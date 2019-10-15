European Financials Signal Something Special

Yet, Draghi did the opposite. He had too, considering the situation in the European banking sector.

"History proves… that a smart central bank can protect the economy and the financial sector from the nastier side effects of a stock market collapse." – Ben Bernanke

Recent developments from Europe brought to market attention a leaked document showing that the ECB’s monetary policy and legal committees advised against QE. Yet, Draghi did the opposite. He had to, considering the situation in the European banking sector.

One of the latest Lead-Lag Reports focuses precisely on the European financial sector (EUFN) and the implications of negative interest rates on European banks. German banks, for instance, began passing negative rates to consumers.

The sector could not look weaker. In Germany, the equity ratio sits at 4.46%, showing extreme vulnerability and an ill-prepared sector for the next economic downturn, according to Holger Zschaepitz from Welt, a German newspaper. Netherlands, France, Italy – they all look weak as well.

On top of that, the September ECB meeting proved controversial. Some say the ECB eased further. Some others argue the ECB actually hiked by exempting some banks from negative interest rates. To be sure, the ECB is in a select company when it comes to negative rates. If you add the recent QE announcement, the easing is stunning.

Why go to such extreme lengths and how can the banking sector stay afloat under such conditions? A glimmer of hope comes from the ECB’s creativity.

Guess which sector is the main beneficiary of the ECB September package? The banking sector! French and German banks stand to gain the most from the ECB's tiering package. As it turned out, the ECB package was aimed at taking the negative interest rate pressure off EU banks by exempting a large portion of reserves from the charge. However, one month on, and the average bank's stock price averages almost -10% lower.

But central banks’ decisions take time for the effects to show. If the ECB’s tiering works, then BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) should be the first one to turn around.

Provided the recent base holds, a break of the previous lower high puts in place a double bottom. Its measured move should be enough to signal the European banks are back in business.

Challenges do exist. Since the last ECB meeting, Sabine Lautenschlager, a member of the Governing Council, has resigned, PMIs dropped much more than expected, and inflation shows muted price pressure.

The European banking sector is in deep trouble. But the beauty of hitting rock bottom is that the only way to go from there is UP.

