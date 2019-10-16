Oil Processing Spreads Sitting Near The Recent Highs With Valero Shares

In a previous article for Seeking Alpha, I highlighted that the price action in the gasoline and distillate crack spreads was supportive of both the VLO shares and the price of crude oil. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) refines crude oil into oil products. The company does not take the risk of the price of the input, crude oil. Nor does it take the risk of the output, gasoline, and distillate products. It is the refining margin or the level of the differentials between the price of oil and oil products that determines the profitability of the company.

When it comes to the raw energy commodity, when oil product prices outperform the price of crude oil, it can be a sign that the demand for oil-based energy is robust. Since I wrote that piece, the prices of both crude oil and VLO shares have moved higher. The crack spreads were sending a signal when oil was on its low, and the refining margins were rising. Meanwhile, the international market for crude oil is a complicated jigsaw puzzle with many moving pieces. Refining spreads are only one of the factors to consider when attempting to determine the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity. Now that VLO and oil are a bit higher, it is an excellent time to re-examine the relationship between petroleum and products as we head into the winter months in the US.

Crack spreads could be a signal

The crack spread reflects the economics of refining a barrel of crude oil into an oil product. Therefore, it is a real-time indicator of supply and demand for petroleum-based fuel. Crack spreads also can send a signal to the oil market as the energy commodity is the primary ingredient in the process. Crack spreads can rise for a myriad of reasons. However, they reflect the fundamentals of the oil product markets.

Rising crack spreads are a sign that the demand for gasoline, heating oil, diesel, jet, and other fuels is increasing. Increased requirements for oil products can translate into a higher demand for crude oil.

Strength in the gasoline refining spread

The height of the driving season in the United States typically runs from late spring into the early fall season. Drivers tend to put more mileage on their automobiles when the weather is ideal and during school and work vacation periods. While that time of the year tends to end around the Labor Day weekend holiday at the beginning of September, we have witnessed strength in gasoline crack spreads at the end of the season this year.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the price of November gasoline crack spreads hit a low at $6.97 per barrel on September 4 and was at around double that value on October 14. The November gasoline crack spread rose to a high at $14.80 on October 10 and was trading at $14.64 on October 15. The move in the processing spread is a sign of demand for gasoline at a time of the year when it typically is trending lower.

The price action in distillate cracks has been constructive

Heating oil is a distillate oil product. Therefore, the heating oil crack spread often serves as a proxy for other distillates such as diesel, jet, and other fuels. The name heating oil suggests seasonality and a move to the upside during the cold winter months. However, other distillates are year-round fuels. The heating oil crack spread tends to display less seasonality than gasoline-processing spreads.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the November heating oil crack spreads illustrates the rise from $21.56 in early September to its most recent high at $28.37 per barrel on October 11. At $27.24 on October 15, the heating oil refining margin is closer to the high than the low since the start of September.

Difficult months ahead for gasoline

If seasonality takes hold of the oil product markets over the coming weeks, we could see the price of gasoline underperform crude oil, causing the price of gasoline crack spreads to head lower.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the gasoline crack spread shows that at around the $14.60 per barrel level, the refining margin is currently higher than it was last year at this time. During the week of October 15, 2018, the range in the gasoline crack was from $9.49 to $11.69 per barrel. Meanwhile, seasonality took the refining margin to a low of $3.64 per barrel in late January 2019. We could be coming into a difficult time of the year for gasoline, which is good news for consumers and bad news for refiners.

Refineries process more distillates during the offseason for gasoline demand. During the week of October 15, 2018, the range in the heating oil crack spread was $25.65 to $28.08. The current price of the refining margin is within the range from last year.

VLO rebounds but could run into some trouble

The recent bullish action in refining spreads has increased earnings for refineries. While the crack spreads serve as real-time indicators for product demand, they are also a barometer of earnings for those companies that process raw crude oil into oil products.

Source: CQG

The chart of Valero Energy shares shows that the stock rose from $71 on August 28 when both the gasoline and distillate cracks were near their respective lows. VLO was at $89.88 per share on October 15, a gain of 26.6% since late August.

VLO is not an expensive stock as the company with a market cap of $37.261 billion trades at a P/E ratio of 14.76 times earnings. VLO also pays shareholders an attractive 4.07% dividend at the share price on October 15.

On October 24, the company will announce its third-quarter earnings. In Q2, VLO earned $1.51 per share, and the consensus estimate for Q3 is at $1.53 per share. VLO has beaten consensus estimates over the past four consecutive quarters.

Meanwhile, the future earnings will depend on the value of the crack spreads. In Q1, when gasoline cracks fell below the $4 per barrel level, VLO's earnings were at only 34 cents per share. The low level of profits highlights the sensitivity of profits to the ever-changing and highly volatile refining margins in the oil market. At almost $90 per share, VLO is trading at its highest level since May 2019 as the height of the gasoline season approached. We could see the shares run into some problems over the coming days and weeks, even if the company beats the consensus forecasts for Q3 earnings. Processing spreads and VLO shares are sitting near their recent highs. However, seasonality and the coming winter months could be a reason to take profits or keep tight stops on long positions in VLO and other refining company stocks these days. Over the past years, VLO shares were more likely to hit peaks in spring and early summer and lows during winter months.

I continue to believe that VLO is an attractive stock to own because of the dividend and the low price-to-earnings multiple. However, I would not purchase the shares at the current level. I would rather sell put options on price dips and wait for seasonality to push the stock lower over the coming weeks and months. A bullish surprise on earnings on October 24 could be the perfect time to take profits and wait to get back in at lower prices in late December or during the early months of 2020.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.