Cash-Strapped Tesla Unleashes Capital Outlay For Model 3

The bulk of sustainable demand for Model 3 EVs resides at the lower end of the price curve, while the company is also looking to sustain delivery levels.

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicles (NYSE:EV) are high quality, fun to drive and worthy of the high price it commands. But underneath that shiny sleek facade, the company has been burning through cash at an astonishing rate, posting constantly negative cash flows.

Investors perceive it as an unstable strategic base camp. The company is forecasting unrealistic growth targets, aggressive expansions and enormous capital investments. TSLA nearly went bankrupt in 2009 over delays and cost rollouts, only to be saved by the US government bailout.

The iconic CEO Elon Musk asserts that this "staggering amounts of money on capital expenditures" will be shielded by potential cash flows that are currently non-existent. He is gambling TSLA's future on a fierce ramp-up, leaving the company saddled deeply in debt and scrambling to avoid bankruptcy.

The company's recent communications to analysts and investors imply that sustainable demand for Model 3 variants in the US and initial demand internationally were below the management's internal projections.

Instead of putting a magnifying glass on the company's marketing strategies in this blog, I will try to unravel the current capital structure of TSLA that would drive sustainable liquidity and cash flows for its immense capital spend for Model 3.

Differentiation Strategy Of Model 3

Last year, the outspoken Elon Musk tweeted on social media that manufacturing the Model 3 is a "production hell."

The biggest concern of investors right now would be the sustainable demand levels for the Model 3, Model S and Model X. With the introduction of the Model Y, investors would clamor for answers on the change it will bring to on-demand levels. Analysts generally expect an upside potential from a rapid ramp of the Model Y ahead of schedule.

Volume production targeted in the second half of 2020 might be accelerated with 70% of parts commonality. Hence, it would result in the cannibalization of Model 3 product demand with the Model Y variant.

Investors would look for trends of underlying sustainable demand for the Model 3. Subsequently, TSLA has already started converting most of (if not all of) its pent-up demand from reservation holders. It also manages expectations of those anticipating for a particular price point, financing option and variant. The Model 3 would only obtain an estimated 10% market share of the total available market (TAM) for luxury sedans that cost $35,000 to $55,000.

TSLA has taken several action plans to preserve its profitability, while also targeting to sustain its delivery levels since 2018. This included a price cut of $2,000 on its EVs coinciding with the onset of the US Federal Tax Credit phase-out, the discontinuation of a few variants of Model X and Model S along with staff cuts.

The company is intensifying its efforts to enhance overall profit margins by mitigating the headwinds on the Model 3 promotional strategy. TSLA has already discontinued its lowest range and lowest-priced versions of the Model S and Model X. As a result, TSLA would be required to stoke demand for higher-priced variants of the Model 3 and differentiate it by eliminating the lower-priced variants of the Model S from the line-up.

I'm cautious that investors will question the near-term margin outlook given that more standard versions and lower-price variants may be in higher demand. The Model 3 average selling prices (ASP) were down sequentially by roughly 5% in the second quarter this year. However, I noted that the Model 3 gross margins rose sequentially from the 20% level booked in the first quarter, as labor efficiency on the production lines improved.

Model 3 Deliveries

Units for the Model 3 for the US market have not been produced since mid-January 2019. So the availability of the Model 3 EVs in the US for the first quarter of 2019 was only roughly 20,000 units (2.5 weeks of production plus the Model 3 inventory of 7,000 units last December 2018). However, there will be an opportunity to enhance the pace of sales as TSLA turned the Fremont production back last March.

US deliveries of the Model 3 were estimated at 5,750 last February, down 12% from January and 72% from the average unit deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2018. But this is 131% (year-on-year) higher than the February 2018 unit deliveries. We're not comparing apples to apples here since the company's production line had not fully ramped.

The company delivered 158,200 of its automobiles in the first six months of 2019. The weekly run-rate is approximately 7,000 vehicles. Also, TSLA is still compelled to deliver more than 200,000 in the back half of the year to attain the low-end of its guidance. They are targeting to produce 10,000 Model 3s every week towards the end of 2019.

How Much Cash Is Needed?

Ideally, TSLA aims to produce 10,000 units per week of the Model 3 EVs next year. The company would still require $5 billion of debt for refinancing and sales growth if it hits this production target. The company generated $864 million in operating cash flow during the second quarter with only $287 million of working capital benefit. They also guided that it will only spend between $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion in capital expenditures for 2019.

Under this scenario, TSLA would be able to finance growth entirely with liabilities, while maintaining a hypothetical leverage level of 2.0X gross debt-to-EBITDA and 1.7X net debt-to-EBITDA.

For now, I can say that TSLA will not be cash flow positive under the burden of its current capital spending. The cash deficit will be compensated for by utilizing the company's end cash balance.

New product launches such as the Semi, Roadster 2.0 and Pickup truck would be rolled out by the year 2025. However, the company is expecting to produce below 1 million units (760,000 units to be exact), sufficient enough to maintain a 20% market share of pure-play EVs (which is below the 30% market share estimated in 2018).

I also anticipate that TSLA would run into higher liquidity issues shortly. The company continues to spend on its supercharger and service networks, annual maintenance, capacity expansions and new product launches. These capital expenditure requirements would require incremental capital for new plants which would drive roughly $10.5 billion in capital transactions required next year.

Capital Structure: A Potpourri Of Debt And A Pinch Of Equity

TSLA has a total of $10.5 billion in debt. Of which, $3.1 billion is issued and classified as non-recourse beyond the issuers' assets. The remaining $7.4 billion comprised the recourse debt which consists of TSLA's revolving credit facility, straight bonds and convertibles.

It has $1.5 billion in non-recourse debt which matures between 2018 and 2022. This is exclusive of the $5.5 billion in recourse debt. TSLA should be able to refinance the bulk of its non-recourse debt given that the new 5.3% 2025 indenture does not restrict the company from placing liens on accounts receivables, vehicle lease agreements and residuals.

Before the straight bond issuance last August 2017, the company had been one of the more frequent issuers of convertibles. It has $4.2 billion in convertibles outstanding, the second-largest issuer in the Bloomberg Barclays US Convertible Bond Index.

I expect investors would be more focused on the possible avenues it has to refinance its debt vis-à-vis its debt maturity schedules. I also confirmed that the capital funding mix is more weighted toward debt.

I would like to emphasize as well that issuing debt which involves dealing with creditors with secured debt may weigh on the overall credit quality of TSLA while issuing more convertibles or equity at lower premiums that would eventually dilute current shareholders.

On the other side of the equation, TSLA has also been proactive during the past few years with equity raising to finance incremental growth. Without a doubt, the company will utilize the equity markets again given the huge cash needed and the potential for enhanced leverage ratios. To recall, an estimated $3.0 billion in equity fund was raised across three issuances in August 2015, May 2016 and March 2017.

On top of it, I noted that the company also plans to pursue a $2.0 billion equity raise, aside from the incremental warehouse financing or revolver draws.

TSLA could lever up to a range of 4.0X to 5.0X its gross debt versus projected 2020 earnings before income tax and depreciation (EBITDA) of $3.0 billion, slightly identical to that of rapidly growing tech companies.

The Other Side Of The Lever Tipped Down

The leverage ratio hovered at 3.5X on EBITDA of $370 million in the second quarter of 2019. The debt ratio is well above its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) peers.

I'm wary that the company's leverage would even become a bigger issue to investors in any event that secular growth from EVs slumps.

The risk associated with TSLA's high leverage is that companies like TSLA, which are situated in mature and cyclical industries possess more significant fixed costs. It has also the possibility of rapid cyclical volume decreases.

Stock Valuation

The company has drifted its status as a growth company where its shares appreciated more than 600% from 2012 to 2017. Now, TSLA shares have been under pressure falling 32% in the first half of 2019 versus the S&P 500 gain of 16%, as it bounced back on near-term deliveries. The company just released lower-priced variants of the Model 3, while a leasing option was introduced and right-hand drive orders have begun.

The bearish outlook on the stock is still due to its inability to meet upside production volumes. I expect TSLA shares to follow a declining trend as it becomes more visible that sustainable demand for current EVs is below investor expectations.

I'm a Sell on TSLA shares with an NTM price target of $160/share.

My Takeaway

To recap, TSLA has mortgaged its future on extremely aggressive sales growth and a burgeoning market for its electric vehicle products. The sustainability of demand for EVs remains to be the main focus for investors, while the company's focus on cost take-out to preserve profitability might be the right move for a highly capital-intensive US auto company.

The company has high expectations for its mass-marketed Model 3 to reach its financial goals by setting absurdly high sales targets for the year 2020. However, there are serious market forces that will impede their ability to achieve their financial goals. TSLA's razor-thin margins would need high volume sales to a presently unreached middle class to recoup their capital investments and avoid financial distress.

I consider TSLA as a newcomer to an auto industry that has historically had great, high barriers to entry. The Model 3 is also impeded by rising commodity costs and a greater labor-intensive manufacturing process while other EV models would suffer from higher competition. So I expect TSLA would remain cash-flow negative, as I anticipate the significant downside to the overall margin trajectory for its EVs.

That said, I would become optimistic about the outlook of its shares only if TSLA could demonstrate a sustained lead through better than expected demand for higher-priced Model 3 variants. It should, therefore, translate to consistently higher gross profit margins and a sustained positive free cash flow generation that would let the company internally fund its growth.

