Is The 'Strong U.S. Consumer' Really Just The Debt-Laden U.S. Consumer?

My conclusion? It's not horrible. At the same time, there appear to be at least a few troubling undertones.

Each quarter, the New York Fed releases data on total U.S. household debt. In this article, I take a look at that data.

The question, however, is: Just how strong is that consumer?

Turn on a business TV channel or open a business publication and, in discussing the state of the economy, you will often hear mention of the "strong U.S. consumer."

Turn on a business TV channel, such as CNBC, or a business publication and, in discussing the state of the economy, you will often hear mention of the "strong U.S. (or American) consumer."

Typically, these comments tend to be positive. Here are just a couple of recent examples that I found. First, from this Reuter's article.

“Even with elevated policy uncertainty and financial market turbulence, the U.S. consumer continues to display great vitality, emboldened by a large savings buffer,” said Lydia Boussour, senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.6% last month after an unrevised 0.3% gain in June, the government said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending advancing 0.5% last month. Consumer spending is being driven by a strong labor market, which is marked by the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years, and better job security.

You likely caught that last reference to "the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years." According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 3.5% in September, 2019 to be precise.

In that context, take a look at this encouraging comment in a recent article from Bloomberg.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, asked Friday about rising surprise indexes, pointed to mixed readings and diverging sectors. “We have a very strong labor market that’s underpinning good consumption growth in the U.S., the household sector is generally doing well,” he told Wharton Business Radio on Sirius XM.

In short, things are looking pretty good, right? Low unemployment, more and more people working, that "strong U.S. consumer?"

Yes, But Just How Strong Is That Consumer?

In the midst of all of this excitement, however, might there be some balancing information perhaps deserving of a closer look? You see, each quarter, the New York Fed releases a report on Total U.S. Household Debt. A brief summary is presented on the web page linked in that last sentence, typically with an overview picture summarized at the highest level between housing and non-housing debt. Here's that overview picture for Q2 2019.

Source: New York Fed Report on Total U.S. Household Debt

From this high-level overview, you likely grasp very quickly that housing debt appears to be holding somewhat steady, but non-housing debt appears to be expanding. You would be correct, and we will break it down as we go further.

Intrigued by that, you might wish to dig a little deeper. Happily, there is a supporting report, in PDF format. Here's the supporting report for Q2.

Here's the opening summary paragraph from the report.

Aggregate household debt balances increased by $192 billion in the second quarter of 2019, a 1.4% increase, and now stand at 13.86 trillion. Balances have been steadily rising for five years and in aggregate are now $1.2 trillion higher, in nominal terms, than the previous peak (2008Q3) peak of $12.68 trillion. Overall household debt is now 24.3% above the 2013Q2 trough. (Italics mine)

Further down in the PDF report we find this graphic, which takes the high-level graphic presented above and breaks it down into its detailed composition.

Source: New York Fed - Supporting PDF

The yellow and purple lines evaluate to the housing debt referenced in the first graphic, with all remaining colors falling under non-housing debt. This category is further divided by auto loans, student loans, credit cards, and other. As can quickly be seen, student loans are, and continue to be a huge issue. But the other three categories are expanding as well.

Intuitively, all of this seems a little troubling. The S&P 500 index, perhaps the broadest common index of the U.S. stock market, closed at 2,970.27 this afternoon, Oct. 11, 2019. That is up almost five-fold from 676.53 on March 9, 2009, its closing low after the onset of the 2008 financial crisis and the Lehman Brothers’ bankruptcy.

With all of this prosperity, why would those debt numbers be higher today than they were even in at their peak in 2008, before everything crashed?

Here, from Gallup Poll, is a picture that offers one answer to that question.

Source: Gallup Poll

Yes, during the entire period spanning 2009 to the present, a mere 52% to 59% of Americans owned stocks. In other words, close to 50% have not gained any benefit from the long bull market.

However, it would appear that this does not fully account for matters. Surely the fortunate few who have owned stocks during this period could have taken advantage of this largesse bestowed on them by the market and drastically lowered their household debt?

In contrast it would appear that, likely tempted by the extremely low interest rates available for the past several years, Americans have instead borrowed even more and continued to spend.

What might all of this portend for the road ahead? Let's try to break it down, shall we?

Primer - Debt vs. Income

Before I get into this section, one quick reader note. If you are astute financially, and understand accurately and precisely how debt works, you can likely skip this section and move ahead to the next main heading.

As ETF Monkey, however, one of the goals of my writing has always been to feature the concept that ETFs open the door to the market even to investors of relatively modest means and, yes, even to those who have not had the greatest exposure to financial concepts. As such, I seek to educate along the way. For example, I have in the past offered both beginning and slightly more advanced educational articles for readers interested in investing in bonds.

In this section, I will attempt to do the same with respect to debt. As I do so, I owe a huge debt of gratitude to an excellent piece of work by Ray Dalio. This is his roughly 30-minute video How The Economic Machine Works. I highly recommend it to anyone who has not yet had the chance to see it.

Ray starts the video by first explaining how the economy, at its foundation, essentially comes down to transactions. In each transaction, a buyer offers either cash or credit to a seller, in exchange for goods, services, or assets. Aggregated, these transactions become markets, such as the market for wheat, or automobiles.

Did you catch that little detail? Each transaction is paid for either in cash or credit. Yes, there come occasions in life when a person's income is not sufficient to pay cash for an item they need to purchase. Perhaps the single best example of this is a house. It is the rare person indeed who has enough income to pay for a house with cash. Extended, this concept typically applies to other large purchases, such as an automobile.

Enter credit. Credit is what makes it possible to purchase something today, even when you don't have enough cash to do so. In the following screen captures from that excellent video, notice however that this leads to certain consequences.

Dalio goes on to explain that because we borrow, we have cycles. Why is this the case?

Source: How The Economic Machine Works - 8:23 Mark

That question is answered in the picture below.

Source: How The Economic Machine Works - 8:52 Mark

In the picture, I added the red line running straight across the middle (because you don't get to see moving pictures and listen to Ray talk). That red line represents your income.

The cycle represents the fact that, every time you take on credit, you are in fact spending more money than you have in income. That's the part on the left side, where the curve rises. Obviously, that credit needs to be paid back (unless you default, but that's a whole different discussion). That implies that, at some future point, you will have to spend less than you earn in income. Put a different way, you are effectively borrowing from your future self. That's the part represented on the right side of the picture.

In a nutshell, that takes us back to U.S. household debt, and the graphics that started this article. Hopefully, this simple explanation clarifies the reality that all of this debt needs to be paid back.

Two difficult questions become;

What assets (if any) are represented by that debt? How capable are the borrowers of actually repaying that debt?

In the case of a house, the general idea is that the mortgage is supported, or backed, by an asset that will rise in value over time. Even if, for some reason, the borrower's income decreases and the debt cannot be paid back, the house can be sold. As we will see in a later section, that does not always prove to be the case. However, for our purposes right now, we'll accept mortgage debt as "good" debt.

However, when it comes to other items, this gets far more tenuous. It is not at all uncommon for autos purchased using fairly long-term loans (say, five to seven years) to be worth less in resale than the outstanding balance on the loan. And credit cards? In many cases, there is no asset of any sort supporting that debt! From that $5 latte in the morning to an expensive overseas vacation, people buy all sorts of things using credit cards.

Now, as long as that credit remains well-managed, and the individual's income continues to rise, all of this may be sustainable. However, if any of those elements become unstable, the game can change very quickly, and not in a good way.

Given all of that, what might we be able to divine by digging even further into U.S. household debt? Let's take a look.

First - The Good News

The good news is that, in general, housing debt taken on by U.S. households looks to be in at least decent shape.

If you were to go back to the original graphics I shared at the beginning of the article and draw an imaginary straight line backwards, you might intuitively come to this conclusion. Base mortgages appear stable, and home equity loans are even on the decline!

Further, as it turns out, the quality of mortgages being obtained appears to be pretty good.

Source: New York Fed - Supporting PDF

In the above graphic, if you go back to the era preceding the housing crash of the 2008-2009, you see some very troubling signs. Look at the percentage of mortgages obtained by the three groups with the lowest credit scores (blue/yellow/light gray). Sadly, that led to some very bad results. On my personal site, I share an account of what happened in that era in a neighborhood very close to where I live. Now, compare that to today. I do notice that the yellow and light-gray groups (credit scores between 620-719) appear to be creeping up slightly but, other than that, things look decent.

Some Notes of Caution

The picture, however, gets a little dicier once we step away from housing debt and begin to look at non-housing debt. I'll first offer a little text from the report itself, then feature a couple of the graphics that caught my eye.

First, some quotes from the report.

Non-housing balances increased by $37 billion in the second quarter, with a $17 billion increase in auto loan balances and a $20 billion increase in credit card balances offsetting an $8 billion decline in student loan balances. New extensions of credit were strong for the second quarter. Auto loan originations, which include both newly opened loans and leases, remained high in the first quarter, at $156 billion, a small increase from the 2018Q2 volume. . . . The aggregate credit card limit crept up for the 26th consecutive quarter, with a 1.1% increase from 2019Q1. The share of credit card balances transitioning into 90+ day delinquency has been rising since 2017, and continued to do so in Q2. Meanwhile the flow into 90+ day delinquency for auto loan balances has risen more than 70 bps since 2012 and experienced a slight seasonal decline this quarter. (Italics mine)

Summarizing the high-level graphic that opened this article, I mentioned that you would be correct if you deduced that housing debt appears to be holding somewhat steady, but non-housing debt appears to be expanding. The quotes above confirm that.

In particular, there were two graphics that caught my eye further down in the report. Here's the first.

Source: New York Fed - Supporting PDF

First off, this tells us that a lot of people are buying cars using credit. Second, have a look at the straight red line. I drew that line backwards from the top of the light-gray color bar. Looking at the legend at the top, you can quickly divine that these borrowers had a credit score of 719 or lower. What does this represent? Here's Experian to tell us.

Your score falls within the range of scores, from 670 to 739, which are considered Good. The average U.S. FICO® Score, 704, falls within the Good range. Lenders view consumers with scores in the good range as "acceptable" borrowers, and may offer them a variety of credit products, though not necessarily at the lowest-available interest rates.

The simple graphical point I wish to make is that the number of loans at this score or below is roughly at a 15-year high. It's hard to know with certainty just how good or bad those loans are. For example, if one is a three-year term for a modest car that the borrower can genuinely afford, that's one thing. If another is a seven-year term from a borrower stretching to buy a car they really cannot afford, that's another thing.

In summary? Auto loans, both in total and in terms of those with no better than "good" credit, are roughly at all-time highs.

Here's the second graphic that caught my eye.

Source: New York Fed - Supporting PDF

Please draw your attention to the two red lines. The lower line represents the portion of total debt attributable to age groups 49 and lower. The top line is the portion attributable to age groups 50 and higher.

As can be seen, the top line is rising at a far steeper angle than the bottom line. I'm sure you immediately grasp the implication of that. At a time in life when one would hope that individuals would be able to pay down their debt (remember, when you take on debt you borrow from your future self), instead they appear to be deeper in debt than ever. The really scary part? Among that sub-group, the section for those in their 60s, 70s and older is rising the fastest!

What Does It All Mean?

In the title of this article, I asked the question: Is the "strong U.S. consumer" really just the debt-laden U.S. consumer?

The answer appears to be "quite possibly." The good news appears to be that, relatively speaking, housing may be in fairly good shape. However, I am in my late-50s, and my mortgage balance is far lower than it was in 2009. In the aftermath of the 2008-2009 crisis, ensuring that I would at least own my home in my retirement years - regardless of the ups and downs of the stock market - became one of my top priorities, and I have made substantial progress in doing so. It doesn't necessarily seem to be the case that this has happened across the board. And then there is that little matter of the debt level of those in the 60-and-up age groups.

And the added notes of caution? Pretty much all areas of non-housing debt. Further, I'm not so sure that this can be easily passed of as simply "consumers taking advantage of all-time low interest rates." If anything, the greatest benefit in that area has been with respect to mortgages. Last time I checked, credit cards weren't exactly a screaming bargain.

For me, it has meant giving a great amount of thought to what a well-balanced portfolio might look like these days. And the risk level of my own portfolio is as low as it has been in quite some time.

One Last Thing

If you've been reading carefully, you perhaps noticed that I started this article last Friday, the evening of Oct. 11 (you may recall my reference to the closing price of the S&P 500 index). As is often the case, I finished it over the weekend.

As it happens, I follow Carl Quintanilla on Twitter. Sunday afternoon, this popped up.

Source: Carl Quintanilla Twitter Feed

I turned to my wife and said, wryly: "Hey, perhaps I'm not totally crazy after all!"

Thanks for reading. Until next time, I wish you . . .

Happy investing!

