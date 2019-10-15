Wirecard Delivers Profitable Growth

Investment Thesis

Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) is unique in the sense that it grows at very high rates of around 30% while at the same time being profitable with strong margins around 20%. The company also converts 1/4 of its revenue into free cash flow which allows it to fund its projects internally rather than by taking on debt. This is reflected in the leverage ratio and debt to equity ratio of the company which are both reasonable. Additionally, interest coverage and the current ratio are very good, a signal in the company's ability to honor its obligations. On top of that, the current valuation seems compelling with the stock trading at a discount to my fair value estimate. Although, this is not a stock for income-oriented investors given that the yield is practically nonexistent at 0.14%. In my view, this is a growth stock that even value investors can take advantage of due to the attractive valuation.

Company Overview

Wirecard is a German provider of solutions for electronic payment transactions. The company has consistently delivered strong results in the past few years. Revenue has increased fivefold between 2012 and 2018. Contrary to a lot of other high growth companies, net income and cash flow have also increased fivefold in the same time frame. The company pays a dividend, although at a very low payout ratio of around 5%. The current dividend yield stands at 0.14%

Tremendous Operating Strength

Wirecard impresses with excellent profitability given that it is still a fast-growing company. Not only does the company boast spectacular margins, they even managed to improve operating profitability while growing at rates of around 30%. Operating margin has gone up from 21% in 2015 and currently sits at 23%. At the same time, net margin has been consistently around 18%. These margins are extraordinarily good for a young company that is still in its high growth phase. Usually companies like this are either not yet profitable at all or they recently achieved profitability but only have single-digit margins. This is because of the high costs associated with growing a business at such rates. Wirecard, however, has been consistently profitable with double-digit margins around 20%. Another thing to mention is that the company converts about 1/4 of its revenue into free cash flow which is a very good conversion rate. This gives the company plenty of cash to finance its growth without having to resort to taking on debt to fund projects.

Wirecard also does an excellent job of efficiently allocating capital. ROIC increased by 4 percentage points over the past 3 years and currently stands at 13% which is well in excess of the company’s cost of capital of roughly 6%. Wirecard only has a small amount of debt on its balance sheet. Nevertheless, this leverage effect causes the return on equity to be 20%. Looking at the table below, we see that this improvement in capital efficiency has resulted in the return on equity almost doubling since 2015. These numbers indicate that the company's topline growth did not come at the cost of returns on capital. This means that the company is able to scale its business model without materially increasing costs. Again, the ability of the company to grow at 30% while also drastically improving profitability is something that should certainly be appreciated.

Source: my model, raw data provided by Seeking Alpha

Safe Capital Structure

What makes Wirecard especially appealing is its low leverage. Although the company has taken on additional debt in recent years, the total amount of debt is still less than the equity. The debt to equity ratio currently sits at 80%. Leverage is very manageable with a leverage ratio of slightly more than 3. The leverage ratio divides total assets by equity to indicate how much the company has in assets in relation to its equity. A leverage ratio of 3 therefore means that equity makes up 1/3 of the company's total capital while the rest is made up of liabilities such as debt. This ratio considers non-interest-bearing liabilities such as accounts payable which do not count towards debt and are therefore not included in the debt to equity ratio. In total, a debt to equity ratio of 80% and a leverage ratio of 3 can be considered reasonable.

On top of that, Wirecard has an interest coverage ratio of more than 16 which means that the company earns an operating income 16 times the size of its interest obligations. This is quite a lot more than most companies and plenty enough to service the debt. Furthermore, the current ratio sits at 1.75 meaning that current assets are almost twice the size of current liabilities. This means that the company can pay its short-term obligations without any issues and can easily service the interest on its debt. The fact that the interest coverage is so high means that the interest payments do not even take a substantial cut out of the operating income, leaving more to shareholders.

Source: my model, raw data provided by Seeking Alpha

Valuation

To value the equity in Wirecard, I assumed that growth will remain strong for several years but gradually decline during the forecasting period. Furthermore, I modeled a consistent operating margin of 23%. This gives us an enterprise value of 20.5 billion dollars. After adding excess cash and subtracting debt, we are left with a value for the equity of 22 billion. Dividing by the roughly 124 million shares outstanding, we arrive at the fair value estimate of $178.18 per share. This estimate implies that the stock currently trades at only 86% of its fair value and that there is a 16% upside from the current price of $153 per share.

Source: my model

Wirecard is Well Positioned for the Future

The company launched the pilot phase of its B2C project “Boon Planet” in October. Boon Planet is a banking and payment ecosystem which provides customers with a bank account and digital credit card within the same app that they can carry on their phone. This has potential to be a growth driver in the future as it enables the company to expand into B2C services and acquire new revenue that way. Furthermore, Wirecard announced that the platform would have loyalty functions in the future. Loyalty benefits are a powerful way for locking in customers and has proven to be a viable business model for other companies such as the prime service of Amazon (AMZN).

The company is also expanding its B2B services with what they call a “next generation financial commerce platform” that features an online business account for merchants with instant payout and a credit line that is linked to payment volume. I could very well see merchants using this for the immediacy and additional liquidity that the credit line provides. Tying the credit availability to payment volume also is intelligent risk management in my eyes and avoids a large portion of the risk that borrowers do not repay the amounts owed.

Diversifying into the B2C space will open up new sources of revenue for the company. These ventures will help in keeping up the high growth rate. Since growth is a major value driver for the shareholder value, this will also benefit shareholders. Even more so when considering the margins of the company. The higher the margins, the more valuable revenue growth is because at higher margins, a bigger portion of that new revenue lands in the hands of shareholders.

Wirecard is on Track to Outperform

On October 8th, the company announced that they were materially raising guidance for 2025 transaction volume, revenue and EBITDA results. The previous expectation for transaction volume was €710 billion and was now raised to €810 billion. Revenue is expected to come in at more than €12 billion versus the previously estimated €10 billion. Likewise, EBITDA is expected to come in at €3.8 billion, up €0.5 billion from the previous €3.3 billion expectation.

I do not see these improved expectations priced into the stock, which gives investors the opportunity to buy growth at a discount before the market realizes the value of this company.

Risks

The biggest risk to the thesis is that growth unexpectedly slows faster than anticipated. However, I assign this risk an unlikely possibility due to the company's excellent competitive position and current projects that will drive growth in the coming years. I therefore find it unlikely that growth will fall off sharply and rather expect it to decline gradually over a number of years. Nevertheless, it is important to keep in mind revenue growth is obviously the key value driver and that the fair value estimate is heavily reliant on the company’s ability to deliver on these expectations.

Conclusion

In my view, Wirecard is an attractive opportunity to own a company which has all three of the most desirable traits: high growth, strong margins and a discounted valuation. For this reason, I believe it is worthwhile to own this company provided that one is not reliant on the dividend income. Regarding the dividend, I find it likely that the company will significantly increase its payments to shareholders a couple years down the road when revenue growth starts declining. Given that the payout ratio is only in the mid-single digits at this time, Wirecard has potential for big dividend increases. Additionally, my thesis does not rely on the company delivering on its raised guidance. I believe the stock is undervalued even if these new expectations do not materialize.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRCDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:

Disclaimer: This is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The points presented in this article are estimates and opinions of the author and may or may not correctly indicate the future.I am not a financial advisor and this report is not to be considered financial advice. Please always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.