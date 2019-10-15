AT&T's Move Higher May Continue After Earnings

Traders have been betting the stock rise by as much as 7.5% in the weeks ahead.

AT&T (T) will report earnings on Monday, October 28, before the start of trading. The quarter is not expected to be all that strong, but traders are still betting that AT&T stock is likely to rise further. The technical chart also indicates that the stock may soon break out.

Recent options betting indicates that the stock could rise above $39.50 by the middle of November. Despite the bullish betting, consensus analysts' estimates are forecasting third quarter revenue to have declined by about 1.25% to $45.2 billion. Meanwhile, earnings are expected to have increased by 3.9% to $0.94 per share.

It may be the stock's low valuation on a historical basis and its attractive dividend yield, which may help boost the stock the most at this point.

Option Betting

The open interest for the $39.50 calls for expiration on November 15 rose by almost 10,000 contracts on October 15, to around 50,000 total open contracts. For a buyer of these calls to earn a profit, if holding the options until expiration, the stock would need to rise to $39.50. That would be an increase of about 5% from the stock's price of approximately $37.50 on October 15.

Additionally, the $40 calls for expiration on January 17 saw their open interest level rise by over 11,500 to a total open interest of 147,000 contracts. The contracts currently trade for about $0.70. That would suggest that a buyer of the calls would need the stock to rise to $40.70 or higher by the expiration date to earn a profit. That would be a gain of about 8.5%.

Technical Take

The technical chart is also bullish and shows that the stock has been consolidating nicely around the $37.50 region over the past few weeks. The pattern is a bull pennant, a continuation pattern, and it would suggest that the stock is likely to rise to its next level of resistance around $39.20.

The relative strength index has also been trending higher since late 2018. The trend higher in the RSI would suggest that the stock is seeing bullish momentum and that should help to push the stock higher as well.

Cheap Stock Price, Strong Yield

Analysts are not forecasting a strong quarter for AT&T, nor are they forecasting an improving outlook for 2020. Revenue and earnings growth are expected to be lackluster, with earnings rising by 2%, on no revenue growth. That weak outlook is reflected in the stock valuation, which is currently around 10.4 times 2020 earnings estimates of $3.61 per share.

The one-year forward PE ratio is also on the lower end of its historical range of 7.6 to 14.5 since the beginning of 2016. It makes the stock currently cheap and could help to lift the stock in the future.

Additionally, low bond yields are also helping to make AT&T attractive. The company currently has a dividend yield of 5.4%. It makes the spread versus the 10-year yield 3.8%. That spread is the upper end of its historical range of 1.9% to 4.3% since 2010.

Risks

The stock has its risks, especially around earnings. I have noted in previous articles that DirecTV has been a major source of pain for the company. The TV services have been losing hundreds of thousands of subscribers in recent quarters. Additionally, AT&T has yet to see a meaningful pay off from its acquisition of Time Warner. If either of these two pieces of AT&T shows signs of increasing weakness, it could weigh on the stock.

The low valuation and the high spread versus the 10-year Treasury make AT&T attractive currently. It likely means that the stock can continue to work higher into the future, and that is likely why we see a bullish set up in the chart and bullish options betting.

