structure of markets have meant that they need more firepower to be able to conduct open market operations and to feed the repo market. So, they should have that larger balance sheet. We have, after all, imposed those changes through legislation, the real-time gross settlement systems, centralised clearing and so on. We can therefore also provide the grease for the markets to operate within those constraints.

But the important thing to recognise is that they're buying bills, not bonds

The investor view

If QE was being expanded again then we'd expect a certain set of responses: falling long-term interest rates, possibly even more hunting for yield and acceptance of higher risk. This isn't what is happening so we shouldn't react as if this is to happen.

Instead, the effects here are all at the short end. It's bills being bought, not bonds. The effect on interest rates is at the short end. The effects on long-term rates will be minimal if anything at all.

Our task as investors is to understand such effects upon the markets we wish to trade in. Don't treat this as an expansion of QE as it isn't. Further, it's going to have entirely different effects.

Just don't try trading this as if it is an expansion of QE because it simply isn't.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.