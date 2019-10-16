Progress On Brexit Lifts The Pound

It is hard to believe that the Brexit referendum was way back in June 2016. After forty months and three Prime Ministers in the UK, there has been no resolution that fulfilled the wishes of the British people.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took office only weeks ago after Theresa May threw up her hands in frustration. Years of running back and forth across the English Channel to negotiate with the EU leadership and her Parliament ended in a stalemate. Mr. Johnson took over pledging to deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement with the European Union.

The price action in the currency market between the pound and the US dollar developed a pattern. The market has given a thumbs-up to the pound when it looks like an agreement with the EU is on the horizon. On the other hand, the potential for a hard Brexit with no deal tends to send the pound lower against the dollar. At the end of last week, the pound rallied against the dollar as it appeared that the two sides were making some progress, but time is running out. The Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) reflects the price action in the British pound versus the US dollar currency pair.

The Irish border is a critical Brexit issue

Late last week, there appeared to be a breakthrough on one of the problems between the EU and the UK for a final deal on Brexit. Prime Minister Johnson and the leader of Ireland came up with a plan for an unprecedented dual customs zone with the UK and the EU. However, the compromise would require a significant change in the EU customs code, which requires extensive legal work.

The Irish border has been one of the most contentious issues facing the UK and the EU, as Ireland will remain a member of the European Union in the aftermath of any Brexit.

On October 14, the Queen came to the Parliament to deliver the intentions of the Prime Minister to the membership. She said, "My government's priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on October 31." The moment of truth for the Prime Minister's pledge to exit with or without an agreement is now less than one week away.

The eleventh hour comes at the end of this week

If there is no deal at the October 17-18 summit, the Prime Minister is bound under the terms of the "Benn Act" to write a letter to the European Union by 11:00 PM on October 19 requesting an extension of the Brexit process until at least January 31, 2020. While the deadline is on October 31, this coming Saturday is the critical day after the Parliament voted, and Supreme Court upheld a law to prevent the Prime Minister from effecting Brexit without an agreement with the EU.

On Monday, it looked as if that extension would be necessary. Despite the arrangements on the Irish border, the Finnish Prime Minister, who is the current sitting EU President, said the EU needs more time. Antti Rinne said, "I think there is no time in a practical or legal way to find an agreement before the EU Council meeting. We need more time."

It is looking like Boris Johnson may not be able to fulfill his pledge to the British people, and another extension is on the horizon.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the British pound against the US dollar shows that the pound rose to a new high at $1.2832 on October 15 after putting in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart. On October 14, the pound sunk against the dollar as optimism over a deal by the end of the week faded. On October 15, it was up again after positive comments from the EU. The pound-dollar relationship was back above the $1.2750 level on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the prospects for a deal that would avoid a hard Brexit is a bullish factor for the pound, given the price action in the currency since the June 2016 referendum.

Plenty of turmoil ahead in British politics

Once the deadline passes, the Prime Minister will find himself in a weak political position. He will have failed to fulfill his promise. In September, he tried to force a snap general election before the Brexit deadline but failed. However, his political rivals are likely to incite a no-confidence vote soon, leading to a general election by the end of 2019 and before the next deadline for Brexit at the end of January.

In the last UK election for MPs to the European Parliament, the leading Tory and Labour parties did not do well. A new party led by EU MP Nigel Farage emerged victoriously. Farage favors a hard Brexit, and his party is aptly named the Brexit party. Farage offered to form a political marriage of convenience with the Prime Minister. However, Johnson refused the offer as the terms included removing several Tory MPs and supporting only a hard Brexit from the EU.

The bottom line is that the next general election will serve as both a contest for the leadership of the UK and a second referendum on Brexit.

Can the Prime Minister deliver?

This week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his political life. He has only hours to fulfill his initial pledge, which was to avoid another Brexit extension. His rivals will argue that his failure is a reason to replace him as the leader of the nation.

Johnson will work behind the scenes as his only path to a victory is Brexit, with a deal by October 18. His political future hangs in the balance. If triumphant, he would emerge as a great leader who keeps his promise. If not, he will hobble into a general election with the Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and perhaps Mr. Farage biting at his heels.

As of October 15, it was looking like the odds for success by Mr. Johnson were rising as the negotiators in Brussels were closing in on a draft deal. However, any deal would be the approval of the Parliament.

The pound could be explosive - lots of volatility ahead in the British currency

A deal on Brexit would be highly bullish for the value of the British pound versus the US dollar. Another extension that could lead to worries over an eventual hard exit from the European Union would likely weigh on the value of the pound, based on its trading pattern since mid-20-16. The most direct route for a risk position in the British pound is via the highly liquid over-the-counter foreign exchange market or the futures contracts that trade on the CME. The Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust provides an alternative for those looking to take a risk in the pound without venturing into the OTC or futures arenas. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling. Source: Yahoo Finance

The latest rally in the pound-dollar currency relationship took the currency pair from $1.2224 on October 8 to a high at $1.2832 on October 15, a rise of 4.97%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXB rose from $118.30 to $124.11 per share or 4.91%. Progress on Brexit has lifted the value of the pound over recent days. However, the British currency is far from out of the woods as the Prime Minister scrambles to fulfill his promise and the Parliament plans for a general election. An eleventh-hour deal on Brexit would be bullish for the pound. Expect lots of volatility in the pound over the coming days.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.