Foamix Pharmaceuticals: Managing My Position Around FMX101's PDUFA

I review some of FMX101's clinical results and why I am confident the FDA will give Foamix the thumbs up.

Foamix’s PDUFA date is October 20th for FMX101. I plan to trade a portion of my position. However, I am willing to hold the remaining shares for the long term.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) has a PDUFA date of October 20th for FMX101, the company’s leading candidate for acne. If approved, FMX101 would be the company’s first commercial product and is projected to launch in early 2020. I expect an increase in trading volatility as we approach the PDUFA date. As a result, I am looking for an opportunity to trade a portion of my position. I intend to discuss my strategy for this trade and why I am looking to hold a portion of my position for a long-term investment.

Foamix also has plans to file another NDA for FMX103 in papulopustular rosacea at some point in the coming weeks. As a result, the company is working on pre-launch activities for two commercial launches in 2020 by building up the commercial infrastructure and sales force.

Reviewing FMX101

FMX101 is a topical foam intended to take aim at moderate-to-severe acne. Foamix FMX101’s NDA is supported by two robust Phase III studies that hit their co-primary endpoints. FMX101 was able to confirm a statistically significant decrease in lesion count (Figure 1) and investigator global assessment treatment success (Figure 2). Moreover, FMX101 displayed an encouraging safety profile that was unremitting during the course of the clinical pathway.

Figure 1: FMX101 Efficacy Lesion Count (Source: FOMX)

Figure 2: FMX101 Efficacy IGA (Source: FOMX)

FMX101 has only impressed. Therefore, I anticipate the FDA to give Foamix the thumbs-up in the coming days.

If approved, FMX101 will be launching into a proven market that has embraced both oral and topical prescriptions for acne (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Prescription Acne Market (Source: FOMX)

According to the company, there were over 5M prescriptions of branded acne products distributed in 2018, which produced roughly $3.7B in the United States alone (Figure 3). In addition, some recent acne launches have had success and recorded strong script volumes in the first year of their launch (Figure 5). A great example of a recent launch is Almirall’s (OTC:LBTSF) Seysara, which launched in the U.S. in January of this year.

Figure 4: Seysara Launch (Source: FOMX)

Looking at figure 4, I would say the current market is willing to try to new acne products. As a result, I have confidence that FMX101 will have a fighting chance in a market that has been friendly to novel topical acne products.

Figure 5: Recent Acne Product Launches (Source: FOMX)

In terms of payers, the company’s research revealed that most payers gave FMX101 a mean favorability score of 5 out of 7 (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Payer Reaction to FMX101 (Source: FOMX)

Consequently, I expect FMX101 to quickly gain favorable coverage by payers, which is often one of the biggest hurdles in a drug/therapy launch.

It appears as if the company has already been working on their commercial strategy. The company will be targeting the leading prescribing dermatologists that cover approximately 80% of the recognized patients in the U.S. (Figure 7).

Figure 7: Target Dermatologists (Source: FOMX)

This strategy will allow the salesforce to focus their exertions on the leading prescribers, which should help forge strong relationships for future product launches.

My final reason for holding beyond the PDUFA date is the company's pipeline and pending catalysts. Most notable is FMX103's PDUFA and potential approval next year. If approved, Foamix will have two products on the market and will complement FMX101's commercialization strategy. The company's other pipeline candidate FCD105 is a combination product that is in Phase II of development and could be another treatment option for severe acne. Again, another potential derm product that will be targeted towards the same physicians. Altogether, the pipeline could become an impressive dermatology product portfolio and a leader in topical treatments.

Figure 8: Foamix Pipeline (Source: FOMX)

FMX101 has strong data, positive payer reactions, focused commercial strategy, and strong upcoming catalysts. Considering these points, I expect FMX101 to be approved, and Foamix will be able to quickly organize a launch.

What is My Plan?

I was able to grab FOMX at an extremely discounted price a few months ago, and I am looking to trade a large portion of this position around the FDA decision. I expected a strong short-seller attack at some point, so I will remain vigilant in order to get an optimum price for these shares. However, I am looking to hold a smaller portion of these shares for a long-term investment for a few reasons.

One of which is the potential for multiple years of sequential growth. Looking at figure 9, we can see the Street expects FOMX to have an acceptable launch next year but will really start to gain traction in the subsequent years.

Figure 9: FOMX Annual Earnings Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

At the moment, it looks as if Street analysts are not in consensus with Foamix’s performance over the next year. Some analysts have 2020's annual revenue estimated at $15M, while others have estimates as high as $75M (Figure 9). If the company is able to hit the average estimate of $42.14M, we should expect an increase in attention from the market and from institutional investors. At $42M, the company would be recording a 4.26x forward price-to-sales, which is under the biotech sector’s average price-to-sales of 5x. So, it appears the current FOMX valuation is somewhat discounted compared to the sector’s average.

Another reason for considering a long-term hold is the company’s recent fundraising activities in August. The company secured a $30M ATM agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald. This will be in addition to the $70M that the company had on hand at the end of Q2. Admittedly, an additional $30M isn’t an astronomical amount of funds, but it could provide the backing required to get FMX101 on the shelves.

Previously, FOMX’s charts prevented me from establishing a position. Now, the charts are telling me to hold onto some of my position as we approach the PDUFA date. The daily chart (Figure 10) shows the share price hitting a 52-week low and then rising up to a resistance point at ~$3.80 per share. Since the double-top event in September, the stock sold off on escalating volume, but has recently caught a bid around $2.50 per share.

Figure 10: FOMX Daily (Source: Trendspider)

The hourly chart (Figure 11) shows this recent activity in finer detail. Again, we can see how the sellers were able to take advantage of the lower high and jockeyed the share price down to $2.80 area. Notice the surge in trading volume in this area and how the double bottom event around $2.50 caused an abrupt spike out that area and back to $2.80.

Figure 11: FOMX Hourly (Source: Trendspider)

Obviously, I am not exactly ecstatic about the sell-off over the past couple of weeks, but the strong bid around $2.50 has provided me with some confidence that serious players are looking to either trade the PDUFA or are looking develop a position in FOMX before the FDA’s decision. It is apparent that the stock is worth fighting over before an approval. As a result, I am willing to hold onto some of my FOMX shares past the PDUFA and see how the company will perform in its first commercial launch.

Downside Risks

The leading downside risk comes from a regulatory setback and the potential for a CRL. If the FDA denies FMX101 and/or FMX 103, Foamix will have to dedicate extra time and funds to address the concerns in the CRL.

Another downside risk arises from Foamix have a go at "going it alone" in commercialization. This is a serious risk due to the structural and logistical hiccups that may occur in the early stages of a product launch.

Both of these downside risks are significant and could derail my investment thesis. Consequently, FMX101's PDUFA decision and launch performance will be make-or-break for me.

Conclusion

Although I plan to trade a large portion of FOMX position in the near term, I am still looking to hold onto the remaining shares for a long-term investment. If FMX101 and FMX103 are approved, Foamix could have two products hitting the market in 2020, which should lead to rapid revenue growth in the next few years. If Foamix hits their 2020 revenue estimate, I will look to add to the position and will hold those shares through 2023. If Foamix fails to gain FDA approval for FMX101 or FMX103, I will liquidate my position upon press release.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.