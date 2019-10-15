If Capitalism Is Wrong, I Don't Want To Be Right. Forget Politics, Let's Trade

I am introducing the "Earnings Corner" today to give my take on what the results mean for them and the overall market.

All the usual suspects are hot right now, but I am looking at the old tech names that are breaking out as a safety trade.

"Liberté, égalité, fraternité" - maintenant, confiez votre entreprise

Gabriel Zucman, one of the economists who assisted in crafting Bernie Sanders's and Elizabeth Warren's tax policies, joined "Squawk Box" to discuss his new book, "Triumph of Injustice: How the Rich Dodge Taxes and How to Make Them Pay. This economist that designed Elizabeth Warren's tax policy is an emigre from France, let me just leave that here.

In his interview this morning, he revealed that in this plan, the US government would confiscate (uses a different word but that is what it is) shares of unlisted private companies and property at 3% per year and then sell it to the open market. Think about that for a moment, the government will nationalize your private business at 3% per year. The economist said this would be a "service" since it is difficult to value private businesses.

Of course, this is characterized only for the super-rich, but that is always how it starts. Income taxes started just for the super-rich, or with the alternative minimum (AMT) tax which was supposed to only go after 400 "super-rich" but ended up affecting 30 million tax returns.

Also, think about how disruptive that confiscation would be for the economy. The justification for this is that personal wealth is corrosive to democracy. However, government interference in people's private lives is not corrosive, the government reaching into private business is not corrosive. He apparently didn't read Alexis de Tocqueville, on what makes America great. On one hand, we have Bernie Sanders calling Warren a capitalist, and on the other hand, we see that her plan is a confiscatory economic policy with the idea that some level of wealth is "corrosive to democracy" says this economist. This meme about wealth will be repeated over and over again in this coming election season.

The last thing the stock market needs is an economic policy that would be cheered in France. You can @ me all you like, but I believe that "Free Market Capitalism is the Best Path to Prosperity"; wealth and success should be admired, not condemned. Free market capitalism is a feature of our democracy, not distribution. Hard work, some smarts, and yes, some luck (the kind you make by personal discipline) is the way to the American dream. There should be equality of opportunity, not the distribution of wealth. We need to reform our education system, not our economic system. Okay, getting off the soapbox now. I try not to inject politics into this writing, but mark my words, as Warren pushes Sanders and Biden aside, the stock market will begin to discount a socialist-leaning economy that more than anything could lead to a bear market.

Earnings Corner

Earnings Season is upon us. I'll feature select names and what the results mean for them and the overall market.

Goldman Sachs (GS) came up short on earnings and is now selling off a bit. Yesterday, I said that I prefer them over Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and I also preferred Wells Fargo (WFC). I elided over JPMorgan (JPM), which beat nicely over the estimates and beat by nearly $700M, and is up a couple points. Tellingly, it is under its all-time high. I think that JPM is fairly valued to the extent that value is at the upper end of its trading range. That means that if JPM does not break through, it will exhibit a "double top" which is "snake eyes" to traders. For the long-term investor, this is meaningless, to me the big-cap financials are mostly long-term investments not trades. To that extent, I still think the best opportunities are Goldman and Wells long term. Goldman to my mind is moving into Fintech by powering the Apple (AAPL) credit card and their Marcus Division. For WFC, I think the new CEO will unleash a lot of value. I would counsel the long-term investor not to buy into JPM right now, as traders might sell JPM down based on the "double top". Let me be clear, big banks are excellent long-term investments, I don't see them as trades.

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) beat their earnings handily. JNJ is one of my premier long-term investment names. The value is currently being held down by new lawsuits, this time Risperdal. A man was rewarded $8 billion in compensatory damages, which will probably be knocked down on appeal. JNJ strategically made the decision to fight lawsuits to make the lawyers think twice about frivolous suits. It won 3 Talcum powder suits recently which is not publicized, their exposure to the opioid crises was only 1% and much of the product they provided were time-release patches - a little more difficult to abuse. In any event, they do settle opioid cases when it makes sense. All this headline risk is holding down the stock price, and for the long-term investor, this should be catnip. The dividend is ultra-safe, JNJ is a dividend aristocrat, and the more the name is pressured, the higher the dividend rate to you. Over time, you should be allocating a portion of your monthly retirement savings to JNJ. Traders should avoid JNJ. On the other hand, the investor could write calls on JNJ when it reaches the upper end of its trading range to boost income.

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) has been a member of my long-term investment list ever since I became a customer. They beat their report, but their upside might be held back because of politics. I will feature UNH this Sunday in my long-term investment section with another health services name or two. I think UNH is a great company from a client point of view and as an investment.

Netflix (NFLX) reports tomorrow. I am very focused on how the market reacts to the results. To my mind, NFLX will be on a very tight leash metaphorically. It must beat by a good margin the poor domestic subscription results. Market participants need to be convinced that the drop in subscriptions was a "one-off" miss. Also for the first time, NFLX will be judged on FCF. We need to see good cash flow growth with at least some progress in covering the cost of production. We also need to see some leveling off in production costs. The higher they climb per unit of production (in any way you want to measure it), the further out NFLX gets to break-even.

Also, we need to see continued strong global subscription growth. This against the backdrop of recessionary forces in Europe that could affect that growth. I have been advocating speculation in NFLX ever since it fell to around $300, it fell as low as $250, and if you were following my direction, you started with a 1/10 position at $300 and should have most of your buys under $280. I think you should sell some of your holdings and take some profits. You could also buy a put with a near expiration and sufficiently under $280 as to make this a few hundred dollar insurance policy.

As I have observed before, I think that high priced tech-oriented names tend to sell-off after their earnings report. So even if NFLX meets expectations, forward guidance might be adjusted down just out of prudence. I am looking to buy a low cost put on NFLX going into earnings. I warn you that following me on downside bets might not be the best use of your cash. So far, buying puts on Costco (COST) and Domino's (DPZ) did not work out. I am doing better with my upside bets on Roku Inc. (ROKU), and now Tesla (TSLA). I haven't executed a put yet, but I am working on it. After NFLX recovers from earnings, I would continue accumulating it.

Microsoft (MSFT) is following Apple to break into all-time highs. As a trader, I think these are good risks to the upside while not having too much danger to the downside right now. MSFT has been chopping around under $141 for several months now. I think it pops up now. According to Yahoo Finance, MSFT's all-time high is a bit above $142. The true technical trader would wait for a close above that level to really signify the breakout. AAPL has been very reliable as a breakout, and I think MSFT follows. So, if you are a trader that wants to jump on a breakout but is nervous, I can't think of a better name to get stuck in than MSFT (that is, if the trade goes against you). AAPL is already on a good breakout trajectory, and the true technician is already on that name. I think MSFT catches up. So I am considering going long call on MSFT.

IPO Lock-ups trading and investing

What does the IPO lockup of Zoom (ZM) and Pinterest (PINS) that are currently being pressured and selling off tell me?

PINS is down 4% today. It will be reporting at the end of this month so employees can't sell yet. PINS is in the category of a long-term speculation. It doesn't offer dividends or profits, so this doesn't qualify as a long-term investment as I define it. However, I believe that PINS has a fantastic business model that will develop over time. If you can find a place in your strategy for such a stock, you should accumulate this name over time. There is much enthusiasm for Zoom Video. I would wait a bit longer, after the lockup selling is over, to look for an entry point.

Finally, I believe that Uber Technologies (UBER) is most vulnerable going into lockup expiration. They have already laid off +1,000 employees. I don't think that it's a stretch to think each one owns a few thousand shares vested each, also there are plenty of engineers that are still employed that "see the handwriting on the wall" and will want to get their money out while the getting is still good. Add to that the VCs that bought in at $1 per share will flood the zone. Who is on the other side? SoftBank? I think not. I already made a downside bet using a simple put way out of the money. I will build on that position as the expiration looms closer, which is now about 3 weeks away.

Analyst Corner

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.30 price target on the stock, 41.9% upside.

My Take: LPG? Propane is so hot? 42% upside? I need to study this area. Also, never heard of DNB so a grain of salt should be applied. I will look into this and report.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp. from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, 4.4% upside.

My Take: NKE with 4.4% upside is not very exciting. There are better risks out there. If NKE falls close to $90 that you can ride to $100, that would make sense.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00, 26.1% upside.

My Take: If WDC is going to benefit from better NAND flash prices, better to go long Micron (NASDAQ:MU).

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, 19.5% upside.

My Take: Another reason to go long on XLNX, but also Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) for the data center.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set a "market perform" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call, 4.9% downside.

My Take: BYND promptly dropped to $125 on this call. The price is so squishy now that in the face of a powerful rally, market participants are going elsewhere for trading. I still believe that BYND is destined to be a double-digit stock, perhaps to $60 about halve of where it is now. I just checked, it fell another 5 points. If BYND pops up for any reason, I would bet in the other direction.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock, 29.0% upside

My Take: Yes, also yes on Twilio (TWLO), ServiceNow (NOW), Workday (WDAY), Salesforce (CRM), MongoDB (MDB), all the high beta names are rocking...

My trades today...

So as far as trades are concerned, I am looking to close out my TSLA long call today. I am looking to long a put on NFLX going into earnings, and going long on MSFT on the belief that it will break above $142-ish and follow AAPL on a breakout. You could just go long AAPL as well. Also, seriously looking at BYND put for further downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NFLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am additionally looking to go long MSFT, and close out my long on TSLA. All these trades are expressed in option calls and puts.