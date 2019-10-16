Boeing 787: The Curve Is Flattening

Boeing (NYSE:BA) will be reporting its Q3 earnings on the 23rd of October before the opening bell. On that day, the company also provides the deferred production balance of the Boeing 787. AeroAnalysis deems important the development of the deferred production balance and unamortized tooling and other non-recurring costs interesting to follow, since it directly impacts the free cash flow of The Boeing Company, and we view the Boeing 787 program as one of the key drivers for earnings and cash flow growth going forward.

Source: NYCAviation

Every quarter, we provide an updated view on the deferred production balance for the Boeing 787 via two reports. One report is a more elaborate model that enables us to come up with projections for the entire accounting block set by Boeing, while the other merely uses existing data to project one quarter ahead. In this report, the projection for the upcoming quarter will be dealt with.

If you don't understand or are not familiar with the concept of program accounting and read the results of the model presented in this report, some things might not sound familiar or won't make a lot of sense. Since the models AeroAnalysis develops and the results, presented exclusively here on Seeking Alpha, do attract new readers as well as returning readers, we are including a brief explanation on program accounting. Those familiar with the block numbers and the method in general can skip the program accounting paragraph. For those who are not familiar with program accounting, we recommend reading the paragraph below where we explain how program accounting works without making it overly complicated.

What's important to understand is that it's very interesting to eyeball the deferred production balance for the Boeing 787 from a cash flow perspective. The free cash flow is what keeps attracting investors and Boeing lumps the figure in a free cash flow figure not split out per program or division. This figure also is subject to timing of receipts and expenditures - so it's quite difficult to get a grasp of the free cash flow if program production rates aren't adjusted up or down, and it's even more difficult to get an idea of the contribution of the Boeing 787 program to that free cash flow. The Boeing 787 deferred production balance with the right means, knowledge and models comes closest to getting an idea of how close Boeing is to reaching full profit potential with the Boeing 787 and also gives an idea of the impact of delivery mix and increased production rates.

While we think the series on the Boeing 787 deferred production cost balance is a unique one with high accuracy that we have initiated exclusively on Seeking Alpha, we also have observed that Boeing has started extending the accounting block more regularly. If that's something that we might be seeing more often, which is basically the nature of the method, we will be reviewing the Boeing 787 DPC coverage and adjust where needed. Putting it simple, if the accounting block is extended, the estimates will vary drastically from the realized results.

Program accounting

Source: Steemit

Boeing uses program accounting for its commercial aircraft programs instead of unit cost accounting. To understand what the deferred costs are, it's important to know how program accounting works. On programs where initial production costs are high, such as aircraft programs, it does make sense to amortize costs over a wider number of productions than just on the few initial productions. In other words, costs are spread out over an accounting block and it's not only the costs that are spread out but also the revenues. For the Boeing 787 program, the accounting block currently stands at 1,600 units, up from 1,500, 1,400, 1,300 and 1,100 units previously.

Boeing says that the units in the accounting block are units of which it can credibly estimate costs and revenues, but should not be considered an indication for a breakeven point. Unless the company has set an average program margin of 0% - which it has not - a zero deferred balance indeed is no indication of a breakeven point and should not be considered as such. Analysts pay close attention to the deferred balance and so should investors. The reason is that it's likely Boeing needs to recognize a charge if it has not zeroed out the deferred costs by the 1,600th delivery (the number of units in the accounting quantity) or announce another block extension, which we deem more likely.

Simultaneously, one should be aware of the fact that if Boeing zeroes out its deferred balance by the 1,600th delivery, it will actually have realized the profits that it estimated for the accounting block and the profits it has been reporting for the program valid after all. So, the 1,600-unit accounting block is far from a breakeven point. Even if Boeing does not zero out the balance by the last delivery and has to recognize a charge, it can still have booked a profit if the recognized charge is lower than the realized program profit.

The assumption for costs and revenues means that Boeing assumes an average profit figure for each of the aircraft it currently delivers. If the actual profit figure is lower than the assumed profit, the deferred balance rises. If the profit is higher than the assumed profit, the deferred balance declines. So, the deferred balance tells you how profitable or unprofitable the program has been to date vs. the assumed program profits.

Total production balance

When we started with our coverage of the Dreamliner cost balance, AeroAnalysis primarily focused on the deferred production balance, leaving the unamortized tooling costs and other non-recurring items for what it is. At some point, we have decided to combine these figures for a more accurate representation of the actual balance.

Figure 1: Accumulated total balance per quarter (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In the first quarter of 2019, the balance for the Dreamliner program dropped to $23,323 million, which is a $1,238 million quarter-over-quarter decrease.

Figure 2: Total balance improvement per unit per quarter (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The cost-cutting ramp up has been more or less linear over the 15-plus quarters, but recently that has started to flatten. For now, the method that's utilized to estimate the improvement on a per unit basis uses this flattening. It might not be perfect, but in the previous quarters, the long-term trendline did have a fairly high coefficient of determination.

Based on the 20-quarter trend, the expected decrease for the second quarter is $29.75-30.5 million per airframe or up to $1,070 million in an upbeat scenario or $1,016 million in a more conservative estimate.

We expect that Dreamliner profits are close to being mature so further improvement will be primarily driven by cost improvements implemented on the Boeing 787-8, lower cost on a unit basis as production is increased in 2019 and improvement in the delivery mix. Important to take note of is that in each quarter the block was extended, shown as purple bars in Figure 2, the in-quarter improvement fell.

Conclusion

The trend in per unit decreases over the past quarters would suggest that Boeing could reduce its deferred balance on the Boeing 787 program by as much as $1.07B during the third quarter of 2019, a quarter in which we are not expecting the accounting block to be extended.

For now, we are expecting continued improvements with a big step-up in balance improvements this year when the Boeing 787-10 is added to the delivery mix more prominently, which should positively impact the company's margins on Dreamliner production and add another boost in cost improvement as the output is set to increase later this year. Investors should be aware that a vastly higher profit margin is needed to reduce the total balance to zero by the 1,600th delivery. If everything works out as Boeing plans, then zeroing out the complete balance is going to remain a big challenge where even the slightest of hiccups might put Boeing off track to meet its targets. Important to note is that block extensions dampen the deferred balance burn off, but they do not affect the cash generation.

Additionally, what readers should be aware of is that as more and more units in the block get sold, block extensions are going to occur more often, much in the same way as they occur on other Boeing programs. The result will be that in certain quarters the unit improvement will be impacted by block extension. These block extensions don't actually impact performance but deform the performance on paper as the average block margin is increased. As more units within the accounting block are being sold, block extensions become necessary as well. Block extensions are often misinterpreted with regard to the Boeing 787 program, but actually are a sign of continued demand and at this stage signal increased confidence in revenues and cost of goods.

It will be interesting to see whether Boeing can further improve its profit per unit on the Dreamliner program after a strong performance during the first quarter.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining The Aerospace Forum which gives you more indepth tools to understand the industry, access to over 750+ previously published reports and ways (Live chat with the group and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aerospace industry. *Send me a direct message to obtain an EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNT and start your free trial today*



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.