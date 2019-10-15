Newpark Resources: New Drivers Emerge Through Offshore Growth

Newpark Begins To Find A Stable Base

Newpark Resources (NR) serves the upstream energy producers and other industries, including electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction. It has also added stimulation chemistry into its fluids management business. I do not expect the stock to exhibit robust returns because the company's revenues and operating profit are likely to stay muted in the short term. Over a more extended period, the offshore projects will likely gather steam while the non-E&P side of the business gets stronger, which will present opportunities for sustained returns from the stock.

The company's revenue potential arises from the deepwater awards in the Gulf of Mexico, while similar opportunities can arise with other integrated oil companies operating in that region. The company is trying to add electrical transmission & distribution and pipeline businesses in its portfolio.

Changing Strategy in Offshore and Onshore

Newpark has been adjusting to the changing background in the fluids industry. As part of its broader strategy in the Gulf of Mexico (or GoM), the company now offers drilling and completion fluids, which expands the revenue potential. In this regard, we note that the company is benefiting from several deepwater projects in the GoM. Worth mentioning here would be Shell's (RDS.A) Blacktip project, which can be considered as a significant find, according to Wood Mackenzie. The reserve is estimated to have 200 million barrels of oil equivalent. Among the recent discoveries features, W&T Offshore's (WTI) Gladden Deep well that is expected to have 7 million barrels of oil equivalent. Also included in the list is the Thunder Horse South Expansion Phase 2 project, which BP (NYSE:BP) sanctioned in May. However, the overall production may not increase much despite the discoveries because they will likely replace the energy declines in the wells. Approximately 30% of the company's international revenues are tied to international oil companies or nationalized oil companies. The company's key international awards are with KOC in Kuwait, Sonatrach in Algeria, Shell in Albania, and Woodside in Australia.

Besides, the company has made progress in the offshore fluids portfolio expansion. Earlier this year, it started its Gulf of Mexico completion fluids facility. In Q2, it received the first combined fluids package award from Shell. The works in the wells have been scheduled for Q3 and Q4. Such offshore projects stabilize the company's revenue stream because operators move between the drilling and completion phases, and the company benefits from supplying its liquids solutions at each stage. According to the 2018 report from Spears & Associates, NR is the third-largest provider of drilling and completions fluids chemistry to the upstream companies.

Plus, drilling and completions fluids open the door for stimulation chemical market, although it typically takes an extended period to establish the business. Investors may note that one of the company's aims concerning total fluid solution strategy is the expansion into stimulation chemicals. The stimulation chemicals remain a significant long-term expansion opportunity for the company because the stimulation chemicals market size is estimated to be ~$3 billion in the U.S. alone. In North American onshore, the company's stimulation chemistry commercialization is underway, which can create another revenue stream for the company.

Explaining The Diversification Strategy

The other aspect of the company's evolving strategy is to diversify into the non-E&P (exploration & production) markets, which includes the electrical transmission and distribution and pipeline sectors. The deterioration in the energy market environment following the crude oil price uncertainty has caused the E&P rental activity to soften. The effects were particularly sharp in the natural gas-focused basins where customers are operating within their cash flow. As a result, many energy infrastructure projects have been deferred, which affected the company's results adversely in Q2. I will discuss more on this next in the article.

The company sees the expansion in the rental projects in the utility space, which should benefit the company in 2H 2019 and 2020. For a more extended period, I think the company's strategy will shift to more stable energy infrastructure from the current mix, which has a higher share of the rental and service revenue.

What Are The Key Value Drivers?

Newpark's Mat & Integrated Services segment revenue weakened in Q2. Compared to Q1 2019, the segment revenue declined by 14% in Q2 2019, although the segment operating income improved by 7%. Sales in the segment were affected by the weakness in E&P customer activity. Also, the flooding conditions in specific regions caused delays of scheduled projects.

On the other hand, stability in the non-E&P revenues partially offset some of the weaknesses. Newpark, on its part, has continued to build industry verticals in oil and gas, utility transmission and distribution, and pipeline market to serve its target markets. Investors may note that the construction and maintenance activity in the distribution grid of the natural gas pipeline infrastructure is NR's target market.

NR's Fluids Systems segment revenues, however, recovered in Q2 (up by 7% sequentially). The two deepwater projects in the Gulf of Mexico contributed to the sales growth in the quarter. On top of that, revenues from the U.S. onshore increased due to a gain in market share and increases in drilled footage per rig. Various international geographies, including Romania, Tunisia, Italy, and Kuwait, supported the segment growth in Q2. The Canadian energy market, however, was an exception as the condition remained very challenging.

What's The Outlook?

As the E&P operators restrict capex, oilfield services players like Newpark are forced to look beyond energy. To create long-term shareholder values, NR is balancing out the revenue base between non-energy and energy, including energy infrastructure. In the Fluids business, the company's performance in Canada is set to improve after a rise in the rig count and activity level in that region following the spring break. The softness in the U.S., however, will offset some of the growth. In Q3, the company expects the segment revenues and operating income to remain relatively flat compared to Q2. Increased tendering activities in international offshore are likely to improve the segment's performance in 2020.

In the Mats & Integrated segment, revenues can benefit from the deferral of some of the projects that were deferred in Q3 from Q2. Typically, the electrical transmission and distribution project demand stays low in Q3. This year, however, the start-up of a few large-scale rental projects will mitigate the effect. Overall, the company expects the Mats segment revenues and operating income in Q3 to increase marginally compared to a quarter ago.

Free Cash Flow Turned Positive

Newpark's cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased by 66% in 1H 2019 from a year ago. Despite an 8% fall in revenues, NR's CFO growth was aided by improvement in working capital due to a decrease in accounts receivable and inventory.

Led by the rise in CFO, NR's free cash flow (or FCF) turned positive in 1H 2019 compared to a negative FCF a year ago. It expects capex to range between $40 million and $50 million in FY2019.

Debt position

NR's debt-to-equity is 0.28x, which is in line with its peers' (OIS, RES, and OII) average. Oil States International's (OIS) debt-to-equity is lower (0.19x), while Oceaneering International's (OII) leverage is higher (0.59x). RPC, Inc. (RES) is a zero-debt company.

NR has amended the asset-based loan facility and expanded capacity from $150 million to $200 million. As of June 30, its liquidity stood at $144 million. The company plans to repurchase $100 million as a combination of common shares and convertible notes. Although there is no near-term financial risk, with a substantial capex and the share buyback program, NR's cash flows have to grow consistently to avoid any financial strain in the medium term.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Newpark Resources is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.2x. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 8.4x. Between FY2015 and FY2018, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 11.2x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past four-year average.

Newpark Resources' forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contractions versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast to an expansion in the ratio for peers, which implies sell-side analysts expect the EBITDA to improve compared to a fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. However, the stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than its peers' (OIS, RES, and OII) average of 9.8x. So, the stock's relative valuation multiples are not stretched at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated NR a "buy" in September 2019, while one recommended a "hold." None recommended a "sell." The consensus target price is $9.6, which at the current price, yields ~27% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Neutral" rating. Its ratings are moderately high on growth and momentum, while they are moderate-to-poor on profitability, EPS revisions, and value. I agree with Seeking Alpha's assertion of a moderate rating on profitability when compared with some of its peers. I also think the low rating on EPS revision is justified because its earnings missed analysts' estimates thrice in the past four quarters. I concur with Seeking Alpha's assertion on growth. I would rate its value higher than Seeking Alpha's assertion. I think its relative valuation multiples are more-than-reasonably placed, as I discussed earlier in the article.

What's the take on NR?

Newpark Resources has started to benefit from the recent tendering activities and project awards in the Gulf of Mexico. The company's stimulation chemistry, along with its applications in the Gulf of Mexico, can be offered to the U.S. onshore side as well. Its recent deepwater award in the Gulf of Mexico has expanded to four rigs in Q3, while the company expects to cut similar deals with other integrated oil companies operating in that region. The company is trying to diversify into the non-E&P markets, including the electrical T&D and pipeline sectors. However, falling rental revenue due to the energy market uncertainty has posed a significant challenge to the company's prospect.

NR's share repurchase program requires it to maintain a free cash flow generation over the next couple of years to avoid further financial strains. However, the company's free cash flow has been inconsistent. As revenues and operating profits are likely to stay muted in the short term, I do not expect the stock to exhibit robust returns. As the offshore projects gather steam and the non-E&P side of the business gets stronger, I think the stock will show sustained growth in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.