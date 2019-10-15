Etsy: With Profits Leaping, Worth Another Look

Etsy trades at ~28x forward EBITDA, which is quite modest for a company that is growing EBITDA at a >40% y/y pace.

Despite the fee hikes that Etsy initiated in the third quarter last year, active seller growth has remained in the high teens.

One of the big surprise winners in the stock market last year was Etsy (ETSY), the online arts-and-crafts marketplace that has earned the love of investors for being a fairly Amazon-proof e-commerce business with its own loyal niche following. This year, however, as investors' appetite for growth stocks has cooled, so has Etsy's share price. After notching an all-time high above $73 earlier in March, shares of Etsy have steadily fallen off, where they stand today at ~20% below peaks - technically putting Etsy in a bear market.

Data by YCharts

The question for investors now: is Etsy a "buy the dip" situation, or are there real negative drivers that will cause the stock to fall further?

I sold off Etsy last year for decent returns (though certainly not as much as if I had sold above $70) and last wrote that Etsy would face some headwinds in 2019 due to the fee hike that it implemented in Q3. I viewed that fee hike (the company increased its take rate to 5.0% from a previous 3.5%) as a temporary one-time kick to revenues that would also produce attrition among Etsy's seller base.

Yet that attrition has not happened. Etsy continues to produce solid growth in both active sellers and buyers, and GMS (Etsy's equivalent of GMV) is still flourishing. At the same time, the company is vastly boosting its profitability margins and moving beyond being just a simple growth story.

I'm now of the view that Etsy's fundamentals have moved alongside its share price. Investors should take the recent crash in Etsy shares to re-examine the bullish case in this stock.

Marketplace growth thriving; free shipping initiative aimed at continuing growth pace

As a platform, Etsy can be considered incredibly niche - after all, the company focuses almost exclusively on homemade arts-and-crafts. Yet surprisingly enough to non-Etsy users, the company has reached billions in gross merchandise sales (NYSE:GMS) and continues to grow at a steady pace.

Case in point: thus far in 2019, GMS growth has seen accelerating growth (outside of the spike that Etsy saw in the fourth quarter of last year). GMS grew 22.8% y/y in Etsy's most recent quarter, 350bps faster than Q2 of last year, as quarterly GMS consistently broke $1 billion in each quarter of this year:

Figure 1. Etsy GMS growth Source: Etsy Q2 earnings deck

At the same time, thanks to the fee hike that Etsy implemented last year as well as the number of add-on services that Etsy offers to its sellers, Etsy's revenue take rate has improved to 16.5% in Q2, up 180bps from 14.7% in the year-ago quarter. The combination of accelerated GMV growth plus a beefier take rate has allowed Etsy to produce 37% y/y revenue growth.

Another key metric: active sellers grew 18% y/y to 2.3 million as of the end of Q2, also showing a slightly accelerated growth pace relative to last year. It seems more or less that the Etsy community has absorbed and accepted the fee hikes - likely due to the fact that competing marketplaces charge similarly high fees (eBay's "final value fee" on most item categories, for example, is 10% - twice as high as Etsy's). With no competing platform to sell their wares, Etsy's sellers have stuck with the platform, defying the bearish call I made last year.

Active buyers grew a point faster than sellers, at 19% y/y to a whopping 43 million. On the buyer side, in order to spur additional growth, Etsy has also initiated a free shipping program for orders above $35, after conducting user research that showed shipping costs were a major barrier to making smaller purchases.

Etsy's free shipping program is expected not only to increase customers' conversion rates, but also increase average order values as well (prompting customers to exceed the $35 mark):

Figure 2. Etsy's free shipping impact drivers Source: Etsy Q2 earnings deck

Moving beyond a simple growth story

What is perhaps even more important than Etsy's sustained growth this year, however, is its commitment to boosting profitability as well. The market has shaken off its blindness to technology companies' bottom lines, and the growth stocks that also put an emphasis on margin gains are likely to see stock price outperformance over the next several quarters.

Etsy's adjusted EBITDA (its primary measure of profitability) grew 43% y/y in Q2 to $39.7 million. The bridge below also illustrates how Etsy improved its EBITDA margins by 100bps to 21.9%, driven by attach-on products and lower sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenues:

Figure 3. Etsy EBITDA margin growth drivers Source: Etsy Q2 earnings deck

Etsy's profitability story is expected to improve more and more over time as well. For the full year FY19, Etsy is guiding to 22-24% adjusted EBITDA margins; its long-term operating model calls for EBITDA margins in the ~30% range:

Figure 4. Etsy 2019 and long-term targets Source: Etsy Q2 earnings deck

Valuation lens shifting to profitability

Etsy's boosted profitability allows us to view its valuation on a profitability lens, and move beyond the price-to-revenue metrics that make it look pricey. At current share prices near $59, Etsy has a market cap of $7.14 billion. After netting off the $634 million of cash and $284 million of debt on Etsy's balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $6.79 billion.

For FY20, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $1.01 billion, representing +25% y/y growth over the midpoint of Etsy's FY19 guidance (33% y/y revenue growth in FY19 implies revenues of ~$802 million), decelerating from current growth rates - which is expected as take rate growth is slated to slow down from next quarter as Etsy laps its fee hikes.

Let's assume that Etsy notches a 24% EBITDA margin next year, which gives us an FY20 EBITDA estimate of $242.4 million. This puts Etsy's current valuation at 28x EV/FY20 EBITDA - which, for a company that is currently growing EBITDA at a >40% y/y pace, with additional drivers to lift margins next year, is quite conservative. It also gives us a better frame of reference for Etsy's valuation rather than its seemingly pricier 6.7x forward revenue multiple.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Etsy, especially after the ~20% drop in share prices since the first quarter of this year. Etsy has sustained its rapid growth rates, kept active buyer and seller growth high despite last year's fee hikes, and is making huge leaps in profitability. The latter is especially important in a turbulent market environment where tech investors are demanding margin growth alongside top-line expansion.

Stay on the lookout for an entry point in this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ETSY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.